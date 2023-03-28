Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week's winners

Living Stories Writing Prize 2023 (NSW)

Living Stories 2023 is a writing competition for Western Sydney residents with a prize pool of over $10,000. This is your opportunity to express yourself by submitting a short story, poem or essay responding to the theme ‘the other city’. Entries will be judged locally, with regional winners going on to vie for the overall prize in each category. Categories for entry are 10-12 years, 13-15 years, 16-18 years and adults (18+). All regional winners and highly commended entries will, in addition to a cash prize, have their work published in an anthology entitled Living Stories.

Entries close 30 April; learn more and enter.

Australian Women in Music Awards (National)

Nominations are now open for the Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA), acknowledging the vast contributions and accomplishments of women across all areas of the music industry, from onstage to those working behind the scenes, including technicians, leaders, elders, performers, song writers, producers, engineers, film-makers and photographers, music journalists, stylists, managers and more. Nominations for 18 AWMA categories are now open, closing 26 April. The Award Ceremony will be held in Meanjin/Brisbane on 26-27 September; program details for the accompanying 2023 Australian Women in Music Conference will be announced soon.

Entries close 26 April; learn more and nominate yourself or a colleague.

Commissions:

Melbourne Fringe – Melbourne Civic Commission (Vic)

The Melbourne Civic Commission in partnership with the Naomi Milgrom Foundation is offering $100,000 for established artists to create a new civic artwork, which will premiere at the 2024 Melbourne Fringe Festival. They’re on the hunt for the next big, brave and beautiful major public artwork that will capture the imagination of the city at next year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival.

EOIs close 17 April; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Maroondah City Council Arts and Cultural Grants Program (Vic)

Maroondah City Council’s Arts and Cultural Grants Program supports a diverse and culturally rich Maroondah through community-driven projects, initiatives and events that increase arts profile and participation. These initiatives may focus on a wide variety of art forms.

Applications close 28 April; learn more and apply.

Stronger Communities Programme – Round 8 (National)

The Stronger Communities Programme provides each of the 151 Federal electorates with $150,000 to fund small capital projects. The program intends to encourage and support participation in local projects, improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant and viable communities. Round 8 of the program aims to support communities in recovering from the widespread impacts of adverse weather events and current economic pressures. Up to $20,000 of funding for is available for capital projects.

Applications close 10 May; learn more and apply.

Central Coast Council Community Support Grant (NSW)

The Community Support Grant Program is provided to support the community to deliver activities that require a small amount of funding and/or in-kind support. Applications can be made up for to $5000 per project per financial year in combined funding and/or in-kind Council services.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Auspicious Arts projects grant application assistance (National)

Auspicious Arts projects is again accepting new clients and projects to discuss an application for funding. Interested applicants are advised to send a brief project description and draft budget at least 10 business days before the grant deadline.

Get in touch.

Callouts:

West Coast Cultural Strategy forum (Tas)

The development of the West Coast’s first cultural strategy began this week with community consultation events taking place in the regional towns of Tullah, Zeehan, Rosebery, Strahan and Queenstown. Facilitated by West Coast Council, The Unconformity and WD Booth Charitable Trust, the strategy will be created by independent research consultancy, Patternmakers. All people who live, work on, or have ties to the West Coast of lutruwita/Tasmania are invited to contribute to the strategy. An online forum will be held from 12.30pm–2pm on Wednesday 29 March to discuss ideas and

aspirations for the West Coast, as well as exploring the challenges and opportunities that exist for the region.

Learn more and register.

Arts North West Enable Arts Steering Committee and Aboriginal Arts Steering Committee (NSW)

Arts North West is seeking EOI to create its inaugural Arts North West Enable Arts Steering Committee and Aboriginal Arts Steering Committee. Each committee will provide strategic direction, consultation and advice to Arts North West when designing and delivering projects and programs, and determining priority areas. The Enable Arts Steering Committee will comprise people living with disability, carers and advocates, with at least one representative from all Local Government Areas Arts North West services. The Aboriginal Arts Steering Committee will comprise two Aboriginal volunteer representatives from each of the contributing LGAs in the region.

EOIs close 10 April.

TEDxSydney Youth (NSW)

After a three-year hiatus, TEDxSydney Youth is back and making its way to the heart of Western Sydney, Parramatta, for the first time ever on Wednesday 24 May. This year’s theme ‘Future Creators’ aims to provide a platform for inspiring young people to showcase their unique perspectives and thought-provoking ideas to the public. TEDxSydney will be using TikTok to search for the boldest, quirkiest and brightest young minds. Registrations are open for curious minds aged 12-25 to submit their one- to two-minute talk via the hashtag #TEDxSydneyYouth23 on TikTok or Instagram.

Applications close 21 April.

