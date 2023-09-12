Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2024 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards

The NSW Premier’s Literary Awards honour distinguished achievement by Australian writers. All works must have been first published, performed, screened or broadcast and made publicly available between 1 October 2022 and 30 September 2023. Writers, translators and illustrators whose works are nominated must be living Australian citizens or persons holding permanent resident status.

Entries close 6 October; learn more and enter.

2024 Stella Prize

The Stella Prize is open to books written by Australian women and non-binary writers. The winning book of poetry, fiction or non-fiction will be awarded $60,000 thanks to the Copyright Agency and the Stella Forever Fund Donors. Award-winning writer and critic Beejay Silcox is the 2024 Stella Prize Chair of Judges, joined by award-winning author and critic Bram Presser; award-winning author, performer and advocate Eleanor Jackson; poet and arts worker Cheryl Leavy; and historian, writer and lecturer Dr Yves Rees.

Entries close 13 October; learn more and enter.

48th Katherine Prize (NT)

Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre invites Northern Territory visual artists to enter the 48th Katherine Prize. The longest running visual art award in the Northern Territory, the prize offers $7500 in prizes with the exhibition running from 3 November to 22 December 2023.

Entries close 15 October; learn more and enter.

2023 Judith Wright Poetry Prize

Established in 2007 and supported by the Malcolm Robertson Foundation, the Overland Judith Wright Poetry Prize for New and Emerging Poets seeks poetry by Australian and New Zealand-based writers who have published no more than one collection of poems under their own name. It remains one of the richest prizes for emerging poets. This year, the prize money totals $9000. The 2023 prize judges are Autumn Royal, Elena Gomez, Andy Jackson and Toby Fitch.

Entries close 20 October; learn more and enter.

Scenes from the Sage Age Competition

This national playwriting competition is open to people aged 60 and over. Entries are invited for a 15- to 20-minute stage play on any topic and the best entries will be showcased in a soirée-style event with live music in March 2024 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Sydney. The script assessors are renowned playwrights Justin Fleming, Catherine Zimdahl and Stephen Sewell.

Entries close 15 December; learn more and enter.

Australian War Memorial 2024 Napier Waller Art Prize

Current and former Australian Defence Force personnel can enter the 2024 Napier Waller Art Prize and submit any original work in any visual art medium, with the winner to receive a $15,000 cash prize. The winning work will be displayed alongside highly commended works at Parliament House in May 2024, and will be accepted into the Memorial’s National Collection. Finalists’ works will also be displayed on the Australian War Memorial’s website. A $5000 People’s Choice Award is also available, selected by public vote.

Entries close 17 December; learn more and enter.

2024 Mandorla Art Award

The Mandorla Art Award, a thematic Christian art prize, invites artists across the country working in any medium to submit entries for a prize pool of over $50,000. This year will also include a major new residency award category, delivered in partnership with the New Norcia Benedictine Monastery. The 2024 Mandorla Art Award theme is ‘REFOCUS’.

Entries close 13 March 2024; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Festivals Australian program Round 17

Regional artists, arts workers and organisations are invited to apply for Australian Government support in Round 17 of the Festivals Australia program. Providing $1.4 million over two funding rounds each year, the Festivals Australia program funds projects that give people in regional and remote Australia the opportunity to experience arts and culture in their local community. Activities eligible for funding include, but are not limited to, performances, workshops, installations, parades or exhibitions held as part of a festival or a significant one-off community event. Activities should support community participation and audience engagement. Round 17 is for activities starting from February 2024.

Applications close 4 October; learn more and apply.

Small Regional Presenters Program (Vic)

Applications are now open for the latest round of grants through the Labor Government’s Small Regional Presenters Program in 2024, with grants of up to $15,000 available to support community groups and councils to bring single live shows, a series of events or an annual program in their local community. Applicants must be members of Regional Arts Victoria or Local Government Authorities that do not receive organisational or multi-year funding through Creative Victoria.

Applications close 30 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

2024 Little Gallery Emerging Artist Program (Tas)

Devonport Regional Gallery is inviting applications for the Little Gallery Program, spotlighting works by emerging and early career Tasmanian artists. The program promotes works that demonstrate experimentation in 2D and 3D forms, engage with critical thinking and demonstrate vision and progression in the artist’s practice. Exhibitions will be displayed in the Little Gallery space of the paranaple arts centre and will run for four to six weeks throughout 2024.

