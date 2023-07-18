Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Sculptures in the Garden 2023 (NSW)

The regional outdoor sculpture exhibition and prize, Sculptures in the Garden (SIG), is calling for submissions nationwide. The 2023 event will run from 7-22 October with a major acquisitive $30,000 SIG and Mid-Western Regional Council prize. Also on offer is the $10,000 Friends of SIG Prize, $5000 Moolarben Prize and $5000 Buchanan Mudgee Hospital Prize for small sculpture. This year’s exhibition selection committee will include landscape designer and gardening authority Paul Bangay, prominent architect and contemporary painter Susan Rothwell, Mudgee architect Cameron Anderson, Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy, Mudgee Arts Precinct gallery curator Lizzy Galloway and journalist Sam Paine.

Submissions close 11 August; learn more and submit.

Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh) Members’ photography prize (Vic)

LOOK! is an exclusive annual photographic award and exhibition that celebrates work produced by MAPh Members. The opportunity allows photographers to connect with community, network and share their love with fellow enthusiasts, and arts and cultural lovers. Up to three photographic works can be submitted, with works to be exhibited in MAPh’s Atrium Gallery from 30 August to 27 November.

Entries close 13 August; learn more and enter, or become a member.

National Poetry Competition 2023

The National Poetry Competition is a major global prize for poetry with a first prize of GB£5000 (AU$9588). The competition is open to all poets worldwide aged 18 or over. Judges this year are British writer Clare Pollard, London-based writer Will Harris and British poet and Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature 2020, Jane Draycott.

Entries close 31 October; learn more and enter.

The Percivals 2024

Artists from across the globe are invited to apply for The Percivals, hosted by Townsville City Council with a $53,000 prize pool. The biennial competition focuses on portraiture and will be hosting a prize exhibition at Perc Tucker Regional Gallery in Townsville from 22 June to 1 September 2024.

Applications close 13 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

MATCH Lab 2023/24

Australia Council for the Arts and Creative Partnerships Australia’s MATCH Lab is a matched funding program for independent artists and groups. The program is for artists looking to run a fundraising campaign, and build their fundraising and arts business skills. It supports artists to increase their knowledge of philanthropy and arts partnerships, develop broader arts business knowledge and create sustainable sources of revenue for their work into the future. Successful applicants will take part in a professional development clinic and be eligible for matched funding for their fundraising campaign.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

Plus1 2023/24

Plus1 is a dollar-for-dollar matched fundraising program for not-for-profit arts and cultural organisations to develop and run more effective fundraising campaigns, boost their funding skills and secure new backers. A Plus1 recipient will run a self-designed fundraising campaign designed for a specified period to raise money for a project of choice. Whatever is raised within that period, the program will match it up to $25,000 or $50,000, depending on the size of the organisation. It is hosted by the Australia Council for the Arts and Creative Partnerships Australia.

Applications close 8 August; learn more and apply.

Create NSW 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program Round 1

Create NSW is calling artists and cultural organisations, representing all art forms, backgrounds and regions across the state, to apply for the first round of the 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP). Individuals and organisations can apply for funding in four programs: Project funding for individuals and groups (up to $60,000), Project funding for organisations (up to $60,000), Creative Koori projects (up to $60,000 for NSW-based Aboriginal artists and organisations) and Annual funding for organisations (up to $200,000).

Applications close 21 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Montsalvat Exhibition Program 2024 (Vic)

Montsalvat Arts Centre is seeking proposals from artists, curators, organisations and community groups from all backgrounds wishing to exhibit work as part of its Exhibition Program 2024. Montsalvat Arts Centre has three gallery spaces available for exhibitors, including site-specific alternatives. Submissions are encouraged from early-career practitioners, mid-career and established practitioners. It supports ideas that are traditional, ambitious and experimental.

Submissions close 6 August; learn more and submit.

Blue Mountains Cultural Centre exhibition program 2024 (NSW)

Exhibiting at Braemar Gallery and The Upstairs Gallery is an opportunity for Blue Mountains artists to share their work with the community. Applications are currently invited for 2024 for both gallery spaces.

