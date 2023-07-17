And it could be yours … well, for a while

Last week, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) formerly opened Expressions of Interests (EOI) for the Sharing the National Collection program. It coincided with the announcement of the first confirmed long-term loan under the scheme – a $174 million masterpiece by French impressionist Claude Monet – signalling that the NGA is serious in its vision.

ArtsHub speaks with Adam Lindsay – who is heading up the new department to facilitate the loans. He says, ‘This is a very earnest and sincere attempt to say, “No, we’re not judging your curatorial rationale here. If you want the first Warhol to visit your town, then that’s awesome. I don’t care what you want. I care why you want it”.’

Monet’s painting Meules, milieu du jour (Haystacks, midday), 1890 will be heading to the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre later this year, and is one of five works being loaned. Also included are three paintings by Margaret Olley, as well as Natura morta (Still life), 1956, by Giorgio Morandi – one of Olley’s favourite artists and the only Morandi piece in the National Gallery of Australia’s collection. The loans have been requested to help amplify the 100th anniversary of Olley’s birth.

Tweed Director Susi Muddiman OAM says of the opportunity: ‘We are thrilled to be part of this program, not just in terms of the tourism and economic development but, of course, how it cements us as a leading regional gallery.

‘To have artworks from this collection, especially the work of acclaimed painter, Monet – and such a significant work – is extraordinary,’ she adds.

Read: Impediments to loaning artworks? Understand the new $11.8 million pathway

‘Early on, I’d really knew that I wanted to recommend that we announce Expressions of Interest opening in July, with one or more examples that signal the kind of ambition we are looking at, so people knew that we’re not just offering the crap in the bottom drawer,’ says Lindsay. ‘We’re serious about this!’

Lindsay adds that the process is not exhibition-driven. ‘It’s not like, we want X work for Y exhibition on Z date. We are looking at people who say, “We want to signal a new direction” or “we want to have a deep connection with our collection or our place” or “we want to have the first international Pop work here. We’ve never had that before.” And, because there’s not a set date, we can negotiate to a “yes” for that loan.’

In the first week the NGA has received over 10 requests – some by organisations that have never had a loan from the Gallery before. Lindsay says that the interest to date has been spread nationally.

Lindsay shares his top 10 picks up for grabs.

10 artworks that you could loan

1. Reko Rennie

Reko Rennie, Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay/Gummaroi people, ‘Royal Flag’ (2013), Purchased 2013. Image: © Reko Rennie.

Lindsay says: “A subtle representation of a powerful message, in the most decadent material there is …gold!’

Details: Royal Flag is a 24-carat gold on aluminium, sculpture and measures 147 h x 180 w x 4 d centimetres, weighing 46 kilograms.

2. Joan Miró

Joan Miró ‘Paysage (Landscape)’ (1927). Image: © Successió Miró. ADAGP/Copyright Agency.

Lindsay says: ‘Both surreal and abstract, the sumptuous colours of this painting are worthy of hours and hours of viewing.’

Details: Paysage [Landscape] is a painting, oil on canvas, 143 h x 207.8 w x 6.5 d centimetres (framed).

3. Fiona Hall

‘Paradisus Terrestris’, 1989-90, Purchased 1994. Image: © Fiona Hall.

Lindsay says: ‘Delicate, thoughtful, beautiful and as astonishing today as the first time I saw them.’

Details: Paradisus Terrestris is a suite of small sculptures created from 23 cut, moulded sardine tins, aluminium, tin, steel, each each approximately 24.5 h x 11 w x 1.5 d centimetres.

4. Dadang Christanto

Dadang Christanto, ‘Red rain (Hujan merah)’, 2003, Gift of Gene and Brian Sherman 2003. Yarn generously supplied by Cleckheaton Hand Knitting Yarns, Australia. Image: Supplied.

Lindsay says: ‘One of the most stunning installations in the National Gallery of Australia’s collection.’

Details: Red rain (Hujan merah),mixed media installation including wool, paper, gold, ink, pigments and measuring 400 h x 900 w x 500 d centimetres.

5. Karla Dickens

Karla Dickens (Wiradjuri people), ‘Assimilated Warriors’, 2014. Purchased 2016. This acquisition has been supported by David Paul in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum. Image: © Karla Dickens/Copyright Agency.

Lindsay says: ‘A complex work that expresses a point of view fiercely – I love that.’

Details: Assimilated Warriors is an installation made from feathers, bone, fabric, leather, glass and seed on metal, and measures 27 h x 651.5 w centimetres.

6. George W Lambert

George W Lambert, ‘Portrait group’, 1908, National Gallery of Australia, Canberra, purchased in 1967. Image: Supplied.

Lindsay says: ‘A stunning Edwardian family portrait by a master – traditional but sublime. And, who doesn’t love a pageboy haircut?!’

Details: Portrait group is an oil on canvas framed in gold, and measuring 222.5 h x 222.5 w x 16.5 d centimetres.

7. Helen Frankenthaler

Helen Frankenthaler, ‘Other generations’, 1957, Purchased 1973. Image: Copyright © Helen Frankenthaler.

Lindsay says: ‘This was purchased in 1973, a particularly prolific collecting year for the National Gallery of Australia. It was the same year that Blue Poles was acquired and provides a lovely female counterpoint.’

Details: Other generations, is an oil on canvas painting, measuring 174.7 h x 177.9 w centimetres.

8. John Olsen

John Olsen, ‘Sydney sun’, 1965, Purchased with funds from the Nerissa Johnson Bequest 2000. Image: © John Olsen/Copyright Agency.

Lindsay says: ‘Iconic!’

Details: Sydney sun is painted in oil on three plywood panels with an overall dimension of 307 h x 412.5 w x 4 d centimetres.

9. Lindy Lee

Lindy Lee, ‘White sacrament’, 1985, Gift of the Philip Morris Arts Grant 1988. Image: Supplied.

Lindsay says: ‘Many will be familiar with the later works in Lee’s practice, but this painting shows her versatility.’

Details: White sacrament is painted in oil, encaustic on canvas and is an unframed work measuring 1943 h x 1507 w x 50 d millimetres.

10. Jan Nelson

Jan Nelson, ‘Walking in tall grass, Tim’, 2003, Purchased 2003. Image: © Jan Nelson/Copyright Agency.

Lindsay says: ‘There is a reason that portraiture has existing for so long – it’s a style that is reinvented over and over again through the subverting of conventions.’

Details: Walking in tall grass, Tim, is painting in oil on linen and measures 72.5 h x 57 w centimetres.

And how to make it yours (well, for a year or two…)

Lindsay says of the process, ‘It is 10 simple questions. It’s very, very important to us that there are no barriers to an Expression of Interest. I don’t want the feeling that big galleries have been advantaged because they’ve got resources to put in a request.

‘Unlike a loans process for any gallery, where you start with your standard facilities report upfront, we’ve taken that and put it at the end of the process. So we start by saying, “tell us what you want, and why?” And even if you don’t know, you can say I don’t know what work I want, and that is a trigger for us to bring out some curatorial advice to help you. But what it does is signal, is why you want to participate – what’s your ambition here?’

He continues that the EOI process ‘would take no more than five minutes to do. We also ask what support you think you need from us? And then the intended loan date? There’s a dedicated project team that will work with galleries to get that EOI completed.

While insurance can be a big barrier to loan high-end works, this is covered through Commonwealth insurance, under indemnity, so that impediment is removed. ‘That’s a big barrier for institutions loaning from us. Because we’re funding it. That’s less of an issue. The freight question, that’s really the biggest variable,’ Lindsay says.

And even locations that are more environmentally prone, such as Lismore for example, Lindsay says they are not excluded. ‘I think we’ll take a risk managed approach; but we’re not eliminating risk, we’re working with it. We don’t want to put the collection in any undue risk. But by the same token, the spirit of this program is generosity and sharing and I’m very confident, we could get you a suspended work or there’s plenty of works in the Australian collection that can be displayed outside. And provided from an engineering point of view, they’re robust,’ he adds they could find a way to engage with the program.

Similarly, for institutions that are not collecting institutions. ‘They’re not ineligible. We haven’t specified collecting institutions. In fact, a Council Chamber or University could apply, theoretically. For example, there’s a great Bruce Nauman neon work that talks about the spirit of art, and that’s generic enough in subject matter, and discreet enough in terms of space, to last for two years as a welcoming work. And again, there might be a sculptural piece or suspended work.’

The opportunities, it would seem, are endless.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) are now open for the full four-year loan period.