Submissions close 9 October; learn more and submit.

Artback NT Performing Arts Touring

Artback NT’s Performing Arts Development and Touring Program delivers dynamic theatre, music and dance performances, as well as creative workshops to audiences around Australia, with special projects taking place with international collaborators. The Expression of Interest (EOI) process aims to expand the dialogue with artists and producers – to extend reach, diversify creative profile, and increase transparency and fairness in the selection of touring opportunities.

EOIs close 9 October; learn more and submit.

Professional development:

Poet-In-Residence (SA)

Spoken Word SA, Adelaide City Library and Feast Festival‘s Poet-In-Residence program encourages poets to step out of their comfort zones, engage the public, and create collaborative new work. Through free bespoke workshops curated by the Poet-In-Residence, the poet will connect with the community, enriching both residents and the city’s cultural life; leaving a lasting impact on Adelaide’s literary landscape. A 16-hour Residency will take place during November at the City Library, Rundle Place, Adelaide (Level 3, entry off Francis Street).

Applications close 20 September; learn more and apply.

Artsbridge (Tas)

This program supports Tasmanian individuals and groups travelling within Tasmania (intrastate), Australia (interstate) or overseas (international) for arts or cultural heritage opportunities, and Tasmanian individuals, groups and organisations bringing professionals to Tasmania for arts or cultural heritage activities (including professional development opportunities or workshops).

Applications close 2 October for activities after 1 January 2024; learn more and apply.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Arts Mentoring Scheme

This scheme supports mentorships for young Tasmanian Aboriginal artists with an established Tasmanian Aboriginal artist, and/or Tasmanian arts organisation.

Applications close 2 October for activities after 1 January 2024; learn more and apply.

Roving Curators (Tas)

This program gives museums, galleries and collections access to a database of curatorial professionals for up to 25 days. Planned activities should be discussed with one of the Roving Curators before making an application.

Applications close 2 October for activities after 1 March 2024; learn more and apply.

SA Literary Fellowships

Writers SA and the State Library of South Australia have partnered to deliver the fellowship program of five annual creative writing fellowships. The program includes a dedicated First Nations fellowship ($10,000) for mid-career and First Nations authors, plus desk space and access to the Library’s diverse collections. Promising emerging writers can apply for a $3000 fellowship. The Fellowships program is open to all early and mid-career writers living in South Australia.

Applications close 20 October; learn more and apply.

Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship (NSW)

The Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship is presented by Text Publishing and Writing NSW with support from the First Nations Australia Writers Network (FNAWN) and Booktopia. This joint initiative will provide a year-long structured mentorship to an unpublished Indigenous writer who has made substantial progress on a manuscript of fiction or non-fiction. The recipient will be paired with a senior Indigenous writer working in the same genre, providing feedback on their manuscript and professional advice. The successful applicant will also receive professional development from Text Publishing and Writing NSW.

Applications close 26 November; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

An impressive 130 artists have been selected for Sculptures in the Garden 2023,

(SIG) running from 7-22 October in the Roxby Vineyard gardens, Mudgee NSW. This year’s line-up includes Paul Bacon, John Fitzmaurice, Matt Hill, Ingrid Morley, and Peter Tilley, alongside selected emerging artists. Sculptures in the Garden is a not-for-profit exhibition, with proceeds going to local charity partners and sculptures acquired for the Mudgee community’s public arts initiative. The two-week event will feature live music and a selection of local food and wine. The winner of the $10,000 SIG acquisition prize will be announced on opening night, 6 October.

Queensland students have impressed judges in the Queensland and Northern Territory Excellence in Art Design Awards, presenting artworks responding to the theme ‘Colours of Life’. Student Sophia Beeching from St Paul’s School in Bald Hills was awarded the top honour of the Harriet Hunter Memorial Award, selected by Adrian Hunter. Hunter says: ‘[Sophia’s winning piece Rainbow Splotch Monster] immediately grabs the eye – it is bursting with colour and energy, yet it is compositionally constrained.’ Winning students came from schools across the state, including Gympie, Cairns, Ashgrove, Rochedale, Corinda and more. The Awards are organised by the Independent Education Union.

‘Bloom’ by Joanne Odisho, Gotya 2023 Use category winner and Victoria Graduate of the Year. Image: Supplied.

