First Nations storytelling for younger audiences

Recently ArtsHub explored shows for children that spotlight difficult topics. But how can we use art to inform the younger generations of First People’s stories?

For Barkindji illustrator David Hardy, navigating trauma was a major consideration in the picture book series Somebody’s Land: Welcome to Our Country (recommended for ages 4-8), which highlights the myth of terra nullius (nobody’s land). Illustrating words by Adam Goodes and Ellie Laing, Hardy says his role was to balance the trauma with a celebration of culture.

‘Telling the story of when white people first came was traumatic, but I have to do it in a way for kids to engage with, so I highlighted the celebration of culture rather than the incident of what’s happened,’ says Hardy.

With more than eight years of animation experience with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hardy explains that thinking about traditional storytelling for young, contemporary audiences is especially important.

‘Drawing has always been a big part of my life and my daughter (11) is especially into art now,’ says Hardy.

‘In the books that I’m working on, I get to put a modern take on what it means to be on Country… My illustrations really try and capture emotions and for kids to feel the warmth in them,’ he adds. The third instalment in the series, Back On Country, has just been released, with a focus on reconnecting with family, history and Country.

‘Art is a medicine’

Nguni/Nunukul choreographer Stephen Page AO has developed and directed Bangarra Dance Theatre’s first dedicated dance work for children, Waru – journey of the small turtle (for ages 3-7).

Waru is an opportunity to showcase traditional creation stories and engage children in Torres Strait Islander culture. It was developed in collaboration with Page’s son, Hunter Page-Lochard, Sani Townson and Elma Kris, and it draws upon Turtle (Corroboree, 2011) by Page, Kris and Peggy Misi.

Page tells ArtsHub: ‘What children respond to the most is when we are inspired by traditional creation or mythological stories. The cinematics, language and sound design allow them to feel this spirit connection and open up their consciousness about Indigenous themes in this innocent way.’

Children are quick learners (‘Oh my Lord, they’re like sponges!’ says Page), which is why presenting Indigenous languages, whether on pages or stages, is so important. Leonora Adidi is a linguist and Torres Strait Islander from the Suy–Baydham Clan of Bamaga and Saibai, who worked on the songs for Waru and helped build the integrity of the story.

The show also incorporated a section talking about caring for land and ocean, bringing topical environmental discussions into the fun and interactive show.

Page continues: ‘We live in a generation now where there’s a fragility around children and their responses to society. Arts and culture are like medicines for children’s minds because they are what really stimulate and inspire them.’

First Nations storytelling is invaluable for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous children, where ‘cultural stories can enhance a sense of awakening and knowledge to young children,’ says Page. He adds: ‘It helps steer motivation and inspiration to the choices you make in life.’

Page will be presenting the Andrew Sayers Memorial Lecture on 27 April from 6-8pm, at the National Portrait Gallery. Centring his talk on Clanship, Page will delve into his experiences as ‘a creator within the belly of a mob’, and being entrusted to bring these stories to the stage.

Waru – journey of the small turtle is also touring to Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory from September to November 2023.

Engagement and education

Both Waru and Somebody’s Land: Welcome to Our Country provide educational resources to teachers and parents to further the conversation for younger audiences.

Adam Goodes wrote in the resource pack for Welcome to Our Country: ‘This book is a reflection of me. I’m incredibly hopeful. I choose to be positive, to help us heal as a nation.’

Hardy adds: ‘Growing up, I never received any education around the term “terra nullius” or the Acknowledgement of Country. Somebody’s Land was one of those stories where, as soon as I read it, I thought – I have to do this.’

The National Museum of Australia has also been developing children’s books through a First Nations lens. Biripi man Adam Duncan’s The Bunyip and the Stars (for ages 0-6) is the first in a series inspired by the National Museum’s Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre.

The book is illustrated by Paul Lalo and developed in collaboration with Wiradjuri Preschool children. Duncan says: ‘My goal in devising and sharing this story is to continue the traditions of my people, and Indigenous peoples worldwide, sharing knowledge of Country through narrative, painting pictures with words and helping young people connect with the cultures, landscapes and characters that make Australia such a unique and dynamic place to grow up.

‘I hope that it becomes a story cherished by those people, young and old, who share it, and that it continues to evolve in the hearts and minds of teachers, carers and the community, keeping Aboriginal storytelling practice alive and valued in the years to come.’

Duncan will host a read along event at the Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre on 28 April for preschool children.