Applications close 27 August; learn more and apply.

Auditions The Merchant of Venice by Melbourne Shakespeare Company

Melbourne Shakespeare Company is seeking expressions of interest from performers interested in joining the cohort for The Merchant of Venice. Auditions will take place on 29-30 July if EOI is successful, with the performance season running from 1-23 December 2023. The Company is looking for an ensemble of 12 to 14 actors to play a variety of roles across the story. This piece will be high-energy, fast-paced with elements of song and dance. Performers with experience in physical theatre, commedia dell’arte and outdoor theatre are encouraged to apply.

EOIs now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Writing for games workshop (NSW)

Join a one-day workshop with Narrative Designer and Facilitator Alexander Swords to develop practical skills in creating industry-ready narrative content in a collaborative way. Swords is a writer and narrative designer working across emotional games and games for change. The workshop will cover modules on understanding the player’s perspective, designing valuable choices and the Forest Paths Method for Narrative Design. This workshop is presented by the Australian Writers’ Guild and Screen NSW.

Workshop on 24 July 10am-4pm at UNSW; learn more and book.

Mentoring Program for Emerging Writers from Diverse Backgrounds (NSW)

As part of the 2023 program, up to six emerging writers from Indigenous or culturally diverse backgrounds will be given the opportunity to work on a short piece of fiction or non-fiction (2000 to 5000 words) under the guidance of award-winning author Eugen Bacon and with support from Writing NSW. The program is open to emerging writers from Indigenous or culturally diverse backgrounds who have some record of publication, but have not yet published a book-length work. Applicants must be NSW residents and over the age of 18.

Applications close 20 August; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Gerwyn Davies, ‘Replica’, 2023 archival pigment print. Acquired as the Winner of the 2023 Olive Cotton Award. Image: Courtesy the artist. Gerwyn Davies is represented by Jan Murphy Gallery, Brisbane; Michael Reid Gallery, Sydney/ Berlin.

Artist Gerwyn Davies’ portrait Replica has won the $20,000 overall prize for the 2023 Olive Cotton Award at Tweed Regional Gallery, NSW. This year’s judge, artist, curator and critic Dr Daniel Mudie Cunningham says of the winning work: ‘Hiding is not something we associate with portraiture. A conventional portrait requires a subject’s presence and disclosure to connect with the world. Gerwyn Davies is keenly aware that revelation is central to portraiture and photography, and in Replica he engages with queer visibility politics to interrogate what it means to be seen and unseen, to appear and disappear. Camouflaged within an inventive tableau made from costuming, props, and partially harnessing new AI technologies, he creates a clever and joyous image that speaks to art history and narratives of place and time, with conceptual and aesthetic rigour.’ Cunningham also Highly Commended Vedika Rampal’s My mother dreams of Ghalib and Meng-Yu Yan’s Another Ruin VI. The 2023 Director’s Choice winner was Ferne Millen’s portrait of Dr Todd Fernando, No Labels Required. Visitors to the Olive Cotton Award exhibition can cast their own vote in the People’s Choice Award. The finalist with the most votes will receive $500.

The Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions is a national biennial mentorship and exhibition program that pairs emerging Australian First Nations artists and designers with one of eight industry mentors. Working collaboratively, the mentors will each support and guide an emerging artist to create their most ambitious work to date. The inaugural recipients of the commissions are:

Tony Albert (Mentor) and Warraba Weatherall (Qld)

Maree Clarke (Mentor) and Mitch Mahoney (Vic)

Peggy Griffiths (Mentor) and Jan Griffiths (WA)

Jonathan Jones (Mentor) and Sophie Honess (NSW)

Vincent Namatjira OAM (Mentor) and Alec Baker and Eric Barney (SA)

Denise Robinson (Mentor) and Cheryl Rose (Tas)

James Tylor (Mentor) and Aidan Hartshorn (ACT)

Pedro Wonaeamirri (Mentor) and Johnathon World Peace Bush (NT)

Responding to the theme of ‘My Country’, new works will be developed under the mentorship program and unveiled in March 2024 in a major exhibition at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, coinciding with Country Road’s milestone 50th anniversary.

