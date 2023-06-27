Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Central Desert Digital Art Prize

The national competition welcomes artists of all abilities, working in any form of digital media to unleash their creativity throughout the month of June. A grand prize of $3000 is on offer with the finalists’ exhibition to be held at Raft Artspace, Alice Springs NT from 23 September 2023.

Entries close Friday 30 June; learn more and enter.

Yering Station Sculpture Exhibition & Award 2023 (Vic)

Entries are now open for the Yarra Valley Arts Yering Station Sculpture award Australia-wide. Yering Station Art Gallery at Victoria’s first vineyard has been exhibiting emerging and established Australian artists in all art forms since 1998, alongside a selection of outdoor sculptures overlooking the Yarra Ranges. The exhibition presents new Australian sculpture in all mediums by emerging, mid-career and established artists across the landscaped gardens designed by Michael McCoy. Finalist works will be available for sale with 20% donated to My Room Children’s Cancer Charity and 10% donated to Yarra Valley Arts. The major Yering Station Sculpture Award is worth $12,000, with other prizes to be won.

Entries close 3 July; learn more and enter.

The Lester Prize

The Richard Lester Prize for Portraiture (The Lester Prize) offers a prize pool of more than $115,000 and is an award that places artists and community front and centre. Artists who are Australian residents above 18 years of age are eligible to enter a work that depicts a portrait of a sitter executed in (but not restricted to) oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, textile, pencil, charcoal, ink or mixed media (works of sculpture, photography, or digital media are not eligible).

Entries close 9 July; learn more and enter.

The York Botanic Art Prize (WA)

The York Botanic Art Prize is held in the historic Wheatbelt town of York in WA and this year has announced environmental scientist, landscape designer and sustainability advocate Professor Josh Byrne as patron. Artists are invited to respond specifically to native West Australian flora and to work in any medium – expanding the field of what botanic art can be. Entries will be accepted from international artists for the first time.

EOIs close 17 July; learn more.

2023 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

Entries across six literary categories are now open for the 2023 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards. Works published in the 2022 calendar year are eligible to enter across fiction, poetry, non-fiction, Australian history, children’s literature and young adult literature. Entries will be in the running to share a prize pool of $600,000.

Entries close 25 July; learn more and enter.

The Best Australian Yarn 2022 Short Story Competition

A partnership between The West Australian and Navitas presents this short story competition open to both amateur and professional writers starting from age 12, with a total prize pool of $75,000 across six categories. Anyone can submit an entry between 1000 and 2500 words into the competition.

Submissions close 1 August; learn more and apply.

2023 Newcastle Poetry Prize

For over 30 years, the Newcastle Poetry Prize has championed Australian poets and their craft. With a generous prize pool sponsored by the University of Newcastle and a first prize of $15,000, the competition provides a platform for both emerging and established voices. The accompanying anthology is a hallmark of the Prize and offers a platform for poets to be published each year. The 2023 judges are Australian poets Judith Nangala Crispin and John Foulcher.

Entries close 4 August; learn more and enter.

Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF) National Songwriting Competition 2023

Every year, ACMF invites students from schools across Australia to put pen to paper and enter their original song with amazing prizes to be won, including two major awards valued at $1500. All school-aged children between kinder to Year 12 (aged 17 or younger) are eligible to enter.

Entries close 30 September; learn more and enter.

Callouts:

Free concert at the Sydney Opera House (NSW)

Enter the ballot to win tickets to the special 75-minute performance, HSBC A World of Opera on Sunday 16 July. Members of Opera Australia’s Young Artists Program will perform a repertoire of classic arias from Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and more. Successful applicants will be notified by email on Tuesday 4 July.

Enter the ballot.

Posters to Production (Vic)

Are you looking to take your original film from synopsis to the silver screen? A new Campari campaign is calling on aspiring filmmakers to pitch their ideas with the opportunity to turning unmade films into movie posters to crowdfund the film’s creation. Presented in partnership with the Melbourne International Film Festival, the posters will be unveiled for MIFF 2023 (3-20 August) at the Campari Cinema Lounge, with a QR (quick response) code to help crowdfund for the film. Successful applicants will have a poster created based on their original synopsis, as well as a donation from Campari from a portion of every Campari cocktail sold at MIFF 2023.

