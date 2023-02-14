Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Karajia and Environment Awards for Children’s Literature 2023

Submissions for both the world’s longest running children’s nature book award, the Wilderness Society’s Environment Award for Children’s Literature (EACL), and the Karajia Award for Children’s Literature are now open. Established in 1994, the EACL celebrates Australian books written for children that promote a love of and care for nature, and recognises the important role that authors’ and illustrators’ creativity has played in inspiring future generations across the categories of picture fiction, non-fiction and fiction. The Karajia Award for Children’s Literature, established in 2022, sits alongside the EACL and is awarded to a book that celebrates a connection to Country and stories exploring land, community, culture and language by a First Nations author or illustrator.

Submissions for both awards close 1 March; learn more and submit.

Debra Porch Award: Visual Arts Residency

The Debra Porch Award offers $15,000 each to support an Australian artist and a Thai artist to undertake reciprocal residencies. For the third year, an Australian visual artist will be awarded a grant for a supported residency at SAC Gallery in Chiang Mai, Thailand. A Thai visual artist will also be awarded a reciprocal grant for a supported residency at West Space in Melbourne, Australia.

Applications close 12 April; learn more and apply.

2023 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize

Australian Book Review’s Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize is open to all writers writing in English, with a prize pool of $12,500 on offer for original short stories between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject and in any style. This year’s judges are Gregory Day, Jennifer Mills and Maria Takolander.

Entries close 24 April; learn more and enter.

Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize (International)

International in scope, the 2023 Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize supports writers who have not yet published a book-length work, with no limits on age, gender, nationality or background. The winners of each category will receive a £1000 (approximately AU$1745) cash prize and will be published in Wasafiri’s print magazine. Shortlisted writers will have their work published on Wasafiri’s website. All 15 shortlisted writers and winners will also be offered the Chapter and Verse or Free Reads mentoring scheme in partnership with The Literary Consultancy (dependent on eligibility), and a conversation with Nikesh Shukla of The Good Literary Agency to discuss their career progression.

Submissions close 30 June; learn more and submit.

Commissions:

Richmond Village Interpretation Design (Tas)

Clarence City Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from designers or artists to design six creative interpretation elements for the Richmond Village in the Coal River Valley in southern Tasmania. The designers will be responsible for the design and fabrication of interpretive elements on a key walk around the village incorporating text developed by Aboriginal consultants and Council’s history consultants. It is proposed to include QR codes linking to expanded information available on the Council’s website.

EOIs close 3 March; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

PPCA Sound Recording Partnership

The Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts will deliver five grants of $15,000 to support Australian artists or groups to create new sound recordings. PPCA will also support the grant scheme by providing the recipients with guidance and assistance on registering with PPCA, in order to maximise their opportunities to access public performance and broadcast income from the recordings created.

Applications close 4 April; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Metro Arts x Brisbane Festival (Qld)

As part of an ongoing partnership, Metro Arts and Brisbane Festival have co-presented a visual arts program at Metro Arts Galleries, West Village, during the citywide Festival since 2020. The 2023 iteration welcomes proposals from both Queensland and interstate applicants, with the programmed work to be exhibited at the Metro Arts Galleries from 1-23 September 2023

Applications close 19 February; learn more and apply.

HotHouse Theatre General Auditions (Regional Vic)

A General Audition at HotHouse is like a meet and greet for actors. It’s an opportunity to meet with directors and producers to introduce yourself, show off what makes you unique and to have a conversation with HotHouse about what opportunities may interest you. Artists and performers must be from Albury/Wodonga and surrounding areas, aged between 12 and 24 years old.

Auditions on 20-21 February; learn more and apply.

UMI Arts

Queensland’s peak Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultural organisation, UMI Arts has issued a callout to members and Indigenous artists to participate, and showcase works in its 2023 tour of Australia’s three leading art fairs. UMI Arts will provide successful applicants with representation at Sydney’s National Indigenous Art Fair (NIAF) 1-2 July, Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) 13-16 July and Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) 11-13 August. Queensland First Nations artists working in all mediums are welcome to apply, particularly in paper works, works on canvas, artefacts, fabric and small gifts, homewares and jewellery. There are also opportunities to participate in UMI Arts’ 2023 exhibition program.

EOIs close 31 May for CIAF, 19 June for DAAF and NIAF; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

I-LEAD Industry Leadership Enterprise and Development program (Tas)

Delivered from March to May 2023, with support from the W.D. Booth Charitable Trust, Tasmanian leaders will be offering an I-LEAD program for people employed or volunteering in charities, not-for-profit organisations and social enterprises, to encourage community organisations to realign and/or accelerate their work to support better outcomes for their clients. Arts Tasmania is supporting one or more scholarships for people working or volunteering (including board members) for Tasmanian arts and cultural not-for-profit organisations to participate in the program free of charge.

