Opportunities and awards

National Indigenous Fashion Awards 2023

Nominations are open for the National Indigenous Fashion Awards. It’s an opportunity to put forward your favourite First Nations designers, creatives, arts centres and businesses, and recognise their outstanding achievements and contributions in fashion and textiles. Nominate your peers or yourself!

Nominations close 5 April; learn more and nominate.

Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize

Now in its fifth year, the Australian Photographic Society’s Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize is a national $25,000 acquisitive prize that seeks to find Australia’s best conceptual photographic works. Finalists of the prize are exhibited annually at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre with the prize-winning work joining the Muswellbrook Shire Art Collection, and a collection of contemporary photographic works acquired through the Muswellbrook Photographic Award (1987 – 2014).

Entries close 19 May; learn more and enter.

MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design

Australian Design Centre invites designers/makers to enter the MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design – a new prize celebrating innovation in contemporary craft and design. The winner of the MAKE Award will receive a cash prize of $35,000 with a second prize of $10,000. Open to designers/makers working across all related disciplines, including ceramics, glass, furniture/woodwork, metalwork, textiles and fibre, and contemporary jewellery.

Entries close 9 June; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

PICA Judy Wheeler Commission 2024

The Judy Wheeler Commission is now open to all Australian-based artists at any stage of their career. The Commission invites artists to propose a work that responds to the architecture and history of Perth Institute of Contemporary Art’s (PICA) building and site. Artists are encouraged to match PICA’s spirit of risk and experimentation in their proposals, working with spaces including the entrance lobby, foyer, stairwells and balcony mezzanine. Each Commission includes an artist fee of $10,000 and will be installed for up to a year.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Aboriginal Affairs NAIDOC Grants Program

NAIDOC Grant funding is provided by Aboriginal Affairs NSW to support activities and events in NSW held during NAIDOC Week (2-9 July 2023) that celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements. Applicants can apply for grants from $500 to $3000. Aboriginal Affairs NSW has allocated $250,000 for NAIDOC Grant funding in 2023.

Applications close 24 March; learn more and apply.

The Public Regional Galleries Improvement Fund (PRGIF)

The PRGIF supports improvements and upgrades – including the procurement of equipment – that will increase capacity to receive touring exhibitions, participate in Regional Exhibition Touring Boost (RETB) or increase audience access to arts and culture. Eligible regional galleries can apply for minor upgrades and support between $2500 and $25,000 (excluding GST) or major upgrades and support between $25,001 and $50,000 (excluding GST). A webinar Q&A will be held on 19 April.

Applications close 1 June; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

The Area-World Tour (NSW)

Bankstown Arts Centre and Outloud are hosting The Area-World Tour to celebrate Youth Week in 2023. Young artists will take over the Arts Centre with performance, music, visual arts and film in a talent extravaganza. Outloud invites local emerging and first-time artists aged 10-25 to jump on stage or put their art on the walls on Darug land at the Bankstown Arts Centre on 29 April. Performers will be paid $50 for individuals and $200 for groups.

EOIs close 31 March; learn more and apply.

Regional Assembly

Expressions of Interest are now open for the second cohort of Regional Assembly, a program designed to develop a creative community, rigorous artistic exchange and professional growth for cross-disciplinary professional artists working in regional Australia, Aotearoa and Te Moana nui a Kiwa (Pacific), South Asia and South East Asia. Over the course of a year 10 artists will each receive an artist fee to participate in 10 online sessions of facilitated conversation, defined by the needs and interests of the group.

EOIs close 3 April; learn more and apply.

Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) Market program (Qld)

Artists, producers and organisations interested in reaching performing arts presenters across Australia are invited to apply now for the 2023 APAX Market program in Cairns/Gimuy from 17 August to 1 September. An application information session will be held on 22 March 1pm AEDT.

Applications close 12 April; learn more and apply.

Turn Up Your Radio exhibition (SA)

Adelaide Festival Centre’s upcoming exhibition, Turn Up Your Radio, is celebrating the Centre’s 50th anniversary and Adelaide’s live music scene with your photographs. From amateur photographers to avid gig attendees, music lovers to professional photographers, everyone is invited to submit photos of their favourite South Australian bands and musicians for the chance to be showcased in Festival Theatre Galleries this June.

