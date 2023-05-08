New creative writing centre for 100 Story Building

From June 2023, 100 Story Building will be developing a new permanent home in Melbourne’s west, thanks to support from the West Gate Community Fund.

‘This is the next exciting step for our organisation – a brand new space for children and young people that supports their learning, creative expression and connection,’ says CEO Susan Kukucka.

For the past decade, 100 Story Building, a social enterprise and creative literacy outfit, has worked with children and young people to build literacy skills, with a particular emphasis on supporting under-resourced communities. The goal has always been to provide free or low-cost storytelling and other arts and culture experiences.

Its various programs involve students in Melbourne and regional Victoria, including those with migrant, refugee or English as an Additional Language backgrounds.

The upgrades at 206-208 Nicholson Street, Footscray will result in a digital studio supported by the Stronger Communities program, accessibility improvements, a second workshop space and additional space to cater for larger school groups. It will also be able to host events and performances. The new facilities will increase capacity for after-school programs supported by The Readings Foundation and VicHealth, and allow for more young people to visit and create in Melbourne’s west.

‘This is the best place to express your ideas and imagination through writing and drawing,’ enthuses a 10-year-old After-School Program participant. ‘[100 Story Building] is a safe, supportive environment, which provides snacks (yay!) and makes sure you have the best time. The [facilitator] always includes your ideas and makes sure you are heard. I love this place because I can have the best time doing the things I like.’

The organisation runs school, after-school and holiday workshops, as well as professional learning classes for teachers wishing to incorporate more creativity into the classroom and in online learning. It also helps design Story Hubs, an initiative that creates a dedicated space within individual schools to nurture imaginative practice.

Read: Time out to look at a book

One of its projects, Early Harvest, is Australia’s only publication that supports primary students to write, edit and illustrate a professionally-published book.

On Thursday 11 May, 100 Story Building is holding an online Giving Day fundraiser seeking support for the new building and to expand its programs for young people in need of its services.