Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Prompted Peculiar – International AI Prize 2023

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale’s inaugural global AI prize is now open for entries, welcoming submissions of images generated by entering prompts to Artificial Intelligence. As new technology impacts visual culture, Prompted Peculiar is an invitation to debate where this new art of ‘promptography’ belongs. The winning work takes home $2000 with $1000 awarded to the People’s Choice. Finalists will be selected by an international judging panel, which includes Berlin-based photo and video artist Boris Eldagsen, Artlink magazine’s Megan Rainey and Ballarat International Foto Biennale CEO Vanessa Gerrans. The jury shortlist of AI images will be exhibited during the Ballarat International Foto Biennale from 22 September to 22 October.

Entries close 15 September; learn more and enter.

56th Annual AWGIE Awards

The AWGIE Awards recognise and reward the outstanding achievements of Australian performance writers and their contribution to Australia’s cultural landscape. Entries are open to eligible screen, stage, interactive, gaming and audio works that finished principal photography or production, or had a first performance between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022.

Entries close 19 September; learn more and enter.

The Age/Dymocks Essay Prize

The Age/Dymocks Essay Prize 2023 is for persuasive non-fiction writing on a choice of topics and is open for entry in two age groups: 14-18 years (up to 800 words) and 19-24 years (up to 2000 words). Entries will be judged by senior editors at The Age – Jewel Topsfield, Osman Faruqi, Patrick O’Neil – and a special guest judge, award-winning author Maxine Beneba Clarke. The judges will be looking for original, compelling content that has not been previously published (in school/university newspapers or other competitions), that demonstrates excellent writing skills, has an engaging voice and style, that makes a compelling and well-researched argument, and is topical and thought-provoking.

Entries close 2 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Journey to Footscray (Vic)

Expressions of interests are now open for Journey to Footscray, a public art commission by the new Footscray Hospital that will celebrate stories of migration to Melbourne’s western suburbs. Artists from the migrant/diaspora communities of Melbourne’s western suburbs are encouraged to apply, and can do so in any language. As the official arts partner for the new Footscray Hospital, Footscray Community Arts will be curating the integrated public art for the hospital.

Applications close 1 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

2024 Mooseheads (Melbourne Comedy Festival)

Mooseheads offers financial support to Australian comedians who will be putting on new shows in the 2024 Melbourne Comedy Festival. The program covers the Festival registration fee, up to $3000 for venue rental, up to $2500 for creative support, contribution towards production costs and up to $2000 towards accommodation costs. Any working comedian who is an Australian permanent resident can apply.

Applications close 15 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Botanica: Contemporary Art Outside (Qld)

Brisbane City Council’s Botanica: Contemporary Art Outside has opened the call-out to artists and designers across Australia for the 2024 event. Botanica showcases site-specific contemporary artworks from leading artists and designers in the City Botanic Gardens. Applicants are to respond to the curatorial theme of ‘tactile adaptation’, which invites artists and designers to consider how human adaptation is intricately entwined with environment and technology.

Applications close 18 September; learn more and apply.

Newcastle Fringe 2024

Artist applications are open for next year’s Newcastle Fringe, which will be held from 14-24 March and welcome a diverse array of local, interstate and international artists. The 2023 festival attracted 50 artist groups performing 135 shows and set a record-breaking 5248 attendees over the nine-day event. Applications from amateur performers through to seasoned professionals across comedy, cabaret, burlesque, music, theatre, dance and more are welcome.

Applications close 1 October; learn more and apply.

Bus Projects open call 2024-2025 (Vic)

Bus Projects is seeking proposals from artists, curators and creatives to be part of its 2024 to 2025 Artistic Program. The artist-led organisation’s core mission is to support artists to exhibit work that is experimental, responsive, socially responsible and rigorous. Bus Projects welcomes applications from cultural producers, including artists, collectives, collaborators, writers and curators working across diverse disciplines. Proposals can be for exhibitions, as well as events, workshops, performances, screenings and more.

Applications close 6 October; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

The Gippslandia Mentorship Program (Vic)

Regional Arts Victoria has announced a new partnership with print publication Gippslandia to provide 14 paid mentorships and skills development opportunities for 14 young artists aged 15-25 years in the Gippsland region. This program will develop students’ skills in journalism or art forms complementary to journalism, such as writing, graphic design, photography and illustration. Participants will be paid to meet online with their mentors from September to December 2023.

Applications close 10 September; learn more and apply.

Gertrude 2024 Emerging Curator Program (Vic)

Gertrude is currently seeking applications from Australia-based early practice curators for a one-off exhibition as part of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to providing opportunities for the next generation of curatorial leaders. The successful applicant will develop a project for public presentation at Gertrude’s Collingwood-based project space, Gertrude Glasshouse, in November 2024 and be supported with an overall project budget of $7000.

Applications close 6 October; learn more and apply.

