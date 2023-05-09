Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

OUR MOB Exhibition and Awards (SA)

Adelaide Festival Centre celebrates its 50th anniversary with the Our Mob special program of First Nations art, music, literature and storytelling. The program’s awards include the $2000 Trevor Nickolls Art Prize and the $5000 Don Dustan Foundation Emerging Artist Prize. First Nations artists from South Australia can submit high-quality images of finished artworks accompanied by an artist’s statement. First Nations artists under 18 can also apply for Our Young Mob with prizes on offer.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and enter.

The Lester Prize

WA’s premier portrait prize offers a prize pool over $105,000 and is open to artists of all experience levels. Artists from across Australia are invited to submit portraits of Australian(s) that they respect or admire, or a self-portrait.

Submissions close 9 July; learn more and submit.

Nature Conservancy Australia Nature Writing Prize 2023

The seventh biennial Nature Writing Prize is open for entries with $7500 for the winning essayist. Submissions between 3000 and 5000 words are eligible, with the theme ‘Writing of Place’. This year’s judges are essayist and editor Ashley Hay and writer and environmental historian Cameron Muir.

Submissions close 28 July; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

Arts OutWest Rescue and Restart Micro Grants 2023 (NSW)

Arts OutWest is offering micro grants to arts, heritage and creative industries practitioners, groups and businesses impacted by floods or other natural disasters. Grants of up to $1000 each are open to those in the Arts OutWest service area directly impacted by floods or natural disasters in the last 12 months.

Applications close 5 June; learn more and apply.

Call-outs:

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre 2024-25 (Vic)

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre is seeking proposals for exhibitions in 2024 and 2025. Artists and curators can submit ideas for group and solo exhibitions, performance-based artworks or creative projects suitable for presentation in the galleries or grounds at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre.

Submissions close 11 June; learn more and submit.

Professional development:

WOMADelaide x NSS Academy (SA)

WOMADelaide x Northern Sound System (NSS) Academy is a nine-month music development program for culturally-diverse and emerging artists. The program welcomes First Nations artists and those from new migrant communities in South Australia. Five artists will be selected for a range of activities designed to boost creative performance and develop business skills. The Academy program includes an artist showcase attended by the WOMADelaide programming team, with the possibility of being selected to perform at WOMADelaide festival in March 2024.

Applications close 31 May; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Portia Connor (Year 10, St Mary’s Anglican Girls School, WA) ‘Revisiting heritage (Lee North-Connor)’, oil on canvas. Image: Supplied.

Winners of the 2023 Lester Prize for Portraiture Youth Awards are Katura Halleday, Hannah Raphael, Portia Connor, Maree Tang, Audrey Crogan and Jessica Chen. Halleday, Connor and Crogan were the First Prize winners in the age group categories, Year 11-12, Year 9-10 and Year 7-8 respectively. Judges Carla Adams, Nathan Beard and Giorgia Mack congratulated the winners on their use of material, mature technique and expressive style. The Lester Prize Youth Awards 2023 finalists exhibition is on view at WA Museum Boola Bardip until 16 July.

Kerstin Thompson is the winner of the Australian Institute of Architects 2023 Gold Medal. She is the fourth woman to receive the prize in its 63-year history. Thompson is the founding Principal of Kerstin Thompson Architects (KTA), established in 1994. The award recognises Thompson’s extraordinary service to the industry, and high merit in building design and execution. Thompson and the team at KTA are behind iconic projects including Bundanon Art Museum and Bridge, Broadmeadows Town Hall and Melbourne Holocaust Museum. Find out more.

Artist Alana Hunt is the recipient of Sheila Foundation’s third Michela and Adrian Fini Artist Fellowship. Hunt will create a new body of work for her forthcoming solo exhibition, Surveilling a Crime Scene at the Northern Centre for Contemporary Art (NCCA) from 6 October to 11 November. The Fini Artist Fellowship targets gender bias in Australia’s art history by supporting contemporary women artists and their practices at a critical juncture. In Surveilling a Crime Scene, threads of daily settler life will build a tapestry of evidence that reveals colonisation not as history but as a continuum. The second Michela and Adrian Fini Fellowship was awarded to Brisbane-based artist Natalya Hughes, whose exhibition The Interior is touring to Logan Art Gallery and Warwick Art Gallery in Queensland.

