Opportunities and awards

Sisters in Crime Australia 23rd Davitt Awards

Sisters in Crime Australia’s 23rd Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books by Australian women from 2022 are now open. The competition is open to books by all women, whether cisgender, transgender or intersex, who are citizens/residents of Australia. Self-published books are eligible. Please note that books co-written or co-edited with men or including chapters by men are not eligible.

Entries close 7 April; learn more and enter.

Remagine Waste and Environmental Art Prize 2023

Hosted by Hornsby Shire Council in partnership with the Hornsby Art Society since 2009, the Remagine Art Prize challenges artists to create works in response to the crisis we are all facing, with waste and over-consumption. This year’s theme ‘Wasteland or Wonderland’ refers to the decisions we make each day about how much waste we create. Entries are open to digital stills, sculpture, mixed media, painting, photography, drawing, ceramics and printmaking.

Entries close 26 April; learn more and enter.

Read: An environmental art prize that encourages hope in the wasteland

2023 Australian Women in Music Awards

Nominations are now open for the Australian Women in Music Awards to acknowledge the vast contributions and shine a light on the incredible accomplishments of women across all areas of the music industry, from onstage to those working behind the scenes. This year the inaugural Women in Heavy Music category will celebrate powerful female figures in a historically male-dominated genre.

Nominations close 26 April; learn more and nominate.

Castaways Sculpture Awards (WA)

Castaways invites West Australian artists to showcase their innovation and creativity by creating sculptures made from recycled and repurposed materials. Artists of all levels, both emerging and professional, are invited to submit their entry to the 2023 City of Rockingham Castaways Sculpture Awards. Selected sculptures will be exhibited along the Rockingham Foreshore from 21-29 October 2023. Entries are also open for the Castaways Schools Exhibition. Primary and secondary schools within the City of Rockingham are invited to enter.

Entries close 28 May; learn more and enter.

National Capital Art Prize

Artists around Australia are invited to take part in the National Capital Art Prize, with $45,000 in prize money up for grabs across three categories: Open Prize, First Nations Prize for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and the Sustainability Prize. The Open and First Nations prize categories must be a painting, of any subject, that can be framed and hung on the wall. The Sustainability category is open to all mediums including sculpture and photography.

Entries close 30 June; learn more and enter.

Brisbane Portrait Prize

Entries are now open for the Brisbane Portrait Prize, inviting any artist with a connection to Brisbane to enter. Now in its fifth year, the Brisbane Portrait Prize has so far received a total of 2556 entries and awarded $371,000 in prize money and grants to established and emerging artists.

Entries close 1 August; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Melbourne Fringe’s Fringe Fund 2023

Melbourne Fringe’s Fringe Fund helps the country’s very best emerging and independent artistic talent to make ground-breaking, innovative and brilliant art. The Fringe Fund provides commissioning opportunities, concessions on fees and cash to ease financial pressure on artists so they can do what they do best, presented in collaboration with the Malthouse, Naomi Milgrom Foundation and NICA. Available opportunities total over $250,000, including the Malthouse Tower Commission, Two Hundred Seats Grant, Cash to Create Grant, Melbourne Civic Commission and NICA Commission.

Various deadlines; learn more and apply.

Low-interest loans (Tas)

This Arts Tasmania program supports individuals and organisations with loans towards capital improvements and equipment purchases. Museums, galleries and collections will need to show that the purchase benefits one or more of the following areas: improving access to collections, collections management and care, museums management and product development. Loans between $1000 and $15,000 are available with a current interest rate of 1.71% per annum for the 2022-23 financial year.

Applications close 27 March; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Artlands 2023

Submit an application to attend Artlands 2023, and bring your voice to the national voice for the arts in regional Australia. Artlands 2023 will be held at the National Gallery of Australia on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country (in Canberra) on 6-8 September 2023. The program will bring together 80 practitioners from across Australia to actively participate in three days of facilitated gathering and networking events. This is an opportunity to contribute to strategic conversations that will guide the next decade of regional practice. Selected participants will be supported to attend with accommodation and travel to Canberra provided.