Inaugural Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions mentors and recipients. Image: Supplied.

From approximately 500 eligible artworks spanning 14 Queensland art centres and nine independent artists and exhibitors, the three major award-winners of this year’s Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) Art Awards have been chosen for their response to the 2023 theme, ‘Weaving our Future: Claiming our Sovereignty’. Aurukun artist Janet Koongotema received the major $25,000 Premier’s Award for Excellence and Pormpuraaw Art and Culture Centre took out the Art Centre Award for the second time. The Innovation Award went to artist Darren Blackman, whose work pushes boundaries and weaves together traditional and contemporary methodologies. The judging panel, comprising three of Australia’s leading First Nations artists and creative industry practitioners, Archie Moore, Tony Albert and Leitha Assan remarked on Janet Koongotema’s unique style and striking use of colour. ‘Janet Koongotema asserts the artist as a senior leader. Her intrinsic knowledge of Country lays claiming to sovereignty, strength, and resilience of her people. Stunning work.’

A giant inflatable sphere – which literally breathes throughout the day – has been selected as the National Gallery of Victoria’s 2023 Architecture Commission. Making the invisible visible, (This is) Air, developed by Australian architect Nic Brunsdon in collaboration with ENESS, draws attention to one of the universal and defining features of life on Earth: breathing air. The commission will be on display at NGV International from 3 December 2023 to June 2024, in conjunction with the 2023 NGV Triennial exhibition. Throughout the summer months, (This is) Air will be the location for myriad public programs, performances and more in the NGV Garden.

Render of ‘(This is) Air’ by Nic Brunsdon, the 2023 NGV Architecture Commission on display at NGV International, Melbourne from 3 December 2023. Image: Render courtesy of Nic Brunsdon.

The Footscray Art Prize’s $20,000 main award has named multidisciplinary artist Roberta Joy Rich as its winner, for her powerful and multilayered video installation Though Buried, They Echo. The work places the faces of racist policy-makers – whose legacies still define Australian and South African colonial law – beneath the gallery floor. Judges said the work successfully engages both the viewer and the institution. Rich’s work was selected from 43 finalists and more than 500 original submissions from artists across Australia as well as internationally-based Australian creatives. All the works are exhibited at Footscray Community Arts from 15 July to 17 September in a site-wide takeover of the venue. The judges commented: ‘The success of Roberta’s work is not only the power of its subject and elements, but how she has implicated us as viewers of the work – we walk over it and then are encouraged to look at what is under our feet and almost peripheral – just out of view.’ Winners of category prizes were Jessie Deane for the $10,000 Local Acquisition Prize, Ammar Yonis as runner-up of the $5000 Local Acquisition Prize, Abbra Kotlarczyk for the $2000 Residency Artist Prize and Young Artists Prizes of $500 to primary school student Grace Nguyen of Maribyrnong and secondary school student Jayden Gregorio of Wyndham.

Roberta Joy Rich, ‘Though Buried, They Echo’, Video Installation. Winner Footscray Art Prize 2023. Photo: Supplied.

All:

The City of Sydney has approved funding for 179 projects totalling more than $5 million in direct cash, and in-kind or waived fee support for community programs, sustainable projects, businesses and festivals for the next financial year. Recipients include Diversity Arts Australia, which has been awarded $40,000 for an online training program in the creative sector covering racial equity and inclusion. Cultural and creative grants worth more than $2.6 million have been awarded to 64 recipients. Projects range from the creation of a legacy mural in Chinatown and a series of weekly live music performances in Redfern by emerging artists to a micro festival for artists and audiences with disability and an Indigenous film festival in cinemas across the local area. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Finalists for the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) have been announced, who will vie for the top award at the NIMA ceremony on 12 August. Leading this year’s finalists list is ARIA-winning singer songwriter Budjerah – up for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year. With an equal number of hats in the ring, up-and-comers Wildfire Manwurrk are nominated for New Talent of the Year, Film Clip of the Year and Community Clip of the Year. The event will be hosted by Fred Leone and Elaine Crombie, with performances by Budjerah, Thelma Plum, Barkaa, Kobie Dee, Dean Brady, Ngulmiya and more. Find the full list of finalists.

