Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Out from the Mist

Out from the Mist is a photography, short movie and music competition that aims to capture the breadth of experiences when it comes to mental illness. All stories are valid and welcome.

Entries close 1 September; learn more and enter.

Darebin Art Prize 2024 (Vic)

The Darebin Art Prize is back in 2024 celebrating the outstanding work of contemporary Australian artists. It is a national multi-medium acquisitive art prize awarding excellence in contemporary visual art and open to artists living and working in Australia. Entrants go in the running for the $10,000 acquisitive prize and a $1000 People’s Choice Award. The prize exhibition is held at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre each year.

Entries close 15 September; learn more and enter.

Callouts:

Melbourne Queer Film Festival Volunteers

MQFF is looking for friendly, film-loving folks across the LGBTQIA+ and ally community for the event happening from 9-19 November this year. MQFF volunteer roles provide opportunity to learn new skills, gain valuable industry experience, make friends and give back to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

Adelaide Youth Orchestras

Adelaide Youth Orchestras (AdYO) celebrates 23 years of world-class development programs and career pathways for South Australia’s brightest young musicians aged 8-24. Applications are open to join the ensembles, and auditions are now open for the 2024 season.

Applications close 10 September; learn more and apply.

BRAGS Art Fair 2023 (NSW)

Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) invites artists from the Bathurst Regional Council district and surrounding areas – including the Blue Mountains, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Cowra, Orange and Mudgee – to enter the 2023 BRAGS Art Fair. The Fair will be held from 18 November to 3 December 2023, both in the Gallery and online. The Art Fair is a fundraising exhibition for the Gallery’s artistic programming and collection, and invites artworks in all mediums.

Entries close 10 September; learn more and enter.

Intergenerational Duets (Vic)

Intergenerational Duets is a community arts project based in the City of Port Phillip that promotes friendships across generations, celebrates connection through music and fights the negative stigma of ageing. The program partners a local teenage musician aged 15-17, with a senior musician aged over 65 to create music that will culminate in a performance at the end of a two-month period.

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

Residence (Vic)

Also based in the City of Port Phillip, Residence is an intergenerational song-writing program that offers emerging to mid-career musicians (aged 35 or under) the opportunity to undertake a residency in an aged care facility. Four musicians will embark upon a five-week artist-in-residence, each in a different aged care facility in Melbourne’s north-east. Each musician will receive a $6000 residency fee and the initiative culminates in a musical showing, sharing pieces developed by the musicians.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

The Music Writer’s Lab 2023

The Music Writer’s Lab is a dedicated music journalism development program created by a collaboration between MusicNT and Australia Council for the Arts. It offers an exclusive cohort of aspiring music journalists from around the country the opportunity to engage in development sessions with some of Australia’s best and most respected music journalists. Successful applicants will be provided with funding to contribute to airfares, accommodation and participation in the BIGSOUND-centric program 5-8 September.

Applications close 18 August; learn more and apply.

Australian Short Story Festival Mentorship

This opportunity is open to emerging Australian or permanent resident short story writers who do not have a full-length, published collection. The winner will receive a $5000 cash prize and a three-month long remote mentorship with award-winning Irish short story writer and playwright, Paul McVeigh. The successful recipient will develop three short stories across three months of mentoring from October to December 2023.

Applications close 25 August; learn more and apply.

Focus – Photographic Professional Development Project (NSW)

Focus is a region-wide photographic professional development project for Southern Tableland Arts (STA) members, who are creative practitioners, to receive professional quality images of their work and a portrait. Seven local professional Focus photographers are offering photography sessions for creatives to generate images of up to three artworks and a headshot. The images will also be used to create online listings in the STA Creative Directory and an online exhibition in the STA Gallery. STA membership is free and available to all residents of seven contributing council areas.

