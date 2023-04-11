Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Awards:

Environmental Art and Design Prize

The Environmental Art and Design Prize (EADP) invites artists and designers from all over Australia to submit work across nine categories in a rallying call to arms. Works can focus on the natural world, environmental renewal and regeneration, the climate emergency and circular economy. The exhibition of finalists’ artworks will be displayed at Manly Art Gallery and Museum, Curl Curl Creative Space and Mona Vale Creative Space Gallery from 4-27 August.

Entries close 14 May; learn more and apply.

Emerging Writers’ Prize and Translators’ Prize

Ubud Writers and Readers Festival has partnered once more with the Australasian Association of Writing Programs (AAWP) to present two prizes – one for translators and one for emerging writers. Winners will receive an invitation to this year’s Ubud Writers and Readers Festival held 18-22 October, an AAWP year-long membership and invitation to its annual conference, and the chance for winning works to be published in the Meniscus literary journal.

Applications for both prizes close 30 June.

King & Wood Mallesons First Nations Art Award

First Nations artists are invited to submit entries to the King & Wood Mallesons First Nations Art Award, which recognises and celebrates the outstanding contribution made to Australian culture by First Nations artists in remote, regional and urban areas throughout Australia. Three prizes are on offer, including a major award of $25,000, a Queensland local artist award of $5000 and two People’s Choices Awards.

Entries close 3 July; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Ambulance station graphic artworks (Tas)

Arts Tasmania is commissioning graphic artworks for three new ambulance stations, located at Beaconsfield, Bridgewater and Queenstown. Artists who are new to the public art commission process are encouraged to apply. Each project will be managed as a separate commission and artists are welcome to apply for one or all three projects.

Applications close 17 April; learn more and apply.

COSMIC BEINGS commission (NSW)

Sydney’s Cement Fondu is calling for EOIs to present a new commission installation in its Project Space during the exhibition program for COSMIC BEINGS. The Project Space is curated to complement Cement Fondu’s main exhibitions and focuses on live, experimental, social, immersive and evolving exhibitions. It also hosts activations such as workshops and performances.

Applications close 3 May; learn more and apply.

Digital art mural (Tas)

Vibrance is calling for expressions of interest from Tasmanian artists to produce an augmented reality mural in Sandy Bay. Artists will work closely with a software developer to realise their concept and will be given a budget for training to develop their digital art making skills or to commission collaborators. An artist fee of $12,500 is available, with all materials and equipment provided.

EOIs close 15 May; learn more and apply.

Copyright Agency Partnerships

The Institute of Modern Art (IMA) is welcoming applications for Copyright Agency Partnerships in a major new commission opportunity. One visual artist or collective will be selected to develop and present a major new work with the IMA, with an overall artist fee and production budget of $80,000.⁠

Applications close 29 May; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Boundless Festival event series 2023 (NSW)

Writing NSW is seeking emerging curators from First Nations and culturally diverse backgrounds to program the 2023 Boundless Festival event series. Up to five curators will be selected to program a Boundless event and participate in the Writing NSW development program for emerging literary curators. Each will receive a $500 fee, along with support from Writing NSW and guidance from Sheila Ngoc Pham, writer, editor and curator of literary events including TEDx and the Addi Road Writers’ Festival.

Applications close 7 May; learn more and apply.

Chunky Move free classes (Vic)

For the duration of YIRRAMBOI Festival (6-12 May), join Chunky Move in the studios for a series of dynamic dance classes led by leading First Nations dance artists. Kick off weekday mornings with Open Classes or start Saturday with a deep dive into a Contemporary Dance Masterclass. Curated by Ngioka Bunda-Heath (Wakka Wakka, Ngugi, Birrpai), the classes invite participants to prepare to break a sweat with the line-up of incredible First Nations dance artists.

Registrations now open; learn more.

Professional development:

PAC Australia 2023 Presenter Training Program

The Presenter Training Program (PTP) unpacks the unique challenges faced by performing arts presenters in Australia, while providing participants with the skills needed to enhance success and add value to audiences, stakeholders and the community. The PTP covers essential topics such as governance and financial models, marketing and audience development, working with producers, and building a balanced and diverse program. The program begins 24 May with a full-day intensive at the Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) in August.

Applications close 26 April; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

A new partnership with DESA, located in Kedewatan in Bali, will see Gertrude Studio alumni Rebecca Agnew and James Nguyen complete two month-long, fully funded residencies in Indonesia. DESA is a new residency facility in the village of Kedewatan located in a tranquil, semi-jungle environment around 20 minutes from the centre of Ubud. DESA has been founded by Australian artists with long connections to the area and community, and a strong network of artists and facilities in and around the locale. Find out more.

In similar news, Canberra Glassworks has announced the successful applicants for the 2023 Artist in Residency program. Canberra Glassworks’ 2023 Artist in Residence program will support 18 new residents: John Brekkie (US), Robert Fielding (Western Arrernte and Yankunytjatjara Peoples, SA), Erin Vink (NSW), Studio A, Ros Lemoh (ACT), Lisa Sammut (ACT), Brendan Van Hek (NSW), Emily Parsons-Lord (Vic), Nicholas Burridge (Vic), Ross Manning (Qld), Julie Bartholomew (NSW), Rose-Mary Faulkner (ACT/NSW), Jordon Benson (Vic) and Bronte Cormican-Jones (NSW). The sought-after program invites artists from all career levels to immerse themselves in the facility, focusing on creating new works or researching techniques using glass. Artistic Director, Aimee Frodsham says: ‘We were delighted to see a strong range of applicants for all categories of the program, which gives opportunities to highly skilled and emerging artists, who may be skilled in other mediums, to work with glass. This year we will welcome back our first international artist, John Brekkie from New York, since the COVID restrictions opened.’

