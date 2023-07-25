$1 million grant to aid art music graduates

Responding to the financial constraints facing classically-trained independent Australian musicians, a series of $100,000 fellowships will be awarded to Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) alumni between 2024 and 2028.

The new fellowships, supported by a $1 million grant from The Ian Potter Cultural Trust, will offer musicians financial security and support over a two-year period.

Two Ian Potter Emerging Performers Fellowships will be awarded annually between 2024 and 2028, each valued at $100,000 ($50,000 a year) over two years.

While the fellowship program cannot support every ANAM graduate, the funding will provide successful applicants with financial security, stability, and the opportunity to pursue creative pursuits and expand their creative practices, rather than just simply accept the first paying gig to come along, ANAM General Manager Nick Bailey tells ArtsHub.

‘Particularly for those musicians who set on a career outside of the orchestra or outside full-time teaching … the group who find that they want to make their own path outside of the existing professional structures,’ he says.

‘The freelance scene in Australia – which can assist in supporting a healthy portfolio career – is significantly smaller than in places such as Berlin, New York or London, and consequently finding one’s feet in this space is particularly fraught. The Ian Potter Emerging Performers Fellowships will provide critical support for those ANAM alumni who have displayed the necessary talent and determination to develop a distinctive independent voice,’ Bailey added in a media statement.

He notes that musicians devoted to non-orchestral instruments are sometimes those who need additional support to help establish their careers, and also says that the fellowship program may potentially help develop more versatile and experimental musicians.

‘It’s often the non-orchestral instrumentalists – for instance, someone like [recorder virtuoso] Genevieve Lacey, [harpist] Marshall McGuire or James Crabb, the accordionist – who have these sorts of creative careers, who do festival direction and commissioning, presenting projects and developing new work. And I think there’s space in the system for many more of them,’ Bailey explains.

‘And of course it’s not everyone’s cup of tea or everyone’s skill set, but I think certainly among our graduates – