Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Incinerator Art Award

With a total prize pool of $12,000, the Incinerator Art Award offers three categories: the $10,000 Incinerator Art Award, the $1000 Moonee Valley Mayoral Award and the $1000 People’s Choice Award. Now in its ninth year, the award is presented by the City of Moonee Valley’s home of visual arts, Incinerator Gallery in Aberfeldie. The Incinerator Art Award is open to all art forms and welcomes submissions from artists across the country addressing the theme of ‘art for social change’.

Entries close 30 April; learn more and enter.

Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) Australian Picture Book Illustrator Awards

This award is open to all Australian illustrators and showcases their work to international and national publishers. There is an $8000 Established Illustrator and a $1000 Emerging Illustrator award, as well as second and third place, and Highly Commended prizes.

Applications open from 1 May to 1 June; learn more.

2023 ARA Historical Novel Prize

Worth a total of $100,000 in prize money, the ARA Historical Novel Prize is a leading genre-based literary award in Australasia and incorporates both an Adult category, and a Children and Young Adult (CYA) category. Novels in which the majority of the narrative has taken place at least 50 years before publication are eligible. The ARA Historical Novel Prize is open to all authors who are citizens or residents of Australia or New Zealand.

Entries close 14 June; learn more and enter.

Inspiring Change Short Film Competition (Tas)

The Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) Film Festival is an ideas festival celebrating fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to screen-based storytelling. This year’s competition theme is INSPIRING CHANGE, showcasing films that inspire change on a personal, community or global level. Entries are open nationwide, welcoming all filmmakers of any heritage, age or identity to submit their films in the genre of their choice.

Entries close 16 July; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

2024 Porter Street Commission

Now in its fourth year, the Porter Street Commission is an annual award supporting a major new

artwork commission by a South Australian artist at any stage of their career. A total of $20,000 will be awarded to a selected artist for the purpose of producing an ambitious new work, which will be presented as part of ACE’s 2024 exhibition program as a solo exhibition from June to August. An artist fee of $3000 (plus superannuation) will be provided by ACE in addition to the $20,000.

Applications close 16 June; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

ArtsPay Foundation small grants round

Since its launch in October 2021, ArtsPay has been working hard to establish a new source of funding for the arts driven by payment processing fees. Now the ArtsPay Foundation has announced its first call for applications from independent artists and small arts organisations (including artist-run initiatives). This is a pilot grant round designed to help the ArtsPay Foundation gain insights on how best to support artists and small arts organisations across Australia in the future. In this first year, the ArtsPay Foundation is providing: six $5000 grants to independent artists, and two $10,000 grants to small arts organisations with a turnover of less than $1 million.

Applications close 9 May; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) Art Market Stall Holders (Qld)

CIAF has issued a Queensland-wide call out to First Nations artists and craftspeople to showcase their wares to thousands of visitors at this year’s Cairns Convention Centre-based marketplace from 13-16 July 2023. CIAF is looking for a diverse range of authentic Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and crafts at a range of price points.

Applications close 1 May; learn more and apply.

National Cultural Policy and Creative Australia: ‘First Nations First’ briefing

Join Franchesca Cubillo (Executive Director, First Nations Arts and Culture) who will discuss the National Cultural Policy’s ‘First Nations First’ approach, Australia Council for the Arts’ transformation into Creative Australia, and the establishment of a dedicated First Nations-led Board.

Zoom webinar on Wednesday 3 May at 1pm AEST; register.

Read: ‘Creative Australia will be built by what we do’

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Powerhouse Parramatta is partnering with La Cité internationale des arts on the galang residency program, which will support Australia-based First Nations artists and creatives to undertake residencies in Paris at La Cité internationale des arts. The 2023 galang residency recipients are Daniel Browning and Jayne Christian. A Bundjalung, Kullilli and South Sea Islander man who grew up on the far north coast of New South Wales, Daniel Browning is an award-winning journalist, radio broadcaster, documentary maker, sound artist and writer. Jayne Christian is a Baramadagal woman of the Reid/Goldspink family belonging to the Dharug Nation. She chairs the Parramatta City Council First Nations Advisory Group and is an Ambassador for the Treaty Council. Christian has practised as a social justice lawyer for 10 years, with a focus on working with Aboriginal Communities across NSW. Find out more.

Three winners have been announced for the inaugural Hillvale Photo Trophy, presented by Hillvale Gallery, Melbourne. Kaede James Takamoto, Natasha Curator and Caspar Conrick will each receive $1000. The winners were selected by judges Daniel Boetker-Smith (Director at Centre for Contemporary Photography, CCP), Anna Emina (educator, curator and writer) and Clare Steele (photographer and Hillvale Photo team member). Voting is now open for the $500 Peoples Choice Award from over 700 entries.

In similar news, Linden New Art has announced the winners of the inaugural JUNCTURE Art Prize: Shivanjani Lal and Vittoria Di Stefano. The prize includes $20,000 and respective exhibitions at Linden New Art. JUNCTURE is designed to encourage radical change, new thinking and conversations for both the artists and the audience.