EOIs open now; learn more and submit.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

First-time Archibald Prize finalist Jaq Grantford has won the Archibald Prize 2023 ANZ People’s Choice award for her portrait, Through the window. The work features former Play School presenter and Logie Hall of Fame inductee Noni Hazlehurst, who is depicted smiling and leaning against a rainy window. Grantford explains that the symbols drawn onto the window are for safety and protection, ‘not just for her, but for everyone in these uncertain times’. Grantford and Hazlehurst have a history of collaboration, first with the portrait The story teller (2017) that was acquired by the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra in 2022. The artist says winning the People’s Choice is ‘a real testament to how beloved Noni is’ and adds she has ‘a real magic about her’. Hazlehurst says: ‘I’m thrilled for Jaq to have this recognition for her exquisite talent. Her portraits are remarkable, not only for their verisimilitude, but also for her unique and thoughtful storytelling ability. There is a warmth and authenticity about her work, which evokes a strong visceral connection between the artist, the subject and the viewer.’

Archibald Prize 2023 ANZ People’s Choice award-winner Jaq Grantford with the winning work ‘Through the window’. Photo: © Art Gallery of New South Wales.

In similar news, Yankunytjatjara artist Zaachariaha Fielding has won the People’s Choice for the Ramsay Art Prize 2023 with his work Wonder Drug, a collection of 16 works on paper exploring battling voices, both internal and external, that are faced in life. A visual artist and celebrated performer from electric pop-duo Electric Fields, Fielding regards painting as an emotional experience, one that can capture sensations of pleasure, while also requiring the courage to treat painful episodes with a therapeutically playful approach. The Ramsay Art Prize announcement follows Fielding’s recent win of AGNSW’s The Wynne Prize for landscape paintings. He says, ‘Winning this People’s Choice is the ultimate compliment. As an artist you put yourself out there and a judgement is always coming – good or bad. When people celebrate what you’ve created, there’s a feeling for me of being shoulder to shoulder with them, rather than in front. That is such a beautiful thing.’ The Ramsay Art Prize 2023 exhibition runs until 27 August of the Art Gallery of South Australia; free.

Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) has announced the six recipients of the 2023 National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) at a ceremony that took place on 9 August on Larrakia Country. The winners are: Gapuwiyak Culture & Arts artists (Traditional Adornment Award), Gapuwiyak Culture & Arts X Aly de Groot (Community Collaboration Award), Ikuntji Artists (Business Achievement Award), Rowena Morgan, Nagula Jarndu (Textile Design Award), Rhonda Sharpe, Yarrenyty Arltere Artists (Wearable Art Award), and Lillardia Briggs-Houston (Fashion Designer Award). The NIFA event will be broadcasted on Friday 18 August at 9.15pm on NITV. Find out more on the 2023 NIFA winners.

Sculptures in the Garden 2023 has announced that Australian artist, Mela Cooke, will be presenting a major piece at this year’s outdoor sculpture exhibition. Cooke is known for her large-scale bronze sculptures, and this time will create a work that reflects on her continued passion for swimming figures. Cooke says: ‘The connection between two swimmers is not just created on the edge of the pool, it is a part of their life – swimming laps, counting their strokes and being together in the early morning sun.’ Also participating in Sculptures in the Garden this year are Mark Niglia, John Fitzmaurice, Dion Parker, Paul Bacon and Marguerite Derricourt. The 2023 event will showcase over 250 sculptures from 7-22 October in Mudgee, NSW.

Performing arts:

Winners of the 2023 Art Music Awards have been announced in a ceremony at Carriageworks in Sydney/Gadigal land. Winners include Omega Ensemble and Dr Lou Bennett AM for their performance of nyernur, nyarkur – to see, to hear, Heather Percy for Three Night Songs, Shervin Mirzeinali for Panbe Zan, Nat Bartsch for Busy/Quiet, Paul Dean for Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra and more. Three Excellence Award categories were given to site-specific and community-based projects, including Eve Klein for City Symphony, Laura Andrew and Elizabeth Jigalin for the Sounds and Stories project at Cobar High School, and experimental duo Paul Corfiatis and Aaron Hopper for Paper on Skin. The Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music was presented to William Barton. Find out more.

