An unlikely pairing: eX de Medici and Michael Zavros

While painters eX de Medici and Michael Zavros share a fanatical attention to detail, these two artists could not be any more different when it comes to what they paint.

It is an interesting choice, then, to pair major solo exhibitions from each of them as a dual-ticket winter season. Ahead of this weekend’s opening at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane (QAGOMA), ArtsHub speaks with Head of Australian Art, QAGOMA, Peter McKay (who has curated Michael Zavros: The Favourite, while Samantha Littley, Curator Australian Art, QAGOMA, has curated eX de Medici: Beautiful Wickedness) to get a handle on just how these two artists dovetail into a conversation for our times.

Same same but different

While the pairing of Zavros and de Medici may polarise people, in tandem they offer an appreciation of the craft of making in our world of digital saturation and the rise of AI-generation.

Born a decade apart and from migrant backgrounds, the two artists embrace very different ideologies and subjects in their art, and yet the tensions and symbolism that they each call upon have an odd synergy. This unlikely pairing, in fact, is a very likeable match.

de Medici studied printmaking and photography in the early 1980s at a time when land rights activism was in full flight and the punk scene in Canberra was grinding. It was around that time that she got her first tattoo – a decision that saw her become a tattooist for the next 12 years, and eventually apprentice to a tattooist in Los Angeles.

It was at the height of the HIV virus epidemic, and she began to exhibit her photographs of tattooed skin next to their framed by-products – the blood-stained swabs. This is what viewers will first encounter in Brisbane in her exhibition, Beautiful Wickedness.

Over the years, de Medici has been described by curators as creating a ‘loop of attraction and repulsion’, drawing people in with beauty before they realise how disturbing her subject matter can be. It is an interesting point of connection and difference with Zavros, whose paintings also have a magnetic pull.

Some of the earliest Zavros works in the exhibition are tiny suit and shoe details, made as a young man aspiring to have beautiful things he could not afford. They kicked off his career when they were included in Primavera at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (2000). These little vignettes of detail are a great counterpoint to de Medici’s blood swabs, and it is this kind of conceptual ping-pong that the pairing of these survey exhibition posits.

Peter McKay says of Zavros’ paintings: ‘They look at a world, and then become a player in it. There is a lot of ambiguity in his work’. He adds that Zavros has long been interested in finding the place ‘where men connect’, calling upon tropes of masculinity, and he also ‘constructs contemporary mythologies surrounding materialism, consumerism and narcissism,’ says McKay.

In a similar way, de Medici has subverted the traditional feminine and conservative reputation of the watercolour medium with a tattoo aesthetic. Both de Medici and Zavros started out studying printmaking. But Zavros, preferring the glossy veneer of oil painting to echo the commercial world he critiqued, turned to painting, describing his skills as ‘self-taught’.

In 2017 he told Artist Profile: ‘My painting is a slow process, but I like the total control.’ Time and control are also a foundation for de Medici. Astute observers will notice her tallying of time in the lower corner of her works, in what she has described as ‘proof of life’.

Suspended reality or hyperreal?

Zavros started painting establishing a trompe-l’œil mural business. This makes sense when you consider his paintings of home gyms within the iconic Versailles Palace, included in this exhibition. There is a kind of suspension between the real and the surreal that is the sweet spot for Zavros, and has become his signature vernacular.

He has revisited those roots for this survey, with an enormous mural painted in situ in the Gallery’s central atrium, facing off from a wall treatment by de Medici.

While Zavros has become commercially successful over the years, it is his painted mannequins of himself that have a postmodern zeal and perhaps best demonstrate the kind of unpacking of contemporary questions that is the foundation to his art-making. Works from his Dad likes and Narcissus series sit central to his exhibition, surrounding a vintage Mercedes car. McKay says the works ‘take audiences through a spectrum from narcissism to authentic portraiture,’ adding that they also ‘play back into conversations of agency’ in the use of his children as muse.

The exhibition offers an interesting point of consideration with Zavros’ daughter Phoebe painted in her mother’s wedding dress, and de Medici’s Shotgun Wedding Dress/Cleave (2015), a bridal gown based on Julie Andrews’ dress from The Sound of Music, straddling the gallery spaces.

McKay explains: ‘Michael plays to and against art world conventions. His works are a mediation, a way to earn the validation he craves,’ adding that this is where the exhibition’s title comes in.

‘There is a stark contrast to that portrayal of the gregarious socialite, and yet at home he is alone for thousands of hours making these works. eX has a similar sense of solitude in the studio.’

Michael Zavros working on his ‘Dad’ mannequin 2020. Image courtesy: Michael Zavros / © Michael Zavros and QAGOMA for Michael Zavros: The Favourite, June 2023.

Navigating the political in the everyday

The meticulous still life works of de Medici lure the viewer into confronting scenes of power, violence, corruption and greed. This is no better played out than in her expansive paintings of moths, their wing decorations in-filled with skulls, helmets, guns and flowers in a vanitas tradition. They also point to botanical histories and colonial tropes as well as tattoo lineages.

‘In a way, [the moths] are a vehicle to discuss two evolutionary paths. One is the long, slow path of natural evolution, and the other is a very swift part of the evolution of human weapons,’ de Medici explained in an earlier interview with the National Gallery of Australia. That same interview described her as ‘a voice of dissent in the Australian art world’.

de Medici was part of the Australian War Memorial’s official war artists program and spent time in the Solomon Islands in 2009. She has also travelled to Iran four times. Her work is fundamentally political. In contrast, McKay says Zavros is ‘not interested in how we read his work, but wants the audience to participate. He is interested in a reaction but is not fiercely political; he is very image driven, not issues driven’.

McKay continues that the pairing, for him, is about inviting ‘the audience to explore other points of connection. That it is not descriptive – that both artists are more interested in being active agents through their art’.

eX de Medici Australia b 1959 ‘The theory of everything’ 2005 watercolour and metallic pigment on Arches paper 114.3 x 176.3cm Acc. 2005.244. Purchased 2005. Image: Supplied.

Blockbuster awe by Aussie artists

One reason major exhibitions are labelled with the term “blockbuster” is that they drive audience through their awe factor. Whether a Dutch Old Master painting, an immersive installation or a mind-blowing hyperreal painting, there is a palpable quality to viewing the kinds of artworks that carry a sense of wonder.

In many ways, wonder is lost in our contemporary society. Perhaps that is why the immersive entertainment sector is one of the hottest global growth trends. But these two artists demonstrate that there is still plenty of capacity for what may be considered traditional or old-fashioned art-making to have trend-breaking currency.

Zavros’ mural down the central atrium of GOMA offers that impact for audiences, as does de Medici’s portrait of rock band Midnight Oil, painted with sharpened quills cut from the feathers of wedge-tailed eagles on six large sheets of skin-like vellum sewn together. Yep, awe!

You can catch both artists talking about their work this weekend, for the opening.

Michael Zavros: The Favourite and eX de Medici: Beautiful Wickedness open at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane, 24 June – 2 October. Ticketed entry to both exhibitions.