Applications close 17 February; learn more and apply.

Gunpowder Trading Post

Gunpowder Trading Post is a creative space and shared living space, standing on the unceded lands of the Djiringanj people, in Wolumla, Bega Valley NSW. A one-week residency is offered for a dance maker/choreographic artist with a $2000 artist fee.

EOIs close 20 February; learn more and apply.

Ancher Points: Emerging Artists Intensive (Regional NSW)

Ancher Points: Emerging Artists Intensive is the inaugural professional development program designed specifically to support emerging artists from Greater Western Sydney in a contemporary regional gallery setting. The program will take place in the Gallery’s Archer House, and provide in-depth industry and peer-to-peer experience that promotes skills and knowledge exchange. Penrith Regional Gallery invites applications from emerging artists who live or work in, or have a connection to, Greater Western Sydney, are in the first five years of their practice and are 18 years old and over. This unique opportunity is limited to 12 artists with two positions assigned for First Nations artists.

Applications close 28 February; learn more and apply.

Q Theatre Lab (NSW)

Q Theatre Lab is Q Theatre’s residency program that champions the creation of new work for, with or by Western Sydney artists. It’s designed to make creative space and time for developing a dynamic project in the ideas or early stages of development. Q Theatre offers two residencies with $2500 each in financial assistance, space to develop the work, and technical and dramaturgical support for dedicated creative development.

EOIs close 6 March; learn more and submit.

2023 Next Level Creative Mentorship

NSW-based writers, musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, directors and/or producers with disability or who are d/Deaf are invited to apply for the 2023 Next Level Creative Mentorship Program. Six artists will receive mentorships within a leading performing arts organisation as well as $3000 in project funding to develop an innovative new project.

Applications close 13 March; learn more and apply.

NSW Design Residency

The Powerhouse Museum and Create NSW invite early career NSW designers and makers to apply for the inaugural NSW Design (Early Career) Fellowship – Powerhouse Residency valued at $100,000. Three designers will be supported to undertake a six-month residency between July 2023 and December 2024, and professional development at Powerhouse. Each resident will receive $25,000 in financial support, in-kind mentorship by an established designer relevant to their field, studio space at Powerhouse Ultimo – including access to the museum’s expansive workshop facilities and technicians – and practical connections within the sector to develop their networks and skills.

Applications close 13 March; learn more and apply.

Aboriginal Arts Program (Tas)

This program supports Tasmanian Aboriginal people to share their culture, stories and heritage through traditional and non-traditional arts and cultural activities. Funds are available towards creative development and research, presenting work, local, national or international residencies, and professional development activities including mentorships.

Applications close 27 March; learn more and apply.

New International Performing Arts Institute Scholarship (Berlin)

New International Performing Arts Institute (NIPAI) invites performers to join its workshop Physicality in Performance in Berlin from 26-30 April with a scholarship of €200 (approximately AU$308) available. NIPAI is a private educational institute with branches in Germany and Austria.

Applications close 27 March; learn more and apply.

2023 Hedberg Writer-in-Residence (Tas)

The Hedberg is a 12-week residency at the University of Tasmania that offers a $20,000 living allowance, University-provided accommodation worth $10,000, and access to an office and the library at the Sandy Bay Campus in Hobart. Previous recipients include Robbie Arnott and Gail Jones.

Applications close 31 March; learn more and apply.

UKARIA Music Residency

The Australia Council and UKARIA invite applications for a $20,000 residency at UKARIA in 2023. The successful applicant/s will be in residence at UKARIA, the environmentally sustainable Cultural Centre in the Adelaide Hills, for a maximum of 10 days for the purpose of developing new creative projects led by musicians and composers.

Applications close 4 April; learn more and apply.

ArtSHINE 2023 Launch Pad and Accelerator

ArtSHINE’s entrepreneurial education coaching program, Launch Pad and Accelerator, is now offering a ‘Pay What You Can Afford’ option for successful applicants. The program offers creatives real-world business skills that are critical for long-term success and viability.

Registrations now open; learn more.

Canberra Glassworks and AUSGLASS has announced the winner of the Vicki Torr International Year of Glass is local artist, Annette Blair, who took out both the non-acquisitive $10,000 prize and the $1000 People’s Choice Prize. The announcement was made at the 2023 AUSGLASS Conference. Blair’s piece, A Quiet Afternoon in May 2022 was displayed in her award-winning solo exhibition at Canberra Glassworks, Quietly Spoken. The work was produced and supported by Canberra Glassworks Mentoring Program undertaken by Blair in 2020-22.