CIAF Fashion Performance (Qld)

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) will be presenting its anniversary 10th fashion performance, themed ‘Woven’ from 13-14 July at Tanks Arts Centre. The line-up of fashion designers will present 15 collections and seeks 18 models state-wide who are Queensland First Nations and over 18 years of age. CIAF welcomes both first-time and experienced models to apply for the competitive callout.

EOIs close 24 April; learn more and apply.

Yarra Valley Open Studios 2023 (Vic)

Artists are invited to submit expressions of interest for the annual Yarra Valley Open Studios 2023, an opportunity to connect with art lovers and potential collectors. Artists are invited to a pre-application Q&A at YAVA on Wednesday 5 April.

EOIs close 28 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Art is a Real Job: Money Matters Open to all (online)

The final instalment of NAVA’s ‘Art is a Real Job’ is now open to all. It will be held online on Thursday 30 March 11am-3.10pm AEDT. In this session, participants will engage with contemporary Australian artists Kay Abude, Rachel Burke and Ryan Presley to explore ideas about money, and learn about how good industry practice has helped shape their careers and navigate the art world with confidence.

Registrations required.

Experts in Residence (Vic)

Music industry professionals seeking legal guidance for a successful micro- to medium-sized business can now benefit from one-on-one sessions with Moira McKenzie, renowned music and entertainment industry lawyer with over 10 years of experience. McKenzie is the principal of Moira McKenzie Legal, and she will offer her expertise in the upcoming round of Experts in Residence. Successful applicants will be offered one to two sessions with McKenzie depending on their needs. Bands and groups are welcome.

EOIs close 2 April; learn more and apply.

Free Writing Workshops (NSW)

As part of the 2023 Living Stories Western Sydney Writing Prize, WestWords and WestLit Libraries are offering free creative writing workshops at Hawkesbury Central Library, 300 George Street Windsor. These workshops are customised to each specific age group and are intended to help writers gain confidence and skills in their creative writing. Numbers for these free workshops are limited and priority will be given to participants from with the Hawkesbury region.

Workshops run from 14-15 April; learn more and book.

2023 Australian Festival of Chamber Music Winterschool International Masterclasses (Qld)

Applications are now open for young and emerging musicians (individuals and in ensembles) from across the country to register for the famed Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s (AFCM) Winterschool International Masterclasses, led by acclaimed music maker, clarinettist, chamber musician, collaborator and educator Lloyd van’t Hoff, who is a past ABC Symphony Australia Young Performer of the Year. The Masterclasses are held from 28 July to 4 August in Townsville/Gurambilbarra, North Queensland.

Applications close 14 April; learn more and apply.

Art at Union Bank (Vic)

In collaboration with MARS Gallery, Melbourne property developer Banco Group’s new initiative Art at Union Bank invites artists to exhibit their works for free at the historic site of the Union Bank in Chapel Street, Prahran. With a substantial floor space and lofty ceilings, the venue is a blank canvas that lends itself to creative and unique projects, and exhibition themes are entirely up to the artist. Banco Group is looking to support individual artists and curators, from diverse cultural backgrounds across all mediums of art, including visual, performing and anything in between. Located on the corner of Chapel and Cecil Streets in Prahran, residencies are available from 1 April to 30 December 2023 with monthly exhibitions, pop-ups and other events set to take over the precinct.

Applications close 21 April; learn more and apply.

UTS Artist in Residence (NSW)

The UTS Artist in Residence (AIR) program is a residency opportunity for NSW-based artists or collectives to develop their practices in a rich tertiary research environment. The program pairs one NSW visual artist with a UTS faculty partner to support the creation of a new work. The 2023-24 residency period runs from May 2023 to May 2024.

Applications close 24 April; learn more and apply.

Churchill Fellowships 2023 (Tas)

Tasmanians in performing and visual arts, including painters, sculptors, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, technical and precision artists, restorers and more are invited to apply for the Churchill Fellowships 2023. The Fellowship is open to any topic and allows successful applicants to travel overseas to build on their knowledge and skills.

Applications close 1 May; learn more and apply.

First Nations Truth Telling Research Residency (NSW)

Calling First Nations dance makers who have a truth telling project or idea that needs dedicated, supported research time, both in and out of the studio. Critical Path is partnering with AIATSIS (Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies) and will link up with the Collections Department, First Nations at Powerhouse Museum to support research and choreographic exploration of a truth telling body of research. The successful applicant will also be given one-week access to Critical Path’s research room, and one-week access to the Drill Hall for choreographic exploration. Residency dates run from 22 May to 2 June 2023.

Applications close 1 May; learn more and apply.

Performing arts:

Regional theatre company Lab Kelpie has been awarded the 2023 Joan and Betty Rayner ACTF Commission by the Trustees of the Australian Children’s Theatre Foundation (ACTF) and Regional Arts Victoria (RAV). The theatre company will develop playwright Katy Warner’s new work for children, Reasons To Be Invisible, an Australian play about friendship, courage and adventures. Lyall Brooks, Artistic Director of Lab Kelpie says: ‘After an exciting decade of presenting and touring new Australian writing for adults, we are thrilled to be developing Lab Kelpie’s first children’s show with the support of the ACTF and RAV. This project will also showcase just how strong and vibrant our professional regional artistic communities can be.’