Submissions close 13 April; learn more and submit.

Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 (NSW)

The Sydney Fringe is seeking all types of performance, from cabaret to comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, parties and visual art for its 2023 festival program. The open access festival invites all to apply with an extended deadline for d/Deaf or Disabled artists and First Nations artists.

General registrations close 30 April, registrations for d/Deaf or Disabled and First Nations artists close 7 May; learn more and register.

Incognito Art Show (NSW/online)

Registrations are now open to become part of the Incognito Art Show, raising funds to support collaborative artist projects at Studio A and Little Orange, which provides professional development for artists with disability. All artists will remain anonymous and each artwork will be placed on sale for $100 on a first-come-first-served basis. They will show alongside celebrated artists, including Laura Jones, Caroline Zilinsky, Tony Albert, Marisa Purcell and Jason Phu, but the identity of the artists will only be revealed after an artwork’s purchase. The exhibition will open mid-July in Sydney and online.

Registrations close 23 June; learn more.

Professional development:

Reflections Mentorship (NSW)

Arts North West is seeking two applicants from the New England North West NSW who have a passion for photography and/or videography to undertake a mentorship with local media artists Mike Terry and Suzie Wicks. Reflections will digitally capture two community workshops and exhibit the digital story of those events at three of its largest regional museums and galleries.

Applications close 20 March; learn more and apply.

Minderoo Foundation Artist Residency (WA)

An artist residency opportunity is open for collaborative proposals from mid-career artists (two to four people) to propel their practices. The unique residency is located adjacent to Cape Lodge, Margaret River and occurs between 28 August to 25 September 2023.

EOIs close 22 March; learn more and apply.

James McAuley Creative Fellowship 2023 (Tas)

The residential multi-artform McAuley Creative Fellowship is offered by the College of Arts, Law and Education and is based at the University of Tasmania’s Hobart campus. It supports an established writer or artist to inspire and deepen engagement with the arts for students at the University of Tasmania and the wider Tasmanian community. The 2023 McAuley Creative Fellowship is for poetry and is open to established poets residing in Australia, to be undertaken from 10-24 July.

Applications close 15 April; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

Murmurations, opening on 30 March at the Hyde Park Barracks, is a new art installation commission by First Nations artist, Tony Albert and Sāmoan-Australian artist, Angela Tiatia with creatives Lillie Madden, Alina Olivares-Panucci and Corin Ileto. The collaborative work responds creatively to the site and its multifaceted history. The Murmurations art installation brings together First Nations perspectives from Australia and the Pacific to explore the history of the Barracks as a site of migration. The work takes inspiration from natural connections and cultural knowledge, offering audiences new perceptions about the site’s relevance today. The artists say in their statement: ‘Murmurations centres on exploration and encounters – not ones met through politics, war or conflict, but through love, ceremony and engagement. It asks what we have to give to one another, rather than what we want to take away. Through exploring the themes of migration and coming together, Murmurations provokes understanding and invites audiences to listen, learn and appreciate.’ The work is supported through the annual Hyde Park Barracks Art Commission managed by Museums of History NSW. This year’s installation follows Boundary Conditions by Daniel Crooks in 2022, Who Goes Here? by Fiona Hall in 2021, and the inaugural installation untitled (maraong manaóuwi) by Jonathan Jones in 2020.

Glover Prize 2023 hangers Virgina Woof (left) and Cheryl Jones (right) with Hangers’ Choice winning painting by David Disher. Photo: Supplied.

Victoria-based artist David Disher has been selected as the winner of the Glover Prize 2023 Hangers’ Choice Award for his finalist artwork, The End of the World is Beautiful. Hangers’ spokesperson, Virgina Woof says that they ‘admired the appreciation of the Tasmanian women mentioned in the painting’ with reference to the Russian group, Pussy Riot and their feminist advocacy.

In addition, Joanna Chew has been named Glover Prize 2023 winner for her work, Tender. The painting is dominated by the sight of an empty tent attached to a caravan, as Chew reflects on her experience of moving back to Hobart with her daughter and unable to find a rental she could afford. She says: ‘This painting is a reflection on a broken housing market, and a rental market that prevents many from entering it.’ The painting includes references to two works by John Glover, Mount Wellington with Rainbow and Cattle, the last Gleam of the Setting Sun, and the imagery of the campsite was sourced from a photograph by Nikki Davis-Jones, with her permission. Disher’s work was also Highly Commended for the major prize, alongside I’ll Wait for You by Romany Mollison and Inexhaustible Bounty by Christina Fontana.