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) has revealed the latest commissioned work for its ongoing project Dharug Voices, a series exploring a range of art mediums produced on Dharug Country. The latest iteration features Dharug artist Jessica Green, who created a four-minute short discussing her connection to land, her father, the late actor/artist Richard Green, and how being on Country brings her closer to him. Green’s story is a tribute to her father – a trailblazer in the revitalisation of the Dharug language – and the story includes his music as a backdrop to this personal narrative. Audiences can view Green’s work and previous instalments on the ACE website. Dharug Voices is supported by funding from the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund.

Monash Gallery of Art (MGA) has announced the 10 image-makers whose work will feature as part of Develop, its annual showcase of emerging photographic artists. The artworks on display have been selected from the vast pool of talent that emerged from Melbourne’s tertiary institutions in 2022. For this year’s Develop, works explore a range of issues from the personal to the universal, including cultural identity, mental illness, diaspora and love letters to places. Showcasing a variety of styles and techniques, this is a celebration of the next generation of Australian photographers. MGA Senior Curator, Angela Connor says: ‘It’s always exciting to see how emerging photographers see the world around them and what themes they think are worth exploring. Their work reminds us that photography has the capacity to connect and reflect on current issues, unfolding in myriad ways. We are proud to present a selection of artists who offer their own unique perspective, while evolving the medium.’ Develop is on view from 4 March to 16 April.

Jamin Walsh Menegazzo, ‘Seen’, 2022 from the series ‘It will be beautiful’, pigment ink-jet print 42.0 x 42.0 cm. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Six local artists have been commissioned by Kingpin, Australia’s entertainment hub, to launch an immersive cocktail exhibition at its venue in Crown Melbourne. Open from 3-12 March, Art of Mixology features interactive spaces designed by Nick Azidis, Mikaela Stafford and Ryan L Foote, with the remaining artists to be revealed at the event’s opening. Each design is inspired by a signature cocktail to create a sensory menu for guests.

All:

The Unconformity announced the four recipients of its 2023 Artist in Residence Program: Oslo Davis (Vic), Nien Schwarz (WA), Bridie Hooper (Qld) and Bridget Baskerville (NSW/ACT). More than 200 artists applied to the program, which supports artists at any level of professional practice and practising in any art form to spend time away from their usual environment to reside in Queenstown, Western lutruwita/Tasmania for up to two-and-a-half weeks. Davis is a widely-published illustrator and artist with hand-drawn work focusing on overheard dialogue, social commentary and community identity. Schwarz is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the consumption of mass-produced mined and grown products, and associated histories of ecocide and colonisation. Hooper is an artist working primarily with circus, physical theatre and movement to challenge notions of sensuality, mortality, empowerment and euphoria through extreme distortions of the physical form. Baskerville is an emerging visual artist whose work examines regional socio-environmental issues, in particular, human impact and relationships between place and community.

Shortlisted and finalists

A group of five Australian novelists have been announced for the 2023 MUD Literary Prize shortlist for the best debut literary novel, offered by the Adelaide philanthropic group MUD Literary Club as part of Adelaide Writers’ Week. The five submissions in contention for the prize, this year raised to $10,000 for the winning entry, are: The Islands by Emily Brugman, All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien, The Furies by Mandy Beaumont, The Silence of Water by Sharron Booth and A Great Hope by Jessica Stanley. On behalf of the judging panel, Adelaide Writers’ Week Director Louise Adler says: ‘This year’s top five novels demonstrate impressive talent across a wide range of subject matter. Each book adds insights into modern Australia, from the historical to the contemporary, from wider politics to family dramas, from rural to city life, from different migrant experiences and from the effects of crime on families.’ The winner will be announced in the week before Adelaide Writers’ Week commences on 6 March.

There have been 42 finalists selected for the Glover Prize 2023 from 703 Tasmanian, Australian and international artists who submitted entries. Half of the finalists are artists from Tasmania, with 20 from around Australia and one artist from Kentucky, US. The judges for the Glover Prize 2023 are Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), Suzanne Cotter; Director of Niagara Gallery, William Nuttall; and Tasmania-based artist, Lucienne Rickard. The finalists will be in contention for the $75,000 cash prize and a bronze maquette of the colonial artist John Glover. The John Glover Society Inc will acquire the winning artwork for its collection. The finalists’ works will be on display at the Glover Prize Exhibition at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale, Tasmania during March. Find the full list of finalists.

