Opportunities and awards

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the names of persons who have died.

Fogarty Literary Award (WA)

Entries are open for the $20,000 Fogarty Literary Award for young writers in Western Australia aged between 18-25. Works of fiction, narrative non-fiction or young adult fiction are accepted and the winner will also receive a publishing contract with Fremantle Press. The 2023 Fogarty Literary Award will be judged by Fremantle Press and 2021 winner Brooke Dunnell.

Entries close 18 April; learn more and enter.

Emerging Voices 2023

Griffith Review is looking for original submissions of fiction and creative non-fiction from 3500 to 5000 words. Entrants can write to any theme they like – but judges are looking for new ideas, fresh voices and bold perspectives. Emerging writers who are currently unpublished or have published a maximum of one book (fiction or non-fiction) can apply. Four winning entries will be selected to share a prize pool of $20,000 and have their work published in Griffith Review. A free online information session will be held on 30 March 12-1pm AEST; register.

Entries close 1 May; learn more and enter.

Cloncurry Prize Poetry Competition

Inspired by Australian writer Dame Mary Gilmore (1865-1962), the Cloncurry Prize Poetry Competition is now accepting entries from across the country. Amateur, aspiring and famed wordsmiths are invited to put ink to paper (or log on, as the case may be…) for their chance to win the $10,000 cash prize. This year’s theme, Outback Heroes, invites all styles of poetry.

Entries close 1 May; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support program

Grant rounds for 2022-23 and 2023-24 are open for the Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support Program across all states and territories. Funding will be provided to organisations for activities that contribute towards a professional, viable and ethical Indigenous visual arts industry that features strong participation and provides economic opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people; and the continued production, exhibition, critique, purchase and collection of Indigenous visual art. A total of $3.9 million is available with individual grants estimated between $5000 and $80,000.

Applications close 16 April; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Blak Design Matters – First Peoples Design Forum (Vic)

Blak Design Matters – First Peoples Design Forum is a First Peoples only, one-day event held at Koori Heritage Trust (KHT) on 12 May as part of YIRRAMBOI Festival 2023, which will encourage speculation, imagining, yarning and collaboration on what makes Blak Design. Panel discussions throughout the day will focus on topics such as why Blak Design matters, cultural appropriation and misappropriation, and new ways in benchmarking fashion sovereignty. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with other First Nations people and finish the day with a networking evening to celebrate Blak Design through food and music at the KHT.

Registrations essential; learn more and register.

New pay rates survey for writers

Journos, editors, copywriters, content producers and other creatives are invited to take the Rachel’s List 2023 pay rates survey to help advocate for fair pay rates for freelancers. Some of the questions include how to quote, how to cost a project and what to charge. The answers will help create an updated snapshot of estimated rates for Australian freelancers. Survey participants can be in the draw to win one of five $50 Amazon cards.

Survey now open.

Read: New ArtsHub initiative to platform disparate voices

Professional development:

Kluge-Ruhe Residential Fellowship: First Nations Curator

In partnership with the Australia Council, Kluge-Ruhe is offering a residential fellowship in Charlottesville, Virginia, US. The fellow will curate an exhibition of 60 to 70 limited edition prints by First Nations Australian artists drawn from the Basil Hall Collection at Kluge-Ruhe. Comprising more than 1500 workshop proofs donated by master printer Basil Hall, the collection encompasses artworks created between 2002 and 2022 by artists from diverse nations throughout Australia. This fellowship is divided into two residential periods totalling six months starting mid-August 2023, with a stipend of up to $60,000.

Applications close 4 April; learn more and apply.

Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator

Powerhouse invites early to mid-career industrial designers ( with a maximum of 10 years’ post graduation) to apply for the inaugural Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator program supported by a bequest from the Australian industrial designer and his wife, Judy Nielsen. One project designed or released in Australia in the last 12 months that demonstrates outstanding design for sustainability will be selected to receive a bespoke program of industry and financial support tailored to the individual recipient.

Applications close 21 April; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Visual arts:

An Aussie student has beaten over 1000 local submissions to become the National Winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art Australia 2023 competition. Tom Hadley from University of Technology Sydney will now proceed to the world final, collaborating with Canada-based artist and co-founder of Doodles, Scott Martin (aka Burnt Toast) to present a new work in Amsterdam this May. Hadley says he is looking forward to meeting other artists from around the globe at the final, ‘I can’t wait to see what other artists have done in other countries, as I grab so much inspiration from others.’ The Red Bull Doodle Art World Final in Amsterdam takes place 25-27 May and will be a ‘phygital’ experience involving both physical and digital realms of art.