Writing and publishing:

Emerging Writers’ Festival (EWF) has revealed four Festival Ambassadors for 2023. They are: 2023 Stella Prize shortlisted author and educator, Debra Dank (We Come With This Place), award-winning author and local photographer, Victoria Hannan (Kokomo, Marshmallow), prolific Sydney writer, Yumna Kassab (The House of Youssef, Australiana, The Lovers) and multi award-winning author, Bella Li (Argosy, Lost Lake, Theory of Colours). Together they will inspire and empower Australian writers at the National Writers Conference, a centrepiece event of EWF. This year, each Ambassador will share their knowledge via a keynote presentation, and an interactive industry advice panel session. The National Writers Conference is held online on Saturday 17 June; early bird tickets available now.

University of Queensland Press Editor Cathy Vallance with the book she edited, The Way of Dog. The book was written by Zana Fraillon and published by Clair Hume, Children’s Publisher, University of Queensland Press. Image: Supplied.

Senior editor at University of Queensland Press, Cathy Vallance has won the 2023 Rosanne Fitzgibbon Editorial Award. The award acknowledges Vallance for her work on Zana Fraillon’s middle-grade verse novel, The Way of Dog (UQP). The judges says Vallance demonstrates great sensitivity and skill in her undertaking of a complex brief, featuring an animal protagonist. Fraillon says: ‘Rather than providing simple possible alternatives for text, Cathy would question the reasons behind the choices I had made. This, in turn, led to us identifying and exploring why sections weren’t working as well as they could, and discovering alternatives that perhaps neither of us could have reached on our own.’ Vallance says: ‘I have never been prouder of a book and believe it represents the best editing work of my career.’

The Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIA) has announced the inductees into the 2023 Hall of Fame. This year’s winners are author Tim Winton, who won the Lloyd O’Neil Award, and HarperCollins Publishers’ Lisa Berryman, who won the Pixie O’Harris Award for children’s literature. Winton has produced 29 books over a 40-year literary career and was shortlisted for the Booker Prize twice among numerous awards. Berryman is an enthusiastic and motivating champion for children’s literature. For over four decades she has published numerous successful Australian children’s books, as well as looking after beloved Australian classics such as The Magic Pudding by Norman Lindsay, The Muddleheaded Wombat by Ruth Park and The Complete Adventures of Blinky Bill by Dorothy Wall.

Shortlisted and finalists

Running in its second year, the Environmental Music Prize has announced the top 2022 Australian songs about climate and conservation. The finalists include Midnight Oil, Jen Cloher, Mo’Ju, Flume and Xavier Rudd. The songs and music videos selected connect us to nature and reflect the hopes, fears and ambitions of the environmental movement. Climate scientist, Dr Joëlle Gergis says: ‘It isn’t up to the scientific community to drive cultural change. We need our musicians, our artists, our teachers to use their communication skills and platforms… The songs highlighted invite us to have a cultural conversation about the things we collectively value as a society. And this is meaningful, because when enough people care, they can choose to remove the social licence for the continued destruction of our planetary system.’ Find the full list of finalists and check out their music.

In addition, ABIA has announced its 2023 Business Awards shortlist, including Book Retailer of the Year and Bookshop of the Year. Shortlisted businesses including Harry Hartog Bookseller, Matilda Bookshop, Where The Wild Things Are book store, Readings Emporium, Bookgrove, Boffins Books and more. The new ABIA Commissioning Editor Award also announced its shortlist, including Rebecca Saunders (Hachette Australia), Jane Palfreyman (Allen & Unwin), Rebecca Young (Scholastic Australia), Vanessa Radnidge (Hachette Australia) and Mandy Brett (Text Publishing). Winners will be announced at the ABIA awards event on 25 May. Find the full shortlist.

