Australia’s largest sustainable public art commission

No greater is the impact of our global climate challenge felt than by our neighbouring Pacific Islands. Among them is Erub (Darnley Island) situated in the eastern part of the Torres Strait, near the Great Barrier Reef.

It has a single grocery store, a school and health centre, and many of its inhabitants continue to speak the traditional language, Meriam Mir. But despite its remoteness, Erub artists have taken their message to the world through artworks created from ‘ghost nets’ – fishing nets that have been dislodged from their moorings, abandoned or discarded.

These rogue floaters are a major problem trapping and killing marine animals, causing destruction to coral reefs, kelp forests and mangroves, and litter shorelines. They are also a source of microplastics.

Erub Arts, along with the Ghost Net Collective (GNC), have been working with ghost nets as an art material since 2010. Today, they have built an international reputation for their large-scale collaborative installations, including works at the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco (2016), Singapore’s Asian Civilisations Museum (2017) and most recently, a major permanent installation for Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney (2018).

Now their environmental message will become of part of the $40 million Barangaroo Public Art and Cultural Contribution, joining First Nations artists Esme Timbery with Jonathan Jones (Shellwall, 2015) and German artist Sabine Hornig (Shadows, 2019) with a newly commissioned artwork by Lendlease.

Curated by Nina Miall, the group have created one of the largest hand-crafted public artworks in Australia as a permanent artwork at South Barangaroo’s Exchange Square at the base of the Wynyard Walk.

Miall said: ‘Situated at the harbour’s historical tide line, the artwork engages with Barangaroo’s earliest history as a place for fishing by the Gadigal people, having developed out of respect for the deep and continuing connection of First Nations people to the site, as well as the rich tradition of civic spaces as places of shared knowledge and community engagement.’

Barangaroo docklands was also a site for roping factories, adding another layer of connection, along with some salvaged nets from Sydney Fish Market tightening that local connection.

Titled Mermer Waiskeder (Stories of the Moving Tide) the massive public artwork will be unveiled in early 2023. ArtHub caught up with Miall and the Erub artists recently, among them Jimmy John Thaiday – a 2022 NATSIAA Prize winner and artist with the Ghost Net Collective – who described: ‘Working with ghost nets is [a] passion…also sends a message of awareness for another generation.’

Lynnette Griffiths, founding creative of GNC, continued: ‘We’re looking to share the knowledge that we’re an island nation connected to the world by the oceans. The work provokes a magical underwater feeling that not only makes you think about the animals that are affected by ghost nets but also raises awareness about the problem of abandoned plastic and fishing gear.’

Artist from the Ghost Net Collection with a work for Barangaroo South. Image supplied.

Shared voices; common cause

While sustainability is a buzz word of the day, it is also rooted in a genuine sentiment for change. As visitors to Barangaroo approach the shoreline, they will discover a fever of 11 eagle rays that float gracefully – aquarium-like – above the gathering space.

Each sculpture measures 2.8 metres in width and is hand-stitched from collected ocean debris, built on an aluminium armature and will be animated at night by LED lighting.

Miall told ArtsHub: ‘I have seen a lot of public art that is mass produced and highly polished and not a sight of the artist’s hand involved – this has a distinct materiality – and its process places an emphasis on community, the sharing of knowledge and cultural exchange.’

She continued that it is a complex site of exchange: ‘It is very much a thoroughfare; a dense urban space… this really ambitious work will help unify the square and create a focal point for it and unite the diverse communities that use the square from tourists to commuters.’

Impression of installation Ghost Net Collective Commission at Barangaroo South. Image supplied.

Around 8-tonnes of sea waste has been collected to create these artworks, with the assistance of Tangaroa Blue. Each ray has taken around four people 28-days to complete. But it is not a solitary task. The design for each has been collaborative, and Zoom workshops, school groups, plaiting and weaving circles have come together to create these sculptures in a shared message between Indigenous and non-Indigenous makers.

‘That commitment to regional specificity has been so integral to the project from the start; we needed to work with local makers, local fabricators and not outsource to a big company in the city,’ added Miall.

‘This work is about connecting people through collaboration and the ancient practice of stitching. It is historical yet through this medium it is thought-provoking with a call to action,’ said Griffiths.

We speak about connecting people via the oceans. Lynnette Griffiths, Ghost Net Collective

Over 100 people from communities along Australia’s coastline from Melbourne, Sydney, Darwin and Perth, have contributed miniature rays to be incorporated into the finished sculptures, as well as First Nations communities in Canada (where a number of the Erub artists have visited).

They join the core group of artists from the Collective: Lynnette Griffiths, Marion Gaemers, Jimmy John Thaiday, Lavinia Ketchell, Nancy Naawi, Emma Gela, Florence Gutchen and Racy Oui-Pitt.

Erub artist Racy Oui-Pitt working on the Ghost Net commission for Barangaroo. Photo: ArtsHub.

Connecting communities through art

While this story is rooted in the community of Erub, it is also inextricably tied to Sydney’s First Nations stories.

‘Rays are all around the Australian coastlines, so it is an Australian narrative. We did workshops with the La Perouse group to bring them into the project,’ Griffiths told ArtsHub. ‘There are ray carvings around Sydney Harbour and up the Hawkesbury River, and they’re a totem in the Torres Strait as well.

‘…so this was about connecting people and collaborating with historical and modern ways of thinking,’ Griffiths continued. ‘They have great cultural significance from the past right to the present and for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people too.’

The first two rays represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities through their designs; the next three of the 11 mark the original waterline.

Miall added: ‘There was obviously community consultation with the metropolitan and La Perouse group and Aboriginal councils, and they gave their blessing.

‘I think it is a really timely and important project bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, and with the Uluru Statement of the Heart and the chiming of Indigenous voice to Parliament, it feels like this is a particularly pertinent moment to unveil a work like this,’ she concluded.

Griffiths added that ‘continued El Niño weather events are affecting tidal flows and water temperature, having significant impact on our sea life… Current statistics tells us that around 46% of the oceans plastic pollution has its origins in the fishing industry. There is, however, a growing artistic movement world-wide to recycle ocean waste and visually bring this problem to the attention of people.’

‘I was conscious that it was a demand for them,’ said Miall of the Collective to deliver a public artwork of this scale and longevity. ‘There was no question about quality and calibre of the work, but it would involve scaling up considerably,’ concluding that the result is truly wonderous.

Mermer Waiskeder (Stories of the Moving Tide) will be unveiled early 2023. The project was commissioned by Lendlease.

The writer travelled to Cairns to meet the Erub artists as a guest of Lendlease.