Melbourne-based multidisciplinary artist, Devika Bilimoria has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Experimental Choreographic Residency, presented by Critical Path with Performance Space. Bilimoria works across performance, video, photography and installation, and utilises chance, participation and practices of listening to reveal sociocultural formations of separateness, hierarchies, and gesture. Trained in the South Indian dance form Bharatanatyam, as well as Media Studies at RMIT and Fine Arts (Honours) from the VCA, Bilimoria creates works that are shared in galleries, on stages and in digital and site-specific contexts, with an aim to reorient what is given and stimulate unexpected encounters and temporalities. They will be collaborating with a number of POC (People of Colour) artists in April, developing a new work based on the theme of ‘Gesture-share’. The work will explore randomisation as a key choreographic agent to disorient, jumble and reveal embodied hierarchies and social prescriptions of dominant worshipping patterns archived within the artists’ bodies – to reimagine what is given.

Australian singer VASSY was awarded the Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMA) ICON Award in Miami over the weekend, after her track ‘Pieces‘ hit number one in the UK Music Week and Billboard US Dance Charts. She also performed at Sydney WorldPride in February/March. VASSY is the first ever female artist to win the EDMA ICON Award. She says: ‘A Greek Aussie girl all the way from a Darwin, Australia, comes to America to pursue her dreams and becomes an Icon. I am proud that I can show other artists and ladies that you don’t have to be a guy or a DJ, and if you remain true to yourself it will pay off. It’s such an honour to receive this Award and to be recognised for my art and contribution to the dance community by my industry and the fans in the dance space. I’d like to thank everyone at Dance Radio across the US who have supported my music for many years.’

Darwin-born VASSY wins in Miami. Photo: Anna Azarov Photography.

All:

From 27 March to 30 June, Placemakers* is seed funding 30 projects with support from the Australia Council for the Arts. From contemporary dance to virtual reality, the INCUBATE* Residency program is about investing in big ideas and supporting professional practice. Meet the artists and their projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

Five talented dancers have been selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards, including Adam Elmes (Corps de Ballet Dancer), Isobelle Dashwood (Soloist), Lilla Harvey (Corps de Ballet Dancer), Riley Lapham (Coryphée) and Katherine Sonnekus (Coryphée). The nominees were selected by The Australian Ballet’s Artistic team, the company’s Principal Artists, and past Telstra Ballet Dancer award-winners. Winners of the awards will be announced at Sydney Opera House on 20 May 2023, following The Australian Ballet’s closing performance of George Balanchine’s Jewels. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges from The Australian Ballet and Telstra and the general public. The Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards incorporates two separate awards: The Telstra Rising Star Award, which includes a $25,000 prize for the winner, and The Telstra People’s Choice Award, which includes a $15,000 prize for the winner.

Thirty-eight finalists have been announced for the 18th annual Gallipoli Art Prize in the lead-up to Anzac Day. Among the works this year is Jane Millington’s painting Rescue depicting Private John Simpson’s donkey ‘from the perspective that a wounded soldier might first have seen him’ says Millington. Simpson became famous for his work as a stretcher bearer at Gallipoli, using Duffy the donkey to help transport wounded men. While many works in the Art Prize reference WWI, others depict more contemporary scenes and ‘heroes’, such as Geoff Harvey (two-time winner of the Gallipoli Art Prize), whose painting Operation Flood Assist Lismore depicts the Australian Defence Force helping rescue animals in the aftermath of Lismore’s devastating 2022 flood. Sarah Anthony’s painting Frontline depicts two sisters who worked tirelessly as nurses in the Emergency Department at Royal Melbourne Hospital during a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 judges are Jane Watters, Barry Pearce, Elizabeth Fortescue and John Robertson, who will announce the winner this year on 19 April. View the finalists’ works.

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has announced the CBCA 2023 Book of the Year Awards shortlist. This year, diverse forms of narratives appear alongside quintessential novels in the Older Reader category including Ask No Questions, a blank verse memoir written by debut author Eva Collins. Two graphic novels appear on the list – Neverlanders by Tom Taylor with illustration by Jon Sommariva, an action-packed story exploring contemporary issues within a Peter Pan narrative, and The Greatest Thing, by ‘fanzine’ creator Sarah Winifred Searle. In the Younger Reader category, The Raven’s Song by Zana Fraillon and Bren MacDibble introduces past, present and future voices facing pandemics, alongside Neridah McMullin’s Evie and Rhino, Pip Harry’s August & Jones and Craig Silvey’s Runt. The Eve Pownall category celebrates non-fiction works, including Deep, Opal and Dart and Come together.