Applications close 7 July; learn more and apply.

un Magazine issue 17.2 RETURN

Proposals are now open for un Magazine issue 17.2: RETURN, guest edited by Bahar Sayed and Gemma Weston. The 2023 un Magazine issues 17.1 and 17.2 are guided by the interrelated themes of RESIST and RETURN. For RETURN, the publication is interested in contributions that explore the ways in which returning can be practised and understood through the artistic, cultural, conceptual and political. How does ‘return’ as a metaphor, an action or an aesthetic manifest in artistic practice?

Proposals close 11 July; learn more and submit.

Blindside 2024 Exhibition Program (Vic)

Blindside invites proposals from emerging, mid-career and established artists, curators, collectives or collaborators to present solo or group exhibitions in 2024, as well as events, performances, screenings and ephemeral projects. Thanks to the generous support of the City of Melbourne, The Allen Foundation, as well as the artists, sponsors and patrons who have supported Blindside through its B-SIDE fundraising initiative, Blindside will be free to for artists to exhibit and they will continue to receive an exhibition fee. Application processes can be inflexible and may not be accessible to everybody, so Blindside can offer advice regarding application development and is open to alternative ways of applying.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Exhibit with Newmarch Gallery 2024 (SA)

Newmarch Gallery is calling for exhibition proposals for works to be showcased in 2024 at its City of Prospect, Adelaide exhibition space. Exhibitions usually run for four weeks with openings set for Friday nights. Innovative artworks in 2D or 3D media, moving image or sound art that considers audience experience, as well as new work that has not been exhibited in the Adelaide metropolitan area, are highly encouraged.

Applications close 25 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

SALA Sauerbier House residency 2024 (SA)

Last opportunity to apply for the SALA Festival twelve-week residency at Sauerbier House, Port Noarlunga in 2024. Practicing South Australian contemporary artists are invited to apply with artist process to be celebrated during the August SALA Festival and an exhibition outcome in late September 2024.

Applications close Friday 30 June; learn more and apply.

Artspace One-Year Studio Program (NSW)

This year, Artspace will be offering 10 revitalised rent-free studios to artists and collectives in its heritage-listed building, The Gunnery. The One-Year Studio Program offers artists the space to work freely and test new ideas, as well as providing critical support, ongoing advocacy, professional development and opportunities to engage with our national and international peer networks. Artists across all generations, career stages and art forms are welcome to apply.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Acme London Residency

The Australian Council has partnered up with Acme to offer a six-month residency for visual arts professionals, including artists, curators and arts writers. The residency takes place at Acme’s East London Fire Station and the organisation supports over 800 individual artists across eight boroughs in Greater London. Acme residents will be provided with opportunities to connect with UK and international artists, attend one-to-one studio critiques or mentor meetings, collaborate with Acme staff and participate in a range of events in London. The residency amount is $30,000.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Queenstown-based artist Raymond Arnold has been announced as the winner of the West Coast Artist Commission for 2023 by The Unconformity. The $5000 acquisitive prize celebrates talented visual artists living in western lutruwita/Tasmania through the creation of an annual commissioned artwork that will go towards building a local collection representative of creative practices in the region. The Unconformity’s Artistic Director Travis Tiddy says: ‘Raymond is a central figure in the growth of the West Coast artistic community, having fostered countless connections between artists, audiences and this place… Often seen on the verge of the 99 Bends [highway] with easel and paintbrush in hand, his artwork surveys West Coast landscapes in all of their complexity, and his practice is always inclusive of the people within the community.’ Find out more about the West Coast Artist Commission.

Raymond Arnold, ‘The Road to Other – Western Mountains’. Image: Supplied.

The Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has announced the winners of the 11th annual Young Archie competition: Phoebe Raft (eight) for her self-portrait, Toby Lopata (nine) for his portrait of his grandpa, Jasmine Guy (15) for a portrait of a friend, Nevaeh, and Lily Hobbs (17) for her portrait of her Aunty Erika. The Young Archie 2023 exhibition is now on display at AGNSW alongside the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2023.