Performing arts:

Ein Na, a 14-year-old violinist from Somerville House in Brisbane, has won Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s prestigious 2023 Young Instrumentalist Prize out of 39 talented musicians who auditioned. Na is currently studying violin with Spiros Rantos. She started violin at the age of seven, and when she was 10, she competed in the Brisbane International Youth Music Festival, taking the ‘Special Achievement Award’, which gave her the opportunity to perform in Carnegie Hall. In 2021, she received her LMusA diploma with Distinction and came third as the youngest competitor in QSO’s Young Instrumentalist Prize, among many other accolades. Na will be working with the QSO in 2023, along with receiving mentoring opportunities and a cash prize.

Read: Collaboration places Tasmanian artists in Singapore

The Australian International Opera Award, now renamed the Alastair Jackson International Opera Award, has announced soprano Georgia Melville as this year’s scholarship winner. Melville is currently studying for her Master’s Degree at the Royal College of Music. This scholarship (valued at over $90,000) will provide her with the opportunity to move directly to the Royal College of Music Opera Studio following her graduation. She will be funded for two years of study at the Opera Studio and will have the opportunity to prepare for a career in opera on the world stage. Melville says: ‘I am delighted to have been chosen as the next recipient of the newly created Alastair Jackson International Opera Award. Joining the Royal College of Music Opera Studio is the best possible preparation for a career in opera, and I look forward to making the most of this life-changing opportunity!’

Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) has announced its Take Note program leader for 2023 – composer and saxophonist Cheryl Durongpisitkul. Now in its fifth year, the Take Note program is an ongoing initiative from MIJF that addresses the underrepresentation of women and gender diverse musicians in jazz by celebrating and promoting women and gender diverse leaders on stage and in high schools across Victoria. A dynamic artist in the Australian landscape — known for her innovative style and ability to weave a captivating narrative into her work — Durongpisitkul is a VCA Honours and WA Academy of Performing Arts graduate. Her list of accolades includes an invitation to the Banff International Workshop in Jazz and Creative Music, a SIMA Young Composers award and a Freedman Fellowship nomination. She has released her own album Follow Me Through The Red Ash, two albums with collaborative trio Koi Kingdom, has co-led the Jazzlab Orcheztra, and received several commissions for large-ensemble works.

Writing and publishing:

RMIT student Lauren Connell has received the Institute of Professional Editors Student Prize for 2023 with an essay about sustainability challenges and possible solutions for Australia’s trade publishing industry. ‘Can Australia’s trade publishing industry go green?’ focuses on small and independent presses and how to support their implementation of sustainable publishing practice, as more environmentally friendly book production methods can be financially prohibitive for small players. Connell’s essay draws on industry presentations, reports and articles, and includes interviews with Australian publishing professionals, namely Stuart Glover (Policy and Government Relations Manager, Australian Publishers Association), Gary Pengelly (CEO, Books+Publishing), Jane Fraser (former CEO, Fremantle Press), Stephanie Bishop-Hall (Production Manager, Affirm Press), Louis de Vries (Director, Hybrid Publishers) and Gavin Schwarcz (Sales Director, Penguin Random House).

The annual IPEd Student Prize acknowledges excellent work by a student of editing or publishing at a New Zealand or Australian tertiary institution. It is designed to enhance the profession of editing and support student work on issues relevant to the industry.

Shortlisted and finalists

Seven books have been shortlisted for the 2022 ACT Book of the Year, which recognises quality contemporary literary works by ACT-based authors published in 2021. A total of 43 eligible books were nominated for the award representing a diverse range of genres including fiction, non-fiction, history, biography, short stories, children’s books and poetry. The 2022 shortlist includes: Milk by Dylan Van Den Berg, The Kindness of Birds by Merlinda Bobis, Two Afternoons in the Kabul Stadium: A History of Afghanistan Through Clothes, Carpets and the Camera by Tim Bonyhady, Killernova by Omar Musa, Believe in Me by Lucy Neave, Failures of Command: The Death of Private Robert Poate by Hugh Poate, and As Beautiful As Any Other: A Memoir of My Body by Kaya Wilson. Winner to be announced soon.

Flinders Lane Gallery (Vic) has announced the line-up for its 2023 annual emerging and unsigned artist exhibition, EXPLORATION 23. Selected from over 800 entrants, the exhibition will showcase the work of 10 shortlisted artists who will be offered an exclusive solo exhibition in 2024. The selected artist are: Braden Howard, Brent Lukey, Bridget Hillebrand, Liz Priestley, Lucy Ray, Luke Neil, Nicholas Hopwood, Prita Tina Yeganeh, Samuel Massey and Vyvian Wilson. EXPLORATION 23 will run from 20 June to 15 July 2023.