Applications close 13 March; learn more and apply.

Sponsorship Accelerator Program 2023

Creative Partnerships Australia is working with Fit Brand & Partnerships to offer a Sponsorship Accelerator Program for three Australian arts and cultural organisations. The Sponsorship Accelerator Program provides the fundraiser and key stakeholders within the organisation with a macro view on what is limiting growth potential and where the opportunities may exist, while simultaneously building the skills of the fundraiser through participation in an on-demand Sponsorship Academy tailored specifically for arts and cultural fundraisers, and three months of one-on-one online coaching with Fit Brand & Partnerships.

EOIs close 16 March; learn more and apply.

HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures 2023 (NSW)

HIDDEN, the free, outdoor annual exhibition at Rookwood General Cemetery (Rookwood) in south-west Sydney, invites submissions from creatives of all ages, experiences and backgrounds. The inaugural HIDDEN Rookwood Stonemasons category encourages stonemasons and apprentices to enter a gothic architectural detail that showcases their traditional, finely honed, hand-carving skills of stonemasonry. This year, primary and secondary schools in Sydney and wider Sydney are also invited to propose a work that responds to the context of Rookwood.

Entries close 5 May; learn more and enter.

Professional development:

ZOOM LENS

Bankstown Arts Centre is inviting female-identifying people (aged 16-25) to be part of Zoom Lens – a new youth-centred, innovative digital art program. Participants will be involved in an intensive six-week program throughout March to April, working collaboratively and independently to create a video artwork or short film. The finalised video work will be displayed at the upcoming 2023 Youth Week event in April, The Area: World Tour. Participants will also work closely with facilitator Angela Blake, co-founder of Smartfone Flick Fest.

EOIs close 13 March; learn more and apply.

FARM Studio Artist Residency 2023-24 (India)

FARM Studio International Artist Residency’s aim is to provide a rural, community-based open platform where creativity can unfold. The Residency hosts artists from September to March each year in Rajasthan, India, with accommodations available for up to 6-8 residents at one time. Farm Studio also promotes and celebrates the local community’s artistic and cultural identity while introducing the art and culture of others (Indian and international guests) back to the community. Artists in all disciplines creating in any media are welcome to apply.

Applications close 15 April; learn more and apply.

Digital Fundamentals workshop

Arts Tasmania is working together with State Growth’s Digital Ready team to present an online Digital Fundamentals workshop designed for people working in the creative industries. The free one-hour workshop, presented by Dr Polly McGee, will cover the basics of marketing your arts activities to an online audience, and is suited to individuals, collectives, community groups and arts organisations in Tasmania.

Held online 18 April 12pm; register now.

BIGSOUND 2023 (Qld)

The southern hemisphere’s biggest music industry event is back from 5-8 September. Applications are open for artists to showcase at BIGSOUND and gain media exposure at the national event. Acts must be available to be in Brisbane from 5-7 September.

Applications close 18 April; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Amala Groom at Parramatta Artists Studios. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

Proud Wiradyuri woman and conceptual artist Amala Groom has been awarded the 2022 First Nations Creative Fellowship to produce a new cultural work that will challenge recorded histories of NSW through spoken Wiradyuri/Wiradjuri language. Groom said this fellowship will provide a life-changing opportunity to occupy space in the academy in the remembering of Wiradyuri, her mother’s language, culminating in a series of live performances. ‘Working with family, community and the Koori staff at the State Library of NSW, and underpinned by Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property, we will together negotiate the cultural, ethical and moral parameters in what collecting performance art looks like for the institution, with the collection of my work setting a precedent in best practice for contemporary arts and cultural practice,’ says Groom in the media release. The $30,000 NSW First Nations Creative Fellowship is a partnership between Create NSW and the State Library of NSW to support a NSW Aboriginal artist, knowledge holder or creative practitioner to undertake creative research that will work towards a presentation outcome at the Library. Groom is the second recipient of the NSW Aboriginal Creative Fellowship, following 2021 inaugural Fellow Bundjalung artist Dr Bronwyn Bancroft.