Writing and publishing:

Byron Writers Festival has received a pledge of $1 million from the Vasudhara Fund, to be delivered across the next 10 years and contribute to the ongoing viability of the festival. The gift will support the continued presentation of women writers and First Nations authors. Fifty complimentary tickets will be offered to First Nations community members to attend this year’s festival. The Vasudhara Fund is focused on supporting early-stage innovative and creative social impact projects, in both the not-for-profit and social enterprise worlds. More than 120 writers, thinkers and storytellers will feature at the 2023 Byron Writers Festival from 11-13 August. Find out more.

Ann-Marie Priest, a 2017 fellow of the Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship, has won the 2023 National Biography Award for My Tongue is My Own: A Life of Gwen Harwood (La Trobe University Press/Black Inc. 2022). Judges praised Priest’s ‘perceptive understanding of an elusive subject’ and felt that the biography is ‘the book Gwen Harwood deserves’.

All:

The 2023 Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Shorts Awards winners have been announced. The Award recognised diverse works from Australia, Iran, the US, France, Qatar and beyond with a prize pool worth $50,000. This year’s winning shorts explored a range of themes, including connections to homeland and ancestral heritage, the dynamics of multiracial families and the perspective of children, the emotional impact of migration and displacement, and the intertwining of pleasure, tragedy and history. Short-form filmmaking is often an accessible gateway into the medium and industry, and where creativity can run wild on a tight budget. The winners were selected from the 75-title strong MIFF Shorts program by a jury consisting of filmmaker Alena Lodkina (Petrol, MIFF Premiere Fund 2022; Strange Colours); Taungurung curator and artist Kate ten Buuren; and Good Thing Productions’ Head of Production and Partner, Virginia Whitwell. The winning titles are:

F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now for City of Melbourne Grand Prix for Best Short Film

Katele (Mudskipper) for VicScreen Erwin Rado Award for Best Australian Short Film

Annelise Hickey’s Hafekasi for Emerging Australian Filmmaker

I Promise You Paradise for Best Fiction Short Film

Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black) for Best Documentary Short Film

27 for Best Animation Short Film

Mast-del for Best Experimental Short Film

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) academic Dr Ruari Elkington has been awarded the Queensland Smithsonian Fellowship to engage with the recently launched Smithsonian Open Access collection. The collection holds more than 2.8 million 2D and 3D images that have entered into the public domain. Elkington receives $15,000 to travel to the US to work with online video creators. He will explore using video content creation to communicate parts of the Smithsonian collection that deals with cultural heritage to new audiences, with learnings applied to Queensland’s GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums) institutions.

Elkington says: ‘There is great alignment in the collection-sharing mission of those in the cultural heritage sector and social video creators working outside these institutions. What is missing, though, are clear strategies and informed staff to bridge those two groups and further enable the promotion and communication of the vast collections overseen in the GLAM sector.’

He continues: ‘The Smithsonian Fellowship will leverage the work of QUT’s School of Creative Practice’s XR Screen Futures Hub, which brings together cutting edge digital capabilities, technology and research for immersive digital screen and digital performance futures.’ Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Sony has announced the finalists of the eighth annual Sony Alpha Awards, recognising Australian and New Zealand photographers from amateur to professional, and the imagery they captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. The shortlisted entries were announced across 10 categories. Multiple category finalists include Australian photographers Grant Galbraith (City/Street, Creative) and Mitch Green (Landscape, Seascape). The Grand Prize winner will be selected by Scott Gray, CEO of the World Photography Organisation, with $50,000 worth of Sony camera gear up for grabs. Find the full list of finalists.

Finalists have been announced for QMusic’s 2023 Grant McLennan Fellowship: Gabriella Cohen, Kate Herrington (Full Flower Moon Band), Jesswar and Tia Gostelow. The finalists will vie for the $15,000 fellowship, which will afford them the opportunity to travel to New York, London or Berlin for further development. The 2023 judging panel comprises Adele Pickvance, Ian Haug, Seja Vogel and Sean Sennett. The 2023 winner will be announced on 24 August at the Queensland Parliamentary Friends of the Music Industry Showcase Event, held at Parliament House.