In similar news, finalists for the 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) have been announced, including Jessica Mauboy, Sarah McLeod, Kate Ceberano, Beccy Cole, Vita & Linda and Marianna Annas. A ceremony will be held in Meanjin/Brisbane on 27 September to celebrate the accomplishments of women across all areas of industry, from on stage to those working behind the scenes. Twenty AWMAs are ready to be snapped up this year, from a public and self-nomination process that attracted hundreds of individual nominations, each assessed by a specially-convened 37-seat Jury Council comprising industry professionals and practitioners with representation across a diverse range of music disciplines and cultures.

2023 AWMA Lifetime achievement award finalist Kate Ceberano says: ‘I have seen the industry of music in this country change so much and the education and delivery of music through the eyes and hearts of Australian women, my peers Renée [Geyer], Chrissie [Amphlett], Olivia [Newton-John], Colleen [Hewett], Kylie [Minogue] and more… It has been an education and at times a baptism by fire. But we are hardy and the Australian singers that are striking notes globally, not only with their music but with their minds, is outstanding! I’m glad to be a part of this modern community of like-minded artists who wish to share their wisdom and prevail despite all provocation to do otherwise!’ View the full list of 2023 AWMA finalists.

The Sydney International Piano Competition has announced six outstanding pianists who will proceed to the finals of the 2023 competition, to be held at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. The Finalists, in playing order, are: Yungyung Guo, Jeonghwan Kim, Uladzislau Khandohi, Yuanfan Yang, Vitaly Starikov and Wynona Yinuo Wang. The six finalists will compete across two rounds and four sessions from 18-22 July, each performing two concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Tickets to the finale performance are now available.

Thirty-three books have made it to Sisters in Crime’s longlist for its 23rd Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books published by women in 2022. Judging Coordinator Dr Philomena Horsley says this year’s selection has been ‘a Herculean task for the six judges – so many good books have missed the cut’. She continues: ‘Australian women’s crime writing is riding a huge wave that has left our shores and is now sweeping around the world.’ Longlisted titles include Tracey Lien’s All That Left Unsaid, Susan White’s The Cut, Dinuka McKenzie’s The Torrent, N D Campbell’s Daughters of Eve, Jane Caro’s The Mother, Margaret Hickey’s Stone Town, and more. Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award is now open, with six Davitt Awards to be presented at a gala dinner on 2 September.

Six works emerged from 94 entries for the $25,000 National Biography Award 2023, announced by the State Library of New South Wales. The shortlisted authors each receive $2000, while the $5000 Michael Crouch AC Award will be given to the best debut biography or memoir. Winners will be announced in August. The National Biography Award shortlist:

Unknown: A refugee’s story by Akuch Kuol Anyieth (Text Publishing)

The Ghost Tattoo: Discovering the hidden truth of my father’s Holocaust by Tony Bernard (Allen & Unwin)

How to End a Story: Diaries 1995–1998 by Helen Garner (Text Publishing)

Bedtime Story by Chloe Hooper (Scribner Australia, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Australia)

Missing by Tom Patterson (Allen & Unwin)

My Tongue Is My Own: A life of Gwen Harwood by Ann-Marie Priest (La Trobe University Press/Black Inc)

A record of 66 nominees have been announced for the National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) presented by Indigenous Fashion Projects. The six award categories include Fashion Designer Award, Traditional Adornment Award, Community Collaboration Award, Business Achievement Award, Textile Design Award and Wearable Art Award. The six NIFA winners would be announced on Larrakia Country on 9 August. The major winner will receive a 12-month business mentorship with Country Road. View the full list of nominees.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.