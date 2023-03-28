Reflections from present and past Australian Children’s Laureates

Recently the books industry was agog at the Federal announcement of an upcoming national Poet Laureate, but outside children’s literary circles, not many people know that the Australian Children’s Laureate initiative has existed since 2012, a program that has also been successfully implemented in the UK, Finland, Netherlands, Mexico, Sweden and Wales.

Administered by the Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation (ACLF), it’s a biennial appointment awarded to an Australian author and/or illustrator of children’s and/or youth literature who has made a significant contribution in the realm of reading and literacy for young Australians. Previous Laureates included Ursula Dubosarsky (2020-2021), Morris Gleitzman (2018-2019), Leigh Hobbs (2016-2017), Jackie French (2014-15), Alison Lester and Boori Monty Pryor (2012-13).

ArtsHub reached out to the present and two most recent ambassadors and asked them about their role in both a national and international capacity.

Now in its seventh iteration, the 2022-23 Laureate is Gabrielle Wang, who tells ArtsHub, ‘The Australian Children’s Laureate program aims to bring the love of story, books, imagination and diversity to children, parents and teachers. We do this through providing lectures, visiting schools, hosting writing workshops and attending writers’ festivals.’

Over her two years as Laureate, Wang aims to visit every state and territory in Australia, engaging with thousands of children and adults. Her objective is to raise awareness of the importance of diverse Australian children’s books.

‘I have also recently returned from the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy where I attended an International Children’s Laureate Summit. Seven Children’s Laureates from Australia, Sweden, Ireland, the UK, Wales, Italy and the Netherlands met to discuss our goals and the future of the Laureate program in general. It was a wonderful opportunity to engage and make new friends with these ambassadors of children’s books,’ she says.

For Ursula Dubosarsky, her Laureate position meant aligning the importance of reading to our understanding of childhood. ‘It’s so simple perhaps sometimes we forget it, that to be a good reader, you have to read – a lot and widely. The Laureate has a powerful opportunity to remind us all of that,’ she says.

‘Nobody wants a future society where only a sliver of the population are good, wide-ranging imaginative readers, while the rest of us make do reading text messages and Facebook posts.’

One of Dubosarsky’s most important messages was to urge children to get a library card with their own name on it, and to make going to the library as much a part of life as going to the local pool. ‘We provided a template for public libraries of a “Laureate Library Card”, specially designed for children, and were thrilled when a number of library services – the whole of Canberra, for example – took it up. Because to create a generation of readers, children need access to a lot of books, more books than any one home can provide.

‘Children need the freedom of a library, where, for no cost, they can experiment – to find books they like, books they don’t like. Books they will read a hundred times and books they will cast aside on the first page. Slowly but irresistibly they will form their own taste, their own interests, which may be very different to ours, and develop that most supreme ability in life: the ability to choose for themselves. And then they will love reading and keep reading, right throughout their life. That was my Laureate slogan, “Read for your Life”.’

During his stint as Laureate, Morris Gleitzman estimates he visited around 200 schools on local and foreign soil and spoke to over 55,000 young people.

He was a participant in over 40 conferences, festivals and award ceremonies, and visited many state, public and school libraries, as well as Parliament House.

When he was initially approached to be an ambassador, however, he was not sure of what his responsibilities would involve. ‘I remember asking something along the lines of: “Do you mean roam the land engaging young readers in a celebration of stories and all the precious things they get from them, while at the same time encouraging adults to think more deeply and perceptively about the transformative qualities of good stories for young people and if possible read a few of them aloud?”

‘The Laureate Foundation board member said “yes”. I was in. And that’s pretty much what I did. The interactions with young people were always going to happen – they’d been part of my annual work cycle long before my stint as Laureate, and have continued since. The conversations with adults, from parents to parliamentarians, sometimes involved nudging open a few locked doors, for the same reasons some kids struggle to get the reading opportunities they deserve.

‘Those conversations were among the most important I had during my two Laureate years, and I’ve continued them since whenever I can.

‘I’m also involved in a project with some theatre professionals from the Queensland Performing Arts Centre that’s exploring ways to transplant the transformative qualities of good stories into concrete life skills for young people. This project started when I was Laureate, and we intend it to continue for as long as it takes,’ Gleitzman continues.

The ACLF points out crucial Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) research stating that over 44% of Australians have literacy levels below what is considered enough to get by in everyday life.

‘Around 90% of Australian children are looking at screens each week, and most of them are doing so for 10 or more hours,’ according to an ABS March 2019 report.

Hence, the ACLF sees its mission as lifting the rates of child literacy, before word-wrangling problems develop into adulthood.

ACLF board member and spokesperson Emily Banyard explains, ‘The urgency for this is perfectly articulated by our first Laureate and First Nations writer, Boori Monty Pryor who says, “To have a creative economy, we need curious children and to have curious children, we need children who are not only able to read, but children who want to read. To build a culture of reading, we need a nation of storytellers. We need to all become story keepers if we are to belong in this country”.’