Flinders Quartet 2024 Ascend Composer Development Program (Vic)

Designed to support talented Australian composers, this program offers a comprehensive package worth $15,000 per composer, including workshops, studio recording, a premiere performance and a commission fee of $6000. Flinders Quartet invites submissions from all Australian composers and will be looking for applications that demonstrate excellence, a deep understanding of the strong quartet and its evolution, and confidence in compositional craft.

Applications extended to 31 October; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Three sculptors have been awarded the $30,000 Helen Lempriere Scholarships ahead of this year’s 25th Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi. Greg Johns (Senior Artist), Lucy Barker (Mid-Career Artist) and Siahne Rogers (Emerging Artist) were announced as the recipients, and will further their artistic development through travel, study and purchase of new equipment. The scholarships are gifted as part of the Helen Lempriere Bequest, a charitable trust managed by Perpetual, providing scholarships with the aim to foster and promote contemporary Australian sculpture. Johns, Barker and Rogers will each exhibit a work as part of Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi 2023, which returns to the two-kilometre Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk from 20 October to 6 November. Johns said: ‘I have worked 47 years full-time as a sculptor in Australia. The journey has been both a “hard fought” and a heartfelt one. I am genuinely grateful to receive the senior Helen Lempriere Scholarship, acknowledging my contribution to a sculptural sensibility, which reflects both the uniqueness of Australia and universal forces.’ For Barker, the scholarship will ‘enable critical improvements to my studio and allow me to pursue interests in a way that I previously only ever dreamed about,’ she said. Rogers added: ‘As an emerging artist I am deeply grateful to be awarded the privilege of my practice being supported by the Helen Lempriere Scholarship. This is an invaluable opportunity to develop a career as an artist, and I aim to use it to create meaningful and impactful work and hope for connections with the greater arts community.’

The two artists selected for Accessible Arts’ ArtScreen 2023 are Sofya Gollan and Guy Morgan. Both artists will create a new video artwork that explores themes of identity, access and social connectedness, and will be screened at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia in December 2023. They will also receive $13,000 in grant funding towards the production of their work and undertake a professional mentorship with experienced video artists Dr Zanny Begg and Dani Pearce. An additional $9500 of in-kind production support is available from partnering organisations Bus Stop Films and Western Sydney community creative hub ACE. Gollan is a writer, director and award-winning filmmaker. She is best known for being on Play School for over 30 years, normalising disability on screen, well before it was recognised as essential representation. Morgan is a two-time finalist in the Archibald Prize and, between 2017 and 2020, a Board Member of Arts Access Australia. He currently teaches painting as part of the Pine Street Creative Tutor Panel for City of Sydney.

In similar news, five artists with disability or who are d/Deaf have been selected for the Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist-In-Residence program. Sydney-based painter Kath Harding, multidisciplinary artist David Molloy, writer, director and video artist Dani Pearce, Awabakal artist Catherine Rogers and comedian, filmmaker and disability advocate Madeleine Stewart will embark on a seven-day residency at the Bundanon Trust estate from 16-22 October 2023. Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin says: ‘Artists with disability don’t always get the same opportunities as artists without disability, due to a range of physical, financial and cultural barriers. This program is all about trying to level the playing field for professional artists with disability, so they can take their creativity and their careers to the next level.’

The 2023 Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize competition has named its People’s Choice winners across the three exhibition locations: Ember McCabe for her work Ripple Effect, Shona Wilson for Seeding | Receding and Penelope Oates for Entangled. Each winner receives $1000. The Environmental Art and Design Prize is in its third year and is a major fixture in the annual Northern Beaches arts calendar. The works cover a range of contemporary practices, from fashion and functional design to ceramics, sculpture, painting, photography and film.

A jewellery student at TAFE NSW has won gold at WorldSkills Australia competition. Solomon Gates has been deemed the best jewellery apprentice/budding young jeweller in the country in the national championships, held in Melbourne on 20 August. Solomon, who is a second-year apprentice at Saffo Jewellery in Sydney, said he is still in shock but otherwise over the moon. ‘WorldSkills is a big deal in the jewellery trade, so it means a lot to me to win this award. It was a very close competition… I actually thought I’d messed up, so it definitely hasn’t sunk in yet that I won.’ Gold medal-winners are eligible for consideration for the Australian Skillaroos team, which will compete with the world’s best at the WorldSkills International Competition finals to be held in France in 2024.

Performing arts:

Australian entertainer Patti Newton AM has been presented with a Walk of Fame star at Adelaide Festival Centre while she is in Adelaide performing the role of Bird Woman in Mary Poppins the Musical. Newton said: ‘It’s an absolute honour for me to receive this star. I think it’s wonderful and I feel very privileged and grateful to be receiving this award. I think Bert [Newton] would be extremely happy about it, knowing that he already had a star, and he’d love the fact that we’re both together too and that’s how we will always stay.’ Newton’s late husband, iconic Australian entertainer Bert Newton, also has a star on the Walk of Fame for his performance in The Sound of Music at Festival Theatre in 2001. Other past recipients of the Walk of Fame star at Adelaide Festival Centre include William Barton, Billy Crystal, Cold Chisel, Olivia Newton-John, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Dami Im, Tim Minchin, Paul Kelly, Guy Sebastian, Archie Roach, Beccy Cole, Kate Ceberano and Tina Arena. Two remaining stars will be selected by a public vote and a panel of arts critics, to be announced early 2024.

Songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of Brisbane rock band Full Flower Moon Band, Kate Herrington (aka Babyshakes Dillon), has been awarded the $15,000 Grant McLennan Fellowship for 2023. Now in its 15th year, the Fellowship honours the legacy of the late Grant McLennan and offers the recipient the opportunity to travel to New York, London or Berlin for career development. As a fiercely independent artist, Herrington’s potential and quality of work has been demonstrated across a 10-year history of sustainability, success and the uncompromising authentic “rock and roll” energy for which her group Full Flower Moon Band is now known. Herrington will be travelling to New York for a month in early 2024.

Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) has announced the Queensland Regional and Remote Women’s Music Program recipients for 2023. They are: Greta Stanley, Kirsty Burchill, Leanne Tennant, Megan Samardin, Sharmaine Drieberg, Talitha Power, Tessa Devine, and Yirgjhilya Lawrie. The AWMA Conference program provides the eight women with a career defining two days, which will include a series of forums, In Conversation discussion, First Nations Women’s Music Showcase and networking, culminating in the electric Black Carpet event, Awards Ceremony, Concert and After Party. The aim of the program is to make the music industry more accessible for artists, musicians and music practitioners who are often disadvantaged by distance and gender. The participants have been selected based on their current work, their role within the music industry and the impact they are making within their own communities. The AWMA ceremony and concert will be streamed on ABC iview on 29 September and broadcasted on ABC TV on 30 September.

Writing and publishing:

Young voices from across Australia have joined the conversation about this year’s Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Book of the Year Awards and chosen their own winners. This year the Shadow Judging program engaged over 2000 young judges from every state and territory, ranging from primary and secondary school students to children in pre-schools. The winners selected by young readers include Completely Normal (and Other Lies) by Biffy James (Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing), August & Jones by Pip Harry (Hachette Australia), Frank’s Red Hat illustrated and written by Sean E Avery (Walker Books Australia), Lionel and Me by Corinne Fenton, illustrated by Tracie Grimwood (New Frontier Publishing) and Deep: Dive into Hidden Worlds by Jess McGeachin (Welbeck Editions).

Shortlisted and finalists

Forty-seven finalists have been selected from 175 expressions of interest for the York Botanic Art Prize, to be exhibited in the historic wheatbelt town of York at Gallery 152 from 26 November 2023 to 31 January 2024. With a total prize pool of $12,000, the prize was created to showcase artistic engagement with Western Australia’s native flora, and to draw attention to the issues and challenges that face its protection and conservation. This year’s range of mediums include glass, wood, jewellery, ceramics, painting, print, photography, assemblage, illustration, drawing, instillation, metal, paper and tattoo. Curator Leonie Oakes says: ‘Through the prize we hope to connect art with science, to drive change, conserve our natural environment and preserve biodiversity for the long-term future of our planet, and in that process support new and important creative works.’

Finalists in the 2020 York Botanic Art Prize exhibition. Photo: Louise Coghill.

The MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design is a new national award for Australian designer makers celebrating innovation in contemporary craft and design. Launched in April 2023, it is an initiative of the Australian Design Centre in Darlinghurst, Sydney. The inaugural prize selected 30 finalists now competing for the major $35,000 cash prize and a second prize of $10,000. Entries spanned ceramics, glass, furniture/woodwork, metalwork, textiles and fibre, and contemporary jewellery. The winning work will be selected based on innovation, in idea, technique and material use; how it displays excellence in design, making and/or craft; and its execution within contemporary practice. The winner will be announced on Thursday 28 September. The MAKE Award exhibition will be on display at JamFactory SA from 15 December 2023 to 28 April 2024, then travelling to Geelong Gallery from 10 August to 27 October 2024.

City of Sydney’s annual Australian Life photography competition has selected 28 finalists from a whopping 1169 entries nationwide. Now in its 21st year, the competition displays images that capture vivid snapshots of life in Australia, including a family photographed while seeking their ninth rental in 13 years, young women heading home after their mothers’ group picnic, adult swimmers starting an impromptu towel fight under Sydney’s Iron Cove Bridge, local teenagers enjoying the festivities of the Mount Isa Rodeo and more. ‘These images embrace the diversity of Australian life, as well as reflecting key moments from the last 12 months, from the anxiety of the housing crisis to a celebration of people coming together across the country,’ said Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO. Every image will be displayed in an outdoor exhibition at Customs House Square from 14 September to 8 October, and the winner will be revealed during the opening. All finalist works can be viewed online.

Sam Ferris, ‘On the way to inspections’ depicting a family on the way to a rental inspection, Camperdown, Sydney. Image: Supplied.