Sculpture by the Sea Cottesloe has revealed Bruno Catalano is the recipient of the $5000 EY People’s Choice Prize for his sculpture Benoit, out of the 71 sculptures on display along Perth’s beach. Catalano’s works, which can be seen in Paris, New York and Venice, frequently take the form of sculptures of figures that are partially erased to almost become one with its surroundings. WA Artist Deanne Neilson was selected by younger visitors as the recipient of the $2000 Kids’ Choice Prize. Neilson’s sculpture Do You Realize? is made of 50,000 recycled bottle lids, stands six metres tall and is inspired by Japanese artist Hokusai.

Deanne Neilson, ‘Do You Realize?’ at Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe. Photo: Richard Watson.

In similar news, Jennifer Riddle has taken out the Glover Prize 2023 People’s Choice Award and Children’s Choice Award for her finalist artwork, Reflections and Reverence. This is the third time Riddle has been awarded People’s Choice, and the second for Children’s Choice – a testament to the artist’s popularity among audience members. Riddle says of her winning work: ‘Our wilderness has long been the muse for artists throughout history. But today, in this increasingly rare, ancient landscape, I cannot help but feel a stir of emotions that go beyond the awe and sublime .. With sentiments concerning humanity’s fractured connection to the natural world, I reflect on this land’s ancestral heritage of the Needwonnee Peoples, whose deep reciprocal relationship with the land and sea can be seen and felt today. Establishing or reuniting our reciprocal relationship and innate connection to nature is imperative to our Earth’s healing.’

Over 140 artists and collectives will be partaking in the second annual CUT N POLISH: Artist Car Boot Sale at Carriageworks, a one-day event where artists from across Sydney will be selling their work directly to the public. From rising stars to award-winning practitioners, CUT N POLISH provides visitors and collectors with the opportunity to meet artists, support their practices and purchase works in a ‘cash and carry’ model with all proceeds going directly to artists. Visitors can expect artworks across varying mediums – from ceramics and painting to clothing and jewellery – and available at all price points. Visitors will be able to encounter rare finds including Zanny Begg’s artist-designed bomber jackets, Shahroud Ghahani’s collages on mirror, studio portraits by Lara Merrett and Hugh Stewart, a selection of works by Studio A artists and more. Participating artists were selected by project founders, and leading contemporary artists, Consuelo Cavaniglia, Jonny Niesche and Brendan Van Hek, alongside Carriageworks Assistant Curator, Stephanie Berlangieri, and First Nations Program Assistant, Katherine Stone. CUT N POLISH will take place on Sunday 7 March from 11am-4pm at Carriageworks’ Blacksmiths’ Workshop; free to attend.

Read: A new trend: artist car boot sales

Melbourne artist Darien Pullen has been commissioned to create public statues honouring the lives and legacies of music legends, the late Uncle Archie Roach AM AC and Aunty Ruby Hunter. Pullen, who works primarily in bronze sculptures, most recently created the sculpture of Australian music icon Michael Gudinski, which is located outside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. He will now work with family members to design the sculpture celebrating Hunter and Roach, and will work with Fitzroy-based foundry Meridian Sculpture to bring the artwork to life. It will be installed in Fitzroy later this year. Uncle Archie, who died in July last year, was posthumously appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for his services to the performing arts, to Indigenous rights and for supporting First Nations artists. Aunty Ruby, who died away in 2010, was a trailblazer who was the inaugural First Peoples female artist to release a solo album, the 1994 ARIA award-nominated Thoughts Within. In 2020, she was inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame.

Performing arts:

Adelaide Fringe has announced winners of 34 awards for the best show in each genre and special awards including the Critics Circle, Prick of the Fringe and more. A total prize pool of over $75,000 has been distributed, including a brand new award, the Sarah Rohrsheim Fringe Fellowship Award worth $25,000 to Charlie Caper and Malin Nilsson: More Minor Miracles. Other winners include Oat Milk & Honey (Edinburgh Fringe Award), Sheltered (Access Award), Biophilia (Sustainability Award), Unfolding and Betwixt (BankSA Best Dance Award), Haza (BankSA Best Visual Art & Design Award), Paul Dabek Presents – London Calling (BankSA Pick of the Fringe), You Are a Doughnut (Science at the Fringe Award) and more. Find the full list of 2023 Adelaide Fringe Award winners and weekly award-winners.