In similar news, The Unconformity has announced Theresa Sainty as the 2023 Aboriginal Artist in Residence. Sainty is a pakana woman from the north-east coast of lutruwita/Tasmania who has worked extensively with the Tasmanian Department of Education in Aboriginal Education Services, the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, the National Maritime Museum of Australia, Mona, Mona Foma and the ABC. Passionate about Aboriginal language, culture and heritage, she continues to advocate for more original place names to be formally dual-named and signed. She is currently a Senior Indigenous Scholarship holder at the University of Tasmania, working on her PhD, and sits on the Tasmanian Aboriginal Advisory Committee, providing independent advice on behalf of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community to the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery. Sainty will spend up to two and a half weeks in Queenstown, where she was born, for her residency.

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 2023 is well underway, featuring 71 sculptures from Australian and international artists. NSW artist James Rogers was announced by Deputy Premier, Roger Cook, as the recipient of the $60,000 Sculpture by the Sea Acquisitive Award, sponsored by Hancock Prospecting and Roy Hill for the sculpture Sandbar. Rogers has exhibited 18 times at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, and selected four times in the Wynne Prize at the Art Gallery of NSW. Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe, runs until 20 March.

Performing arts:

Eve Beck has been selected as the Incubator NSW Theatre (Emerging) Fellowship recipient. The opportunity will enable her to develop a new theatrical work with support from Create NSW and mentorship from Griffin Theatre Company. Beck will receive $30,000 to further research and develop an immersive theatrical experience, with cars as the central concept, and exploring women’s experiences of rage, pain and indignation in relationship to vehicles and the road.

Week two winners of the Adelaide Fringe Awards have been announced, which will now be awarded with a ‘Weekly Winner 2023’ laurel to mark each show’s success. GODZ (Melbourne Fringe Festival 2022 People’s Choice) once again claims a win in the Best Circus category, alongside Party Ghost and Cab Suave. Pick of the week is Black Is The Color Of My Voice and the Critics Circle awarded The Marvellous Elephant Man: The Musical. Other standout shows include Simply Brill: The Teens Who Stole Rock n Roll, Lien: One-to-One, Electric Dreams: Elsewhere in India, the Artback NT touring exhibition Some Like It Hot and more. View the week two winners in each of the categories.

Read: Theatre, dance and circus highlights 2023: Part 3, SA

Three talented NSW emerging musicians have been selected to receive the Generations Fellowship offered by Powerhouse in partnership with Create NSW and Australian music management and touring company, Astral People. Valued at $150,000 through cash and in-kind assistance, the Generations Fellowship will support Western Sydney artists Clarissa Bock (Clarissa Mei) and Solomon Toala (SOLLYY), and Inner West artists Jonny Hawkins and Juan Villamor who perform together as 700 Feel, with six months’ professional development.

NEWPRINT, a program devoted to empowering new and emerging music producers of colour, is back for another season with live music events featuring the hottest talent in Melbourne. This year the selected producers include Nomad, well-known hip-hop artist and founder of We Move Productions; David Uribe, music selector and founder of ISU-TAKI; Mai Monroy, co-founder of Bellaqueo; Srirachi, rap artist and producer; Kush Tut, producer and artist; Titan Debirioun, social justice advocate and artist; and YUNGKILY, multi-talented MC, artist and producer. The program is grounded by the ethos of self-determination and aims to empower the next generation of producers of colour to make an impact on their communities and the wider Melbourne music scene. Producers have full agency to curate their events their way and bring their visions to life. On top of providing logistical guidance with their projects, MAV supports producers by offering mentoring, organising capacity-building opportunities with industry professionals and connecting them to venues and partners. NEWPRINT 2 commences on 12 March with events to be held throughout April to June 2023.

