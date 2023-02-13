Exit interview: Michael Dagostino, Campbelltown Arts Centre

Michael Dagostino has been Director at Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C) since 2011, the fourth director in the organisation’s history. He was hired to fill the shoes of outgoing director Lisa Havilah, who had led a major redevelopment of the space. That was the last time C-A-C had received a major cash injection – some $5.5 million under NSW’s Carr Government.

But as ArtsHub sits down with Dagostino to reflect on his tenure, he is still reeling from the previous day’s news. After years of lobbying, the Campbelltown City Council has secured a $79 million grant to expand C-A-C from the NSW Government’s $5 billion WestInvest program. That makes C-A-C the largest recipient of arts and culture infrastructure funding in the latest funding round.

It will steer the multidisciplinary arts organisation into its next chapter – with a new 350-seat theatre, artist residency studios, collection storage, double exhibition space, new entry and café – and it is the outcome of Dagostino’s persistence after repeated knock-backs.

Anyone working in the arts sector knows that such grants aren’t easy to secure. Was it, then, a bittersweet choice to leave now and not see this dream fulfilled? Dagostino says: ‘You know, the biggest reason why I’m going is I think I’m just too settled. I want to go to a place where I can really be out of my depth and challenged every day.’

He tells ArtsHub that he is looking forward to extending this cross-platform way of working in his next role, as Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement, looking after the Chau Chak Wing Museum and Seymour Centre, and other cultural outreach activities under the umbrella of the University of Sydney.

Dagostino will start in the role in March, taking over from Director David Ellis, who is retiring after 20 years at the University, and who is responsible for growing the Museum’s attendance tenfold in its new venue.

Despite heading up a university gallery, Dagostino is quick to admit he does not hold a degree himself, but was drawn to the role for the breadth of the institution’s extraordinary Collection, from antiquities to natural history, science, ethnography, photography and contemporary art.

‘The Collection holds almost 450,000 objects. It blows my mind that you can work in a museum that has so many different thematics that you utilise in an exhibition and public program,’ he says. Over the years, Dagostino has built a reputation for working in a cross-platform and collaborative way. This is one of the skills that he will take with him – his capacity to read a community’s needs and then to think outside the box in forging partnerships to deliver them.

And, with last week’s WestInvest announcement, it will also mean that his replacement for C-A-C will required to meet its future delivery.

How the past shapes a future

Not quite a regional gallery, and part of Sydney’s metropolitan fringe, C-A-C has created a niche identity that has not only sustained 35 years of programming, but has also led through bold curatorial decisions and grass roots community engagement. Dagostino also headed up a program commissioning new work across both the visual arts and performing arts spaces.

When we interviewed Dagostino back in 2016, he told us that the Gallery was currently commissioning about 80% of its program. That has changed over his tenure. ‘We’ve moved away from that over the last, maybe three to four years, and have focused on survey shows by Australian artists.’

He continues: ‘We made a conscious decision that that’s the most important thing we should be doing. There were a lot of artists at certain points in their career that weren’t getting survey exhibitions at the big institutions and, from an audience point of view, we felt the best way to really understand an artist’s work was through a survey exhibition.’

That passion to take the deeper dive is a good fit with Chau Chak Wing Museum. ‘Whether it’s archaeological, ethnographic or science-related, that object-based learning within the University is quite amazing, and then to open up the collection to contemporary artists – they have already been doing this, but I want to take it even further. I believe artists bring a diverse skill set, but also a diverse knowledge base, and I think that working with these objects will create new opportunities for the creation of knowledge,’ says Dagostino.

Outgoing Director of Campbelltown Arts Centre, Michael Dagostino. Photo: Nicholas Smith.

He adds that he is attracted to the potential to work across faculties and to pull experts and research into projects. ‘The knowledge that’s held within the University is immense, and being able to create cross-disciplinary programs that go beyond the traditional way that we work… there’s a huge knowledge pool just waiting to be engaged with the Museum.’

One of the joys of stepping into the institution is that he’s ‘not coming in to fix anything, but with an idea of relevance being critical for all museums’ survival, and that is exciting,’ he says. ‘Research is about current issues, and especially within the university context, they try to understand and resolve issues within society. That’s what we try to do as artists and galleries, not to fix necessarily, but definitely talk about and explore.’