Writing and publishing:

Wiradjuri writer and filmmaker Edoardo Crismani has been awarded the 2023 Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship for Finding Billy Brown, a fast-paced story about an AFL player who is hit by a car, only to wake up in the 1930s, where he meets his boxer great-grandfather. Crismani is based in South Australia, was previously shortlisted for the 2022 David Unaipon Award, and has published short stories and poetry. A filmmaker, he was nominated for an Australian Writers’ Guild Award for a documentary called The Panther Within, about his grandfather, champion boxer Joe Murray. Crismani will be mentored by Wiradjuri writer Tara June Winch, the Miles Franklin Literary Award–winning author of The Yield.

Thirteen years after Craig Silvey’s Jasper Jones was awarded Book of the Year (in 2009), the Fremantle-based writer has once again taken out The Indie Book Awards 2023 Book of the Year with RUNT (Allen & Unwin), while also being named the Children’s category winner. This is Silvey’s second Indie BOTY win, and is only the second Children’s book to win the Indie BOTY in the history of the awards (the first being Jessica Townsend’s Nevermoor). Silvey’s third novel, Honeybee, won Best Fiction for the Indie Book Awards 2021. Silvey says, ‘It bears reiterating that I owe my career to the support of Australia’s independent bookstores.’ Bookseller judge Jessie Hilton from Open Book Mosman Park (WA) says, ‘Runt is a modern classic that reminded me of the work of E B White with a touch of Roald Dahl. Charming and full of heart, the characters that Craig Silvey has created are as memorable as those from his adult fiction. Annie Shearer and Runt gift the audience a story of friendship and courage that left me with tears in my eyes by the end of the book.’

The Indie Book Awards 2023 category winners were also announced, including Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Hachette Australia), The Book of Roads and Kingdoms by Richard Fidler (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia), All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien (HQ Fiction, HarperCollins), First Nations Food Companion by Damien Coulthard and Rebecca Sullivan (Murdoch Books) and The Brink by Holden Sheppard (Text Publishing).

All:

Melbourne’s Western Treatment Plant is the centrepiece of public art commission aimed at breaking down the stigma surrounding the city’s waste waterways. Treatment III is curated by Deakin University School of Communication and Creative Arts academics Professor David Cross and Associate Professor Cameron Bishop, and will be on view until 28 April with an in-person opening event on 5 April. This year’s projects include site-responsive installations, film, sculpture and performance works across locations along the historic Main Sewer Outfall pipeline stretching from Melbourne to Werribee. Featured artists include Linda Tegg, James Nguyen, Robert Andrew and Zanny Begg, Eugenia Lim, Mick Douglas,

Anindita Banerjee, Peter Burke, Fiona Hillary, Georgina Lewis, Edwina Stevens, Rogue Academy and emerging creatives from the Wyndham and Wadawurrung communities.

As part of Treatment III, Begg has been commissioned to create a new work, Prisoners, on site at Scienceworks Museum in collaboration with Glenda Linscott (actor in Australian TV series Prisoner) and lawyer/activist Debbie Kilroy. The single-channel video installation was created at the Pumping Station, the location for the infamous 1986 Blackmoor prison riot depicted in the TV series Prisoner. Linscott, who played the chief protagonist in the riot, Rita Connors, will revisit the site to recreate iconic scenes from the TV show alongside interviews and performances from women who have lived experience of incarceration. Treatment III is presented by Deakin University’s Public Art Commission (PAC).

Women’s advocate Emma Williamson has been awarded the 2023 Paula Whitman Leadership in Gender Equity Prize. The West Australian Fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects and TheFulcrum.Agency Co-Founder was recognised for her lifelong commitment to social issues and practical work to overcome inequities. The Paula Whitman Leadership in Gender Equity Prize recognises exceptional leadership and outstanding contribution of an Institute member. It was devised by the Institute’s National Committee for Gender Equity and is named after the late Queensland architect and university professor Paula Whitman, who studied women in architecture. Williamson was also the inaugural Chair of the Institute’s National Committee for Gender Equity.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.