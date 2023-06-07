Giving season with big artwork donations

With the end of the financial year fast approaching, major artwork donations have been announced, including a significant painting to the Art Gallery of Ballarat and collection of sculptures to the National Gallery of Victoria.

A work by Australian artist John Brack (1920-1999) has been donated to the Art Gallery of Ballarat. The Chase (1959) features the artist’s daughters in an energetic and lively setting. The painting was shown in the 1959 Antipodeans exhibition in Melbourne, where Brack asserted the importance of the figure in art and pushed back against US abstract expressionism.

The work has been donated by the artist’s family and is now exhibited in the Gallery’s Permanent Collection.

Art Gallery of Ballarat Director Louise Tegart says: ‘We are very grateful to the Brack family for this very exciting donation to our Collection, which is already one of the country’s great collections of Australian art. The Chase is one of Brack’s great paintings, which would sit comfortably with the artist’s iconic works such as The Bar (1954), Collins Street, 5pm (1955) and The Car (1955), and is an exciting addition to our existing holding of works by Brack, which includes the paintings The Sewing Machine (1955) and Hand Balance (1973) as well as works on paper.’

John Brack, ‘The Chase’, 1959, installation view at Art Gallery of Ballarat. Photo: ArtsHub.

The Art Gallery of Ballarat’s Collection currently holds significant works by other artists from The Antipodeans movement, including Charles Blackman, Arthur Boyd, David Boyd, John Perceval, Robert Dickerson and Clifton Pugh.

A study for The Chase is in the collection of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).

In similar news, the NGV has also received a significant donation of 24 works by German-French surrealist sculptor Hans Arp.

The substantial gift is the largest global donation of the artist’s work to date, including 21 plasters and three bronze works from the artist’s estate, Stiftung Arp e.V.

A founder of the Dada art movement that emerged during World War I, Arp was known for his ‘biomorphic’ style of sculpture, which echoed organic forms occurring in nature.

Read: Children’s art makes it onto UNESCO World Register

The gift is part of a collection of 220 plasters and bronzes produced by the artist between 1933 and 1966, and which have been donated to 10 museums worldwide. The NGV is the only institution in the Asia Pacific region to house some of the significant works. This global network of museums will also collaborate on new models of cooperative research into Arp’s work, drawing upon diverse perspectives and expertise.

The other nine institutions are the Nasher Sculpture Center (US), Museum Beelden aan Zee (Netherlands), Harvard Art Museums (US), Skissernas Museum (Sweden), Nasjonalmuseet (Norway), Arp Museum Bahnhof Rolandseck (Germany), The Hepworth Wakefield (UK), ALBERTINA (Austria) and Gerhard Marcks Haus (Germany).

Stiftung Arp e.V. Director, Engelbert Büning, says: ‘We are honoured to share this important gift with a carefully selected group of museums that will continue to honour the importance of the artist’s processes and legacy for international audiences.

‘Arp’s cultural identity was formed during a long period of charged nationalism; in reaction, the artist refused to confine himself to a single language, nationality, artistic movement or material. Shifting between abstraction and representation, organic and geometric forms – his work continues to assert the importance of art as a way to break down boundaries. By expanding research and dialogue around Arp, the donations ensure that scholars and audiences can deepen research into this important part of art history while recontextualising how his output continues to resonate and hold relevance to audiences across the world today.’

The gifted works will be on display at NGV from 2024.

The Jim Sharman Collection donated to raise funds for NIDA

In another significant gift announcement, Australian film and stage director, and NIDA alumnus Jim Sharman will offer 47 works from his personal art collection for auction, with all proceeds going to the creation of the NIDA FUTURE CENTRE.

The NIDA FUTURE CENTRE will be a new research and innovation lab that fosters ambitious creatives. It will be an incubator for entertainment experiences created through new technologies, new forms and new relationships with audiences.

The public auction is being curated by art specialists Adam Sims and Litsa Veldekis of Sims Veldekis for Shapiro Auctioneers, with paintings, photographs, and selected stage and film posters.

Sharman’s Collection features works by Tom Polo, Bill Henson, Nigel Milsom, Michael Ramsden, Geoffrey Proud, Andrew Purvis and many others. Rare posters signed by Sharman will also hit the block, including those from Hair and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Sharman says: ‘I’m not a collector in the commercial sense; these works were acquired because I knew the artist, or I loved the work, but mostly because I was inspired by it. I’ve enjoyed them and now it’s time to share them with others – past and present artists helping to fund artists of the future.’

The Jim Sharman Collection auction will take place on 20 June, both online and in person at the Annex Gallery. Works are on view online or at the gallery from 15 June.