All:

Adelaide Festival Centre’s star-studded Walk of Fame has announced three new names to be added to the illuminated walkway, in recognition of the powerful performances presented at its venues in 2022. The recipients for the 2022 Walk of Fame stars include The Black Sorrows’ front man Joe Camilleri, Australian pop singer and songwriter Jessica Mauboy and Adelaide lighting designer Nigel Levings. Award-winning rock and blues singer Joe Camilleri won the Public Choice for his performance in The Black Sorrows’ Saint Georges Road at Adelaide Guitar Festival 2022. Jessica Mauboy won the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Choice vote for her performance in The Boss Lady Tour and highly acclaimed lighting designer Nigel Levings received the Critics’ Choice star for his work in Adelaide Festival’s Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan. The winners will join more than 130 names of the great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973.

Shortlisted and finalists

The State Library of NSW has announced the outstanding works by leading and emerging Australian writers that have been shortlisted for the 2023 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards. Shortlisted titles in the Fiction and Non-Fiction categories ($40,000) include Every Version of You by Grace Chan (Affirm Press), Bad Art Mother by Edwina Preston (Wakefield Press), Crimes Against Nature: capitalism and global heating by Jeff Sparrow (Scribe Publications), Another Day in the Colony by Chelsea Watego (University of Queensland Press), and Mothertongues by Ceridwen Dovey and Eliza Bell (Penguin Random House Australia). In the Poetry category shortlist is Mirabilia by Lisa Gorton (Giramondo Publishing), And to Ecstasy by Marjon Mossammaparast (Upswell Publishing), Revenants by Adam Aitken (Giramondo Publishing), Stasis Shuffle by Pam Brown (Hunter Publishers Australia), and more.

This year, the Multicultural NSW Award is boosted from $20,000 to $30,000, with The Eulogy by Jackie Bailey (Hardie Grant Books), The Whitewash by Siang Lu (University of Queensland Press), When Granny Came to Stay by Alice Pung and Sally Soweol Han (Pan Macmillan Australia), 11 Words for Love by Randa Abdel-Fattah and Maxine Beneba Clarke (Hachette Australia), Scary Monsters by Michelle de Kretser (Allen & Unwin) and The Bonesetter’s Fee and Other Stories by Rashida Murphy (Spineless Wonders) vying for the prize. In addition, the Indigenous Writers’ Prize ($30,000) will now be presented annually. The shortlisted writers are Debra Dank, Lionel Fogarty, Jasmine Seymour, The Dunggiirr Brothers and the Caring Song of the Whale writers Aunty Shaa Smith, Neeyan Smith, Uncle Bud Marshall, with Yandaarra including Sarah Wright, Lara Daley and Paul Hodge; Corey Tutt and Blak Douglas, and Chelsea Watego. Find the full 2023 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards shortlist.

Read: Time out to look at a book

More news on books, the 2023 Stella Prize has selected 12 exceptional titles by Australian women and non-binary writers for its longlist, announced by Chair of the 2023 Stella Prize Judging Panel, Alice Pung OAM. The longlist spans novels – including works of historical and speculative fiction – memoir and biography, journalism, a graphic novel, and two collections of poetry, including one from ArtsHub‘s Thuy On, with over half the longlist published by small or independent publishers. Pung says in the pages of longlisted titles, readers ‘will find pathos, rage, wild, joyful swagger, a mourning of our own mortality but also a celebration of our finite selves’. The 2023 Stella Prize longlist:

The Furies by Mandy Beaumont (Hachette Australia)

Every Version of You by Grace Chan (Affirm Press)

We Come With This Place by Debra Dank (Echo Publishing)

big beautiful female theory by Eloise Grills (Affirm Press)

The Jaguar by Sarah Holland-Batt (University of Queensland Press)

Hydra by Adriane Howell (Transit Lounge)

Jack of Hearts: QX11594 by Jackie Huggins and Ngaire Jarro (Magabala Books)

All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien (HQ Fiction/HarperCollins Publishers)

Indelible City by Louisa Lim (Text Publishing)

Iris by Fiona Kelly McGregor (Pan Macmillan Australia)

Decadence by Thuy On (UWA Publishing)

Bad Art Mother by Edwina Preston (Wakefield Press)

The 2023 Stella Prize shortlist is due to be announced on 30 March and the winner will be announced on 27 April.