Among the projects that Dagostino is especially proud of delivering at C-A-C was, With Secrecy and Despatch, curated by Tess Allas (Australia) and David Garneau (Canada), an exhibition that commemorated the 200th anniversary of the Appin Massacre of Aboriginal peoples (a location just 10 kilometres from the Gallery). This three-year project commissioned six Australian Aboriginal artists and four Canadian Indigenous artists to create new work. Another was Lisa Reihana’s Cinemania, curated by Dagostino and featuring the incredible work, In Pursuit of Venus [infected] (2017).

‘When you leave somewhere, you reminisce, but it’s more the process that stays with you. For example, with Lisa Reihana’s In Pursuit of Venus [infected], she established this major work by researching known collections, and then also talking to the community about what they thought. And so I thought, that’s a beautiful way of creating knowledge about a subject that is very complicated.’

‘With Secrecy and Despatch was a real kick-off to a whole series of shows that still give me shivers. But then also from a staffing perspective – they’re really tough shows to do, from a mental health perspective, when you deal with that level of trauma and you’re dealing with the communities that have suffered.’

He adds that having trust in staff, and supporting them, has been such an important lesson he has learned along this journey.

Continuing to reflect on highlights and overlaps, Dagostino says: ‘Our dance, music and performance program, One Billion Beats (2016) and Ruth (2015), was quite amazing for such a small theatre.’ He also indicates the major international partnership program with Helsinki Dance Exchange (2014), One the Bear, by Candy Bowers (2017), Bunny (2016), which was created during a two-week residency with the Arts Centre in 2014 (and travelled to New York, Singapore and Norway before its Australian debut) and the new commissioned solo work Mirage (2020-2022) by choreographer and dancer Martin del Amo. A career highlight was working with L-FRESH The Lion over many years to create Conscious, C-A-C’s hip hop program.

This blurring and blending across disciplines has set him in a good place to approach the Seymour Centre, as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025. ‘I want to explore the idea of how the Seymour sits within the ecosystem of the live music and contemporary performance scene, which is quite established along the strip. It’s not about me coming with a series of ideas that we will implement; it’s more about me sitting back and talking to people to understand the context that we’re operating in, and to really figure out a plan to move forward.

‘If that ecosystem is humming, it will thrive together,’ he adds. ‘So, for me, it’s about understanding how all of that can come together.’

During his tenure with C-A-C, Dagostino was one of the founders of the Western Sydney Arts Alliance. ‘It was a way of bringing all the cultural organisations in Western Sydney together [to] talk with one voice. I would love to push a similar idea, if it’s the right thing to do.’

Reflecting, Dagostino says that he has been lucky to have had a supportive and stable council to work with, and the ability to allow his team to explore current issues and create new works. ‘They understood the power of arts and culture. I remember a councillor standing up in Council, and he said, “When I see the community turn out in the numbers that they do, you know, you’ve got to support it.”

‘It really says quite a lot about the Council because they may not understand contemporary art, but they’re willing to go “OK, people are engaging passionately, therefore, we should be getting behind it.” That’s a really positive statement.’

Dagostino says that as a gallery director he ‘tried to work with universities previously, but it’s difficult – it’s almost impossible. You’ve got an idea, and you want to go, “we’re doing this amazing health project and we need practical support around this part of it”, but it’s so hard to figure out who that person is within the university system. And now, I’m going to be the annoying person talking to everybody.’

Reflecting on burnout, knock-backs and being flexible, Dagostino says, ‘I’m on the phone all the time, even when I’m on holidays. It is a hard thing to block out time, and we burn out.’ In terms of staying focused, he adds, ‘Celebrate with staff the achievements that you have, and trust the staff that you have to deliver what they need to do.’

In 2018 Dagostino told ArtsHub, that he thought the greatest contemporary challenge was ‘being across everything and knowing when to let go’. To that, he adds, ‘It is critical for an institution to have a strong curatorial direction that is relevant to the community and society. We see artists as truth-tellers using a visual platform to talk about the “now”. I see the future as now.’

Who is Michael Dagostino?

Dagostino began his career with fellow artist Michael Lindeman at Michael and Michael Visual Art Project Management, developing a robust curatorial approach for emerging practices. He was then Exhibitions Manager at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre followed by acting Curator at Artbank. He was also the inaugural Director of the Parramatta Artists’ Studios. His board appointments include Artspace (Chair), Accessible Arts, FBi Radio and the Sydney Writers’ Festival. He has held leadership positions on the NSW State Government Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee, Western Sydney Arts Alliance and Sydney Culture Network.