Shivanjani Lal is a Fijian-Australian artist and curator whose work uses personal grief to account for ancestral loss. Her recent works have used storytelling, objects and video to account for lost histories, and explore narratives of indenture and migratory histories from the Indian and Pacific oceans. Vittoria Di Stefano works primarily in sculpture and installation, employing a methodology of generative material to explore themes of liminality, transformation and desires.

Performing arts:

APRA AMCOS has revealed that the 2023 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music will be bestowed upon two giants of the Australian music industry – songwriter and singer Colin Hay, and the late trailblazing tour promoter Colleen Ironside. Hay rose to international fame with seminal ’80s hitmakers band Men At Work (1978-1985), which took home a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist and sold more than 30 million records worldwide on the strength of #1 singles like ‘Who Can It Be Now?’ and ‘Down Under’. Hay was recently presented with the APRA Billions Award for ‘Down Under’ and completed a run of solo shows in Australia and the UK, as well as an acoustic tour of the West Coast of the US. He says: ‘To receive the news that APRA wanted to bestow this most prestigious Ted Albert Award is very special indeed. This award is for outstanding services to Australian Music. I think “services” is the key word here. It’s important to realise at some point in your life that it is a valuable thing to be of service. To be of some use.’

Ironside began her career for the Harbour Agency in Sydney, before branching out with her own booking agency APA, promoting clients such as INXS, Ratcat, Jenny Morris, Wendy Matthews, James Reyne and Def FX. With her force-of-nature personality, Ironside set the groundwork for a Pan-Asian touring network and produced scores of tours in the region. In 2005 she was Senior Vice President of bookings for Live Nation in Pan-Asia where she worked for five years before reviving Live Limited, promoting heavyweight artists Janet Jackson in Hong Kong, Bruno Mars in Malaysia and Bob Dylan in Hong Kong and Vietnam. Ironside died in 2022 in Thailand where she had lived for many years. The 2023 APRA Music Awards will be held on Thursday 27 April at ICC Sydney/Gadigal with hosts Celia Pacquola, Fred Leone and Henry Wagons.

Chunky Move and Melbourne Fringe have announced Fayen d’Evie as the recipient of the Radical Access Commission. d’Evie will receive $40,000 plus significant in-kind resources to create a new work for the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival that responds to the creative challenge of ‘Radical Access’. d’Evie is an artist and writer born in Malaysia, raised in Aotearoa/New Zealand, and currently resides in the bushlands of unceded Jaara country. Her projects are often collaborative, and resist spectatorship by inviting audiences into sensorial readings of artworks. d’Evie draws on blindness to propose critical and imaginative ways of navigating uncertainty and the precarious – handling the tangible, intangible and concealed, and documenting ephemeral encounters through hallucinatory recall. Find out more.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival‘s Deadly Funny is Australia’s only dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Comedy competition, with Shahnee Hunter winning over the crowd at the grand finals this year. From Djabugay, Ewamian, Mbabaram and Butchulla, Queensland, Hunter joins the ranks of the country’s favourite First Nations comedians including previous winners and alumni such as Kevin Kropinyeri, Steph Tisdell and Andy Saunders. Special mentions were also given to Nathan Wright and Tarsh Jago.

Finalists at the Deadly Funny grand final 2023. Photo: TJ Garvie.

Shortlisted and finalists

Australian Book Review revealed the shortlist of this year’s ABR Calibre Essay Prize for unpublished essays with a total prize pool of $7500. A total of 400 entries were received from 24 different countries, with the winning essay to be published in the May issue of ABR. The shortlisted essays are:

Ben Arogundade, ‘The Dark Side of Paradise’

Ina Skär Beeston, ‘Heimat’

Kevin Brophy, ‘Private Leo, My Imaginary Father’

Jaimee Edwards, ‘See it Now’

Tracy Ellis, ‘Flow States’

Madison Godfrey, ‘The Muse of Potential Motherhood’

Dan Hogan, ‘Blade of Grass, Meadow of Knives’

Siobhan Kavanagh, ‘The Morning Belongs to Us’

John Stockfeld, ‘Stone Country’

Bridget Vincent, ‘Child Adjacent’

Finalists have also been announced for the Institute of Modern Art’s churchie emerging art prize, featuring 13 early career artists selected from nearly 400 entries across Australia. The finalists will have their work exhibited at the IMA from 20 May to 19 October, with the Prize Announcement taking place at the gallery on Friday 2 June. Curated by Sebastian Henry-Jones, the exhibition will explore the theme of context, recognising that each finalist’s work is inherently linked to the particularities of time and place. They are: Alrey Batol (Vic), Amanda Bennetts (Qld), Dylan Bolger (Qld), Luke Brennan (NSW), Matthew Brown (WA), Raf McDonald (Vic), Corben Mudjandi (NT), Melody Paloma (Vic), Roberta Joy Rich (Vic), Joel Spring (NSW), Jess Tan (WA), Debbie Taylor-Worley (NSW) and Ash Tower (SA).

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.