Performing arts:

Ten new recipients each received a $15,000 grant from the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council to assist with the creation of new sound recordings. They are: Jaydon Colvin (Vic), Nick Gill (NSW), Jem Cassar-Daley (Qld), Coady Green (Vic), Eden Sher (Qld), Kaiit Waup (Vic), Jamunajai Renaud (NSW), Deena Lynch (Qld), Anamika Jadunundun (Vic) and Aviva Endean (Vic). Find out more about each of their projects at PPCA.

Melbourne International Jazz Festival and the Australian Art Orchestra have announced that multi award-winning Noongar woman and neo-soul singer-songwriter Bumpy has been selected as the 2023 First Nations Artist Residency Program recipient. Bumpy has enthralled audiences on stages such as BIGSOUND, Strawberry Fields, Boogie Festival, Melbourne Music Week, St Kilda Festival and more. In 2022, Bumpy won the Triple J Unearthed NIMA’s competition and also took out the Uncle Archie Roach Foundation Award at the Music Victoria Awards. As part of her residency, over the next 18 months, Bumpy will develop an ambitious new work, in language, which will be premiered at the 2024 Melbourne International Jazz Festival. Find out more.

2023 First Nations Artist Residency Program recipient, Bumpy. Image: Supplied.

Over a hundred talented young NSW musicians competed in the 39th annual Secondary Schools Concerto Competition and the overall winner was young Sydney violist Hayley Lau. Lau is a Willoughby resident and Year 11 student at Wenona School. Her performance of Paganini’s famous Grand Sonata for Viola won the judges’ votes this year, and she was also selected as the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra’s best musician in rehearsal. The competition is open to secondary school pupils in years 7 to 12 at schools throughout NSW and the ACT. This year’s program attracted over 100 entrants.

Australian Plays Transform has announced the 2023 participants of the lutruwita programs with Tasmanian artists taking part in dramaturgy development and playwriting mentorships with industry leaders. Led by Creative Producer Jennifer Rani, this unique program will create space and guidance for emerging storytellers and dramaturgs to develop their voices. The participants are Fengyi Liu, Reuben Yakubu, Nicola Ingram, Rob Braslin, Arin Dean, Maya Manaena, Feras Shaheen and Nadia Mahjouri. Find out more about each of the participants.

Writing and publishing:

The Australia Council has announced recipients for the recent round of the Literature Structural Investment fund, supporting translation, rights travel and author travel. The aim is to increase the profile of Australian authors and Australian literature internationally, support the dissemination of Australian literary works and culture through translations, and increase the capacity of publishers and rights sellers to pitch Australian books. The most recent translation fund will support works to be published in the following territories: Ethiopia, Italy, Israel, France, Egypt, Netherlands, Ukraine and Germany. Books assisted through the translation fund include the Hebrew translation of children’s book, The Underdogs by Kate and Jol Temple, and the Arabic translation of Scary Monsters by Michelle De Kretser. Successful applications to the author travel fund include a US tour for Nam Le’s poetry collection and a UK tour for Stella Prize-winning poet, Sarah Holland-Batt. Melbourne-based author Katherin Brabon and Yankunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann are also among the recipients. View more on the Australia Council‘s website.

Penny Lane has won The Cloncurry Poetry Competition with Remembering Mary, which tells the tale of an outback hero. The New South Wales poet took home $10,000 for a work that ‘portrays the strength of a woman of courage and resourcefulness,’ say the judges. Lane says: ‘I am particularly interested in exploring the experiences of women in Australia’s history, and recording them in poetry, and the first image of an outback hero that came to my mind was of my husband’s great-great grandmother, Mary Bassett Lane, who migrated to Queensland in 1866… Three of my great loves are family, poetry and being in the outback, and I was able to combine the three in creating my poem Remembering Mary.’

All:

Four Project Grants have received $98,518 in funding through the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund, delivered in Victoria by Regional Arts Victoria. This year marked the largest number of applications ever received to the Regional Arts Fund. The four 2023 recipients are: Ballarat International Foto Biennale ($20,782) for its milestone exhibition The Real Thing, Fairfax Youth Initiative ($25,762) for mentorships, community workshops and public presentations, Isabella Giovinazzo ($27,412) for the short film FINN and Mark Lang ($24,562) for the filmed podcast series Out to Sea.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.