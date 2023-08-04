Dark Matters: visualising the universe’s biggest mystery

Dark Matters is the latest exhibition to open at Science Gallery Melbourne, which explores the universe’s biggest mystery from enticing and unexpected perspectives.

The exhibition is created in collaboration with Arts at CERN, the European organisation for nuclear research, and its associative program aimed at bridging the gap between artists, physicists and audiences.

Hanging in the street-facing foyer of Science Gallery, and demanding presence, is Chroma V by trans-disciplinary artist Yunchul Kim, previously shown in the Pavilion of Korea at the 2022 Venice Biennale.

The large, serpent-like kinetic structure is made up of iridescent ‘cells’ activated by subatomic particles – a wondrous beast to behold. The installation will be displayed for an extended period of a year for gallery visitors and passerby.

In the main gallery space, visitors will travel through sound and visual artist Marc Vilanova’s Cascade, a ‘black box’ installation where infrasonic sound waves are transformed into tangible cords of light.

Apart from Kim and Vilanova, Lithuanian artist Julijonas Urbonas, UK artists Ruth Jarman and Joe Bernhardt, and Suzanne Treister also present works in Dark Matters drawn from their Arts at CERN international residency.

Scientific exploration and imaginative wonder goes hand in hand. For example, during her residency at CERN, Treister held writing workshops with scientists and the University of Melbourne, prompting them to come up with timelines, characters and narratives for science-fictions stories. The result Scientific Dreaming is an insightful, and at times personal, mind map of scientific and creative thinking at work.

Tilly Boleyn, Head of Curatorial, Science Gallery Melbourne tells ArtsHub that Dark Matters interrogates the unknown within ourselves as much as those externally.

Assistant curator Bern Hall (whom Boleyn describes as ‘Science Gallery as a person’) says the show really goes to present the possibilities when science and art converge. One of these works is When Accelerators Turn Into Sweaters by Julijonas Urbonas, which uses copper-wired sweaters to represent the phenomenon of quantum levitation. Hall explains: ‘What’s so beautiful about this work is the artist has chosen sweaters, this mundane object that we are all familiar with, to jump this enormous gap into highly conceptual thinking that can be hard to process.’

‘Dark Mattes’ installation view at Science Gallery Melbourne. ‘When Accelerators Turn Into Sweaters’ by Julijonas Urbonas (front) and ‘Scientific Dreaming’ by Suzanne Treister (back). Photo: ArtsHub.

This bridging of knowledge gaps is something Hall considers deeply when drafting the artwork labels, oftentimes encapsulating thousand-word essays into a 100-word didactic.

Other works such as Melbourne artist Jon Butt’s µ Muography and In This Room. Everywhere by Alicia Sometimes and sound engineer Andrew Watson, create a tangible link between us and the invisible dark matter.

Many of these pieces will evolve throughout the exhibition’s duration with strong interactive elements. Science comes into contact with magic in Mystery Box, a collaborative project between comedian, screenwriter and trickster Lawrence Leung, magician Dom Chambers and ABC broadcaster Dr Vyom Sharma. Visitors are invited to look into a black box and write down their guesses of what’s in it – the answer to be revealed at Science Gallery’s Friday Night Socials to the attendees, and across three Saturdays in each month. The box becomes a vessel for hopes, emotions and imagination as much as it is for an object.

Another major project is Chile-based artist and ‘organic technologist’ Patricia Domínguez Claro‘s video installation, Terrestrial Download. With four works spanning 2019-2021, and another currently underdevelopment through her residency at CERN, the works tap into spirituality, commodification, nature, and digital interference.

Drawing back to the idea of dark matter and the expanded explorations around the unknown, Mónica Bello, Head of Arts at CERN, said in the media release: ‘We don’t know what makes up 95% of our universe – which we believe is both dark energy and dark matter. But because dark matter doesn’t emit, reflect or absorb light, we cannot see or touch it.’

‘It continues to be elusive as we continue our ultimate quest to understand it. We hope this exhibition sheds a light on this intriguing scientific question,’ Bello concludes.

Dark Matters opens tonight (4 Aug) at Science Gallery Melbourne and runs until 2 December.