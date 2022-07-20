Can NFTs ’do good’ for theatre?

The hot take on NFTs and crypto in the past few months has been how much (and how quickly) the market has cooled down.

But in the performing arts, more specifically theatre, people are just starting to explore its applications for generating alternative revenue streams and new collaborations.

The latest to delve into this venture is the WA-based Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, who are collaborating with @ownthedoge, a community who holds factionalised NFTs of the original Shiba Inu meme.

Turns out there’s an NFT community out there wanting to put their earnings to good use, and they have the cash to back it up.

Spare Parts performer and the NFT project lead Nick Pages-Oliver explained that the Doge NFT was factionalised into Doge coins when an organisation bought it for USD$4M around this time last year.

Now the Doge-owning community created a $10M fund ’to support initiatives to do good in the world’.

Pages-Oliver continued: ’I didn’t know this about the Doge meme at the time but it has a bunch of values attached to it, which are self expression, doing good in the world, absurd comedy and wholesomeness.’

News flash: this distinguished pup(pet) might become a TikTok star. The Doge Puppet by Spare Parts, image supplied.

On behalf of Spare Parts, Page-Oliver approached @ownthedoge with a twofold plan: they would fund Spare Parts to create NFTs which will become a new revenue stream for the theatre company and in turn, Spare Parts will gift them the world’s first Doge puppet.

Pages-Oliver continued: ‘I think this is going to be a reciprocal relationship. Spare Parts is not in the crypto world, its audience is families in Perth who go to the shows so there’s a great opportunity to showcase the world-class art that’s happening [in Australia] to the world and say ”this is what we’re doing over here and if you buy them, you’ll help us do more”.

‘And that’s good for the doge community because they have sponsored a positive not-for-profit that’s making the community better.’

After seven months developing the project with @ownthedoge, Page-Oliver now sits on the Bark Tank Council (think Shark Tank) where people can pitch their ideas for the $10M grant pool.

He added: ’We’ve had feedback from the crypto community and they are attracted to the fact that the NFT purchases directly supports a theatre company, not some anonymous team of 14-year-olds.’

NFTs in theatre: alternative revenue stream and email wizard

For theatre, it might be useful to think of NFTs as alternative merch or memorabilia. Compared to traditional souvenirs such as a T-shirt or copy of the program, NFTs can actually allow theatre companies to keep track of their supporters.

As Pages-Oliver points out: ’That NFT transaction is stored forever so whenever an artist or theatre company wants to get back in touch with their supporters, they have information from their [digital] wallets already – it’s like an upgraded email list.

‘You can really target people who are passionate about supporting your theatre company and you can reward them later [such as with special events or offers]. You can always stay in touch and it’s a direct way to bridge the gap between audience and artist.’

But the sheer scale of theatre productions and the creatives/workers involved means that more consideration is needed to ensure individuals can actually benefit from the royalties.

Pages-Oliver said: ‘I would love to see NFTs for each production, including a royalty for the actors and production staff because people still think about and value those works even though it’s ephemeral.

‘[But] it’s up to theatre companies to figure out how exactly to do that… With a theatre show you have to get creative to figure out what the NFT could be, and navigate profit sharing and tax implications that big theatre companies might have [as compared to visual artists who work relatively independently].’

So what does this revenue-share model look like at Spare Parts? Just like most things in the NFT world right now, it’s a process of trial and experimentation.

Pages-Oliver revealed: ‘Roughly for the initial sales, the NFT marketplace [OpenSea] takes 2.5% and the rest goes to Spare Parts.

‘When the NFT is resold, a 10% royalty goes to Spare Parts, of which around 2.5% goes to the designer, 1.5% to the photographer, 1% to the puppet maker and I get 1%.‘

He admitted: ‘We’re all figuring this out as we go. There currently isn’t a standard when it comes to NFT royalties because no one’s doing this yet as far as I can see … So we kind of have to pick some figures that everyone is comfortable with and run with that.’

In terms of utilising the funding, most of that goes into human resources, for the designers, makers, photographers and assistants, where as ’the fees for minting the NFTs are almost negligible’.

Winners, losers and then there are the creatives

Speaking on the current state of NFTs (recently a Artnet headline read ’NFT owners are literally screaming for therapy’), Page-Oliver said: ’The NFT market right now is trash, but so is every market. People don’t feel comfortable putting their money anywhere really so it’s no surprise that they don’t want to put their money into JPEGs in the internet.

‘But while that is the public perception and there’s not as much trading volume or interest, I know that the NFT collections that are building a brand around their values, they’re still building and they’ve raised money by selling their NFTs.’

Having followed the crypto scene since 2017, Pages-Oliver said: ’I’m a bit agnostic – the underlying technology of blockchain and NFTs is either it’s the future and going to disrupt a whole bunch of industries, or it’s not. Right now we are at a stage where people are experimenting, and they’re experimenting live in front of us, trying to figure out how to derive value from this new technology.

‘[Throughout that process] I think we’ll see a lot of NFT collections disappear and become trash, but I think we’ll also see people figure out how to use NFTs more creatively, whether it becomes a membership to access something in real life, online, in the metaverse or whatever it may be.

‘I think it’ll definitely stick around, bounce back and we’ll see more creative uses of it,’ he concluded.

Currently the Spare Parts NFTs are selling at 0.01 ETH on OpenSea, around $15-$20 – the same price as a souvenir T-shirt or one and a half head of iceberg lettuce at Australia’s current rate of inflation.

A very accessible price point to support a piece of unique craftsmanship on the digital ledger.