Promising young designers have been announced as winners of Design Institute of Australia’s Graduate of the Year Awards 2023 (GOTYA). This year, the graduates were able to develop and showcase responsible and thoughtful design techniques, particularly renewed ways around sustainability and repurposing. They were able to design products that help people and the planet, focusing on human-centred design and approaches around identity and cultural impact. The major category winners are Gabrielle Versace, Isobel Baker, Joanne Odisho, Kate Masters, Sandra Srun and Zoey Portilla. The State Graduates of the Year winners are Elena-Dea Burger (WA), Jamieson Davis (SA), Joanne Odisho (Vic), Liam Georgeson (Qld) and Sandra Srun (NSW). The GOTYA, Madeleine Lester Award 2023 recipient will be named on 2 November.

Beth George and Emerald Wise have been announced as winners of the $10,000 Tapestry Design Prize for Architects 2023. A media release states: ‘Solstice [by George and Wise] reflects the co-mingling of independent parts, with separation and union, and with the passage of time. It echoes the ever sharper need to consider ecology and connectedness in the Anthropocene, and with the spatial and emotional tensions entailed by the pandemic: we weathered it together, as together as you could be, and since have been separate.’ Highly Commended went to Glenn Russell for Mezcla and People’s Choice Award winner was Tasmin Vivian-Williams and Tonielle Dempers for The Fox and The Lyrebird.

Kungarakan artist and designer Yukupin (Toby Bishop) has been commissioned for two site-specific artworks by ASX 100-listed technology company NEXTDC, which engaged Art Pharmacy for the commission. This is the first installation artwork into a NEXTDC data centre Australia-wide. Yukupin designed five functional concrete seating artworks for NEXTDC’s garden plaza and a wall-mounted resin and shale work Written in Stone for its front of house lobby. Inspired by the Cammeraygal history of Artarmon and the countless archaeological sites uncovered throughout the North Sydney region, Yukupin proposed two works focused on representing the site’s First Nations history through the motif of the stone artefact. The artist says: ‘Upon approaching the seat, I hope the viewer will be intrigued by the unique shape and etched design, and allow for a moment of wonder and discovery.’

Shell necklace by Lola Greeno, winner of 2023 Don Macfarlane Prize. Image: Supplied.

Born and raised on Truwana/Cape Barren Island, Pakana woman Lola Greeno is known for creating traditional Tasmanian Aboriginal shell necklaces, a skill passed down from her mother and maternal grandmother. This year, her work is celebrated through the $50,000 2023 Don Macfarlane Prize, awarded to a senior Australian artist in recognition of their unwavering practice, ongoing cultural contribution and leadership in the Australian visual arts sector. A celebrated artist, curator, and arts worker, Greeno’s work is held in many public collections across Australia, and considered to be essential in the continuation of the centuries’ old practice of necklace threading. The Prize’s Advisory Committee says: ‘Lola’s work is embedded in community and teaching, and builds upon historical tradition, yet it is uniquely her own, displaying a mastery of skill and visual language that is instantly recognisable. Crafting with meticulous precision and skill, Lola threads together stories and knowledge that can be traced back thousands of years. As climate change continues to threaten fragile ecosystems, her work is also an exercise is sustainability – as she collects and ekes out the use of her precious shells from season to season.’ Greeno says winning the prize ‘was such a surprise, which makes this award so interesting, because usually you know if you are nominated for something’.

‘The fact that the decision was made by curators makes this even more special. It will give me the flexibility and freedom to continue to make work, and to run workshops, as it is so important for me to pass on knowledge to future generations.’

Solid Lines, Australia’s first illustration agency dedicated to representing First Nations creatives, has won the Indigenous Design Award at this year’s Good Design Awards. Developed by RMIT researcher Dr Nicola St John and Emrhan Tjapanangka Sultan (Western Arrarnta, Luritja and Kokatha) alongside the Jacky Winter Group, Solid Lines consulted with many First Nations creatives to ensure culturally safe and supportive representation and a business structure that gives back to community projects. The research project also received a prestigious Good Design Award in the Social Impact category in recognition of outstanding design and innovation. Sultan says: ‘We want our agency to break down expectations of what First Nations art and design is and let our artists define their work for themselves… Winning the Indigenous Design Award is a huge honour and recognises the importance of First Nations voices within the design industry and the important work Solid Lines is doing to support First Nations artists to be represented fairly.’

Also among the winners in this year’s Good Design Awards is Melbourne’s Pentridge Prison Tours for Best in Class Installation Design. The tour is created by the National Trust of Australia (Victoria) and experience design and technology company Art Processors. The Award jurors say: ‘Not only does it provoke visitors to question the nature of brutal incarceration, it also harnesses the stories surrounding Wurundjeri Land to ensure its narratives are not lost in the experience… We commend the multimedia design of the project, using audio, video, photography and physical recreations to really draw visitors into the depths of the prison, and believe the project vividly portrays the murkiness of Pentridge’s complex history.’

Performing arts:

Queensland Ballet legend Li Cunxin AO will be honoured with the Keys to the City to recognise his outstanding contribution to Brisbane. Li has helmed Queensland Ballet as Artistic Director for 11 years and will retire from the company at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Among his long list of national and international achievements, Li has been pivotal in the growth of the Queensland Ballet, doubling the ensemble, creating a world-class Academy at Kelvin Grove State College and a home for ballet and the arts at the Thomas Dixon Centre in West End. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says: ‘Li has extended the dignity, grace and elegance of ballet into every aspect of his life… For many years, we’ve enjoyed the great privilege of witnessing Li’s achievements come to life both on and off the stage.’ She continues: ‘The Keys to the City are awarded to those who embody the ideals of Brisbane, and few people have had such a significant and enduring impact on Brisbane’s art scene. I can’t think of a more worthy recipient of the Keys to the City.’

Writing and publishing:

The Wilderness Society has announced winners of the 2023 Environment Award for Children’s Literature (EACL): Berani by Michelle Kadarusman (Fiction), The ABC Kids Guide to Loving the Planet by Jaclyn Crupi and Cheryl Orsini (Non-fiction) and two books by Jess McGeachin, Kind and The Tree at Number 43 (Picture Fiction). These books foster ‘a love of nature … and ignite youth activism’ says Kadarusman of winning the prize. ‘To have Berani counted among these important titles is a dream come true,’ she adds. The judging panel this year included Australian actor and regular Playschool host Alex Papps, last year’s EACL winner, children’s book author and illustrator Sami Bayly and visual artist, cultural education consultant and preschool teacher Adam Duncan. The 2023 Karajia and Environment Awards for Children’s Literature (EACL) winner was also revealed as Looking After Country with Fire by author Victor Steffensen and illustrator Sandra Steffensen. Find out more.

The Jaguar by Sarah Holland-Batt (2023 Stella Prize winner) continues its winning streak, taking out the top prize at the 2023 Queensland Literary Awards worth $25,000. Responding to her poetry collection about the death of her father from Parkinson’s disease, the judges said: ‘The Jaguar is a moving exploration of family dynamics, ageing, memory, desire, nature and art, combined with a passionate rage about our care of our elders. It is a hopeful and optimistic call for change.’ A total of $238,500 in prize money was awarded across 21 categories at the Awards this year. Winning books include Gudanji/Wakaja woman Debra Dank‘s We Come with This Place, Alexis Wright’s Praiseworthy and Katerina Gibson’s Women I Know. The Queensland Writers Fellowships went to Al Campbell, B R Dionysius and Melanie Saward. Find out more.

Alan Atkinson, Michael Francis Laffan, Ian Hodges and Emily Gale have been announced as winners of the 2023 NSW Premier’s History Awards, with a total prize pool of $85,000. The full list of winning titles are:

Australian History Prize ($15,000) – Elizabeth and John: The Macarthurs of Elizabeth Farm by Alan Atkinson (NewSouth)

General History Prize ($15,000) – Under Empire: Muslim Lives and Loyalties Across the Indian Ocean World, 1775–1945 by Michael Francis Laffan (Columbia University Press)

NSW Community and Regional History Prize ($15,000) – He Belonged to Wagga: The Great War, the AIF and returned soldiers in an Australian country town by Ian Hodges (Australian Scholarly Publishing)

Young People’s History Prize ($15,000) – The Goodbye Year by Emily Gale (Text Publishing)

Digital History Prize ($15,000) – The Australian Wars, Episode 1 by Rachel Perkins, Darren Dale, Jacob Hickey and Don Watson (Blackfella Films)

The Anzac Memorial Trustees Military History Prize ($10,000) – Soldiers and Aliens: Men in the Australian Army’s employment companies during World War II by June Factor (Melbourne University Publishing)