We Were Connected in a More Complicated Way Than Either of Us Could Even Begin to Understand is a body of work by Monica Rani Rudhar, commissioned by Powerhouse for the occasion of Holi 2023, the Hindu festival of colour celebrating rebirth, togetherness and the triumph of good over evil. The work is in part a creative response to the artist engaging with Powerhouse collection Object No. 17431 – a specimen of ‘Indian Yellow’, a pigment puree made in the bladder of a cow fed only mango leaves and water in India around 1887. Rudhar says in her artist statement: ‘I imagine my own personal and familial narratives, particularly the convergence of my ancestral roots, which originate from two distant parts of the world. I contemplate my Indian lineage and the representation of cows in Hinduism, drawing parallels to the sacred connection between my mum and her pet cow. I consider reincarnation, the cycle of birth and death, the transience of my body and the guidance of my ancestors across generations.’

Arrernte and Kalkadoon artist Thea Anamara Perkins has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 La Prairie Art Award, an acquisitive award championing the work of Australian women artists presented by the Art Gallery of New South Wales and Swiss luxury skincare house, La Prairie. The award supports Australian women artists through an international artist residency and the development or expansion of a new body of work, which is acquired by the Gallery for its collection. Perkins was selected for her intimate portraits of First Nations people and striking depictions of Country. The acquisitive work comprises four portraits representing three generations of her family members: a portrait of her sister surrounded by family at the moment candles are being lit on her birthday cake; a Bondi Beach scene of her grandfather, mother and uncle from the late 1960s; Perkins’ mother and grandfather at his university graduation ceremony; and a portrait of her grandfather and aunt at Telegraph Station in Mparntwe/Alice Springs, a site of historical significance to the family. Perkins says: ‘My work delves into my family archives of photographs, and through the painting process, communicates the essence of these images. Fleeting, yet suspended in time, they are storied and coloured by my own emotions and memories. They seek to express the love and strength in First Nations families and situate these instances of joy and belonging, or “glimmers” into our collective imagination.’ She will travel to Art Basel, Switzerland in June as part of her international residency.

Mirikai Peters, visual arts student from Centralian Senior College has been announced as the 2022 Minister’s Choice Award winner with Red Rock, a large painting on canvas, shown as part of the annual Exit Art student exhibition held at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT). The Mparntwe/Alice Springs artist is one of 50 talented finalists from 11 schools across the Northern Territory included in the exhibition, who aspires to become an art teacher one day. Peters says: ‘I love the nature, wildlife and landscapes all around the town, just growing up around it was really inspiring, and so I wanted to paint it. My grandma painted landscape paintings, so I was really making her proud too by painting this. She was a big inspiration in my life.’ Peters is also one of three Central Australian winners this year, alongside category winners Elena Baxter (Jackson’s Drawing Supplies Award), Cheyene Lewis (Tactile Arts Award), Shanice Bayizere (Art Educators of the NT Award) and Danae Moore (Darwin Visual Arts Award).

Performing arts:

Melbourne Recital Centre has announced First Nations Yuin woman Brenda Gifford as the recipient of the fifth Merlyn Myer Music Commission, established in memory of Dame Merlyn Myer (1900-1982). Coming from the Wreck Bay area, Gifford’s country, community and culture are the basis of her arts practice and, as a contemporary classical composer, she has composed a special piece for chamber group Ensemble Offspring titled Wadhu/Skin. The work brings to life the Yuin foundations through didgeridoo and clap stick music, performed by Gifford’s nephew Joe McLeod. Gifford says: ‘This commission opens up possibilities for me to look at different ways to highlight and share my culture through the medium of music… The piece I have created is interwoven with spoken word in language, and using language is important to me as it gives voice to our peoples and culture. My goal is to express our connection to each other as people – to our ancestors and to kin and Yuin country.’

Two NIDA students will embark on their BFA and MFA in 2023 thanks to a new donation of scholarship support from Zareh Nalbandian, CEO of Animal Logic Entertainment. The Animal Logic Entertainment Scholarships will help support students from under-represented backgrounds in the arts and entertainment industries with the cost of living and study expenses. Siann Lau has begun their three-year Bachelor of Fine Arts Course Costume and Mehhma Malhi is studying their 15-month Master of Fine Arts Directing course. Future ALE scholarships will be available to the Master of Fine Arts Directing or Master of Fine Arts Writing for Performance for the 2024 and 2025 student intake. Find out more.

The Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has named its inaugural Kingsland Fellows, five exceptional young artists who will receive tailored professional development and performance training with CSO musicians and guest artists. The 2023 Fellows are violinist Mia Hughes, inaugural Concertmaster of the Australian National University’s (ANU) Orchestra; Enola Jefferis, a cellist from regional Victoria who took part in the ANU’s Women in Music program; clarinettist Milan Kolundzija, currently undertaking an Honours year with Sydney-based clarinettist Jason Noble; trumpeter Jackson Boyd, who performs regularly at the Australian War Memorial; and pianist Vivienne Tran, who performed at Parliament House for the centenary program The Musical Offering.

Red Hot Arts Central Australia (RHACA)’s Project Seed 2023 will support the development and performance of five new works created by local Mparntwe/Alice Springs artists. Dem Arrernte Mob, Mparntwe String Band and Folk Song Collective, It Takes Longer Than You Think (Gretel Bull and Jaxon Waterhouse), Music That Moves and Homostasis will be presenting their works at Desert Festival in September/October this year. Project Seed will provide funding, time, space and mentoring possibilities with the artists focusing on their works in preparation for a mid-year work-in-progress showing to industry peers in the first half of the year.

Winners of the ninth annual Tasmanian Theatre Awards have been revealed. The awards have been presented annually by the Theatre Council of Tasmania since 2015 to celebrate excellence in three main categories: Professional Theatre, Community Theatre and Musical Theatre. Archipelago Productions and Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) prevailed in the Professional Theatre category. Their production Past the Shallows won Best Original Set or Costume Design, Best Direction, Best Ensemble and Best New Writing for Julian Larnach. Past The Shallows also took first place in the coveted Best Production award. The two Best Performance awards were won by Lisa Gormley for Amy’s Tattoo (Blue Cow Theatre) and Jane Longhurst for Request Programme (Jane Longhurst in association with Blue Cow Theatre).

In Community Theatre, IO Performance excelled, with Radiant Vermin taking home Best Production, Best Male Leading Performance for Matt Harris, Best Female Leading Performance for Angie Collins and Best Direction for Amelia Pond. IO Performance’s of Blank won Best Ensemble and its joint production with Bakker Productions Let The Right One In received multiple awards, including the Youth Achievement Award for Eva Cetti.

Chicago by Encore Theatre Company took out the top spot as Best Production in the Musical Theatre category. It also received Best Female Leading Performance for Abbey Hansson and Best Ensemble, along with numerous technical awards. The 2023 Lifetime Achievement award went to Peter Hammond and the Judges’ special awards were received by prop cow Milky White (made by Helen Cronin and acted by Oliver Gorringe) for Musical Theatre, Domaur Productions for its charity work in Community Theatre and Annette Downs, for her service to the professional arts community, was recognised in Professional Theatre. Find the full list of 2023 nominees and winners.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nominated artists have been announced for Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki’s Walters Prize with the exhibition to be presented in 2024. Four shortlisted artists have been selected by an independent jury to represent the most outstanding contribution to contemporary New Zealand art in the preceding two-year period. They are: Juliet Carpenter, Owen Connors, Brett Graham and Ana Iti. The Walters Prize 2024 jury said: ‘We selected the four finalists for the 11th Walters Prize for projects they presented in 2020–22, a time of unsettled exhibition opportunities, disrupted by COVID lockdowns and restrictions on travel. Despite this, the artists presented extraordinary works that address the cultural, social and political conditions of our time, and ask us to pay careful attention to the way histories are made, told and maintained. Our selection looks to both senior and early-career artists to find new commentaries on issues of art and culture today. Their diverse projects were the culmination of formal, material and conceptual experimentation, with each artist making an outstanding contribution to contemporary art in Aotearoa.’

