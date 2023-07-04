Did you know Australia is a global heritage leader?

For many nations, Australia is considered a young country. It is interesting then, that it has been selected as the destination for the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium of ICOMOS (the International Council on Monuments and Sites).

The meeting of more than 1200 delegates from 100 countries will descend upon Sydney from 31 August to 9 September, bringing new World Heritage perspectives and timely discussions to our shores.

The Symposium’s theme is Heritage Changes: Resilience – Responsibility – Rights – Relationships, and will reflect upon ‘the tumultuous changes taking place in the world, but also a positive message about the role of our heritage in supporting rapid recovery and inclusive approaches,’ explained Australia ICOMOS President, Professor Tracy Ireland, in a formal statement released today (4 July).

To ArtsHub she added: ‘It’s significant that the General Assembly is being held in the same year as the Voice referendum, which is an example of how the Australian nation is changing to grapple with the past and to build a resilient heritage for future generations.’

It will be the first time the international organisation has hosted an event in Australia or the Pacific.

GA2023 Convenor, Professor Richard Mackay said Australia ICOMOS is proud to be presenting the triennial event in 2023. ‘Australia is home to 20 World Heritage properties,’ said Mackay, noting that the Symposium will kick off at Australia’s most celebrated site – the World Heritage-listed Sydney Opera House, in its 50th anniversary year.

Surprisingly, Australia ICOMOS (established in 1976) has one of the largest and most active ICOMOS national committees globally, with over 600 members.

Ireland told ArtsHub: ‘In the past, Australia’s cultural heritage has been under-recognised and poorly understood – largely as a result of the Eurocentric concepts of heritage that dominate popular representations in the media and popular culture. This has started to change – and global and local interest in Australia’s First Nations’ heritage, and the more recent heritage of this culturally diverse nation, is growing.’

She continued, ‘Australia has an enviable reputation for innovation in heritage practice, including the Australia ICOMOS Burra Charter, which is an internationally influential guide and methodology for heritage experts.’

Ireland believes that heritage issues and the future of heritage are more important than ever. ‘Heritage is a growing field in Australia, as more communities strive to see their heritage recognised and protected in the face of development and climate change, and as more governments and private sector companies work with communities to achieve these aspirations,’ she told ArtsHub.

From the Hyde Park Barracks to Luna Park, Australia will showcase its cultural heritage assets to the world. Image: Supplied Australia ICOMOS.

So what is a cultural heritage expert?

‘A cultural heritage expert can be many things – community members and Elders who have inherited expert knowledge, lore and culture from the past; a professional who works with communities to help them tell their stories and protect what they value; or a scientist or technical expert skilled in the preservation of fragile objects, places or landscapes,’ said Ireland. ‘[However] heritage expertise is continually changing in response to technological advancements and changing social and cultural values.’

When we think of “heritage” we conjure the past. Forums like the General Assembly, however, help shift perceptions. ‘History is about the past, but heritage is about how the past shapes the present, and how we live among its traces – both tangible and intangible,’ said Ireland.

‘People, communities and nations shape their own heritage – this is why the theme of the General Assembly, Heritage Changes, is so relevant to now, and to the challenges faced by us all, including climate change and the need to redress the impacts of colonialism and racism.’

In today’s (4 July) statement, introducing the focus of the Sydney gathering, Ireland said: ‘Cultural heritage has a pivotal role to play in adapting to, and mitigating impacts from, climate change. And the GA2023 is an opportunity to bring experts together to discuss how communities and heritage practitioners can plan to alleviate climate impacts on cultural heritage.’

Ireland believes that heritage can offer insights into some of today’s most pressing issues. ‘[The] GA2023 will provide a platform for Traditional Owners from around Australia, and First Nations communities from across the globe,’ she said. ‘It will also foster understanding of how conservation of heritage places is part of building resilient communities and ensuring the sustainability of the world’s scarce resources.’

An Indigenous Advisory Panel has been established to oversee the Symposium programming, as well as a Language Diversity Team.

More about the Symposium and General Assembly

With over 150 events across 10 days, the engaging program will involve thought-provoking site visits, functions, workshops, lectures and a five-day Scientific Symposium.

The GA2023 theme will cover the impact of climate emergencies, conflict, COVID-19, lockdowns, closed borders, virtual meetings and the Black Lives Matter movement, along with the role of heritage in these events. It will also ask the big questions, such as what needs to change in the field of heritage, and how can heritage be a force for change and integral to creating a sustainable future? Among the keynote speakers will be June Oscar, AO, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner.

There will also be a Youth Forum held on Cockatoo Island/Wareamah, gathering young people from around the world over three days to nurture emerging heritage professionals, and open the doors to skills sharing, networking and debate on contemporary heritage issues. The Youth Forum 2023 will explore the overarching theme through the lens of three streams Stain, Grain and Reframe.

And coinciding with the General Assembly, there will be a Heritage Exposition at Darling Harbour (5-9 September), which will be open to the public – and free. This expansive exhibition will offer a journey to discover Australia’s World Heritage properties, while also gaining insights into our professional heritage expertise and cultural heritage projects both locally and internationally.

21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium of ICOMOS

31 August – 9 September 2023, multiple venues in Sydney.

Register, or learn more.