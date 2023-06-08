News

Books without barriers: a free inclusive publishing guide

The Institute of Professional Editors has produced a comprehensive resource for the publishing industry to create inclusive books for those with a print disability.
8 Jun 2023
Thuy On

Writing and Publishing

‘We need to start thinking beyond just the visual. “Books without barriers” therefore begins with an outline of the diverse ways in which people may read.’ Photo: Shutterstock.

The Institute of Professional Editors (IPEd), the professional membership association for editors in Australia and Aotearoa/New Zealand, has released Books without barriers: a practical guide to inclusive publishing, to assist publishers and editors to create accessible books. According to the 200-page guide, it’s estimated that almost five million people in Australia live with print disability, and ‘catering for this substantial and under-serviced market is likely to engage new audiences for our books’.

This project was created to fill a critical gap – to provide a comprehensive guide that covers accessibility requirements for both digital and physical formats. Its objective is to break down the publishing processes of creating accessible publications so that they are easier to understand for all those involved, including writers, editors, proofreaders, illustrators, designers, typesetters and publishers.

As Books without barriers‘ introduction explains, ‘While a range of information is available online that covers aspects of accessibility, it can be difficult and time-consuming to sift through the literature. Books without barriers brings together a wealth of research and advice relevant to book publishing in one convenient resource.’

The guide is written in four parts:

  • Part 1 – Planning for inclusive publishing: the diverse ways in which books can be read and experienced (through hearing, touch, vision or a combination of these senses), accessibility policies for publishers, and planning the publishing workflow.
  • Part 2 – Developing content: writing and editing, creating accessible tables, considerations for mathematics and science, and considerations for children’s books.
  • Part 3 – Describing images and tables: how to write image descriptions, the steps involved in drafting them and examples of descriptions for different types of illustration.
  • Part 4 – Producing accessible books: design, digital formats, audiobooks, and testing and reviewing for quality assurance.

It outlines the barriers to reading that people with print disability may experience if their needs are not supported, and describes how to avoid creating these barriers at each stage of the publishing process. 

Chair of IPEd’s Accessibility Initiative Working Party (AIWP) Julie Ganner says, ‘Considering the needs of the reader is a crucial first step in ensuring equal participation and inclusion. We need to start thinking beyond just the visual. Books without barriers therefore begins with an outline of the diverse ways in which people may read. This includes a discussion of assistive technologies such as screen readers, audiobooks, braille and magnification, and how their use can be supported rather than disabled during the publishing process.

‘The guide then goes on to provide advice on the managerial aspects of inclusive publishing: policy, planning, what to include in author contracts and vendor briefs, and how to embed accessibility efficiently throughout the publishing workflow., and practical tips for writers, editors, illustrators, designers and production departments on how to remove potential barriers to communication,’ Ganner continues.

In short, it provides a comprehensive overview of how to write, edit, illustrate, design and publish materials with accessibility in mind.

‘Accessibility and inclusion are important issues for the publishing industry. People with disability are still being excluded from fully enjoying our books, or from reading them at all, because of unintentional barriers that we are creating during the writing and publishing process. IPEd created Books without barriers as a free resource to help everyone in the industry understand what we need to do to avoid this problem,’ says Ganner.

‘We hope that the advice provided in the guide will help transform the way editors think about editing and support them in the transition to more inclusive publishing practices.’

Books without barriers was created by members of IPEd’s AIWP, Julie Ganner AE, Dr Agata Mrva-Montoya, Maryanne Park AE and Kayt Duncan, and co-published by IPEd and the Australian Publishers Association, with support from the Copyright Agency Cultural Fund.

IPEd’s AIWP is currently working on additional formats for Books without barriers including an EPUB (electronic publication) conversion and a braille transcription. An accessible PDF is expected to be available soon.

However, the Word and basic PDF versions are accessible as free downloads from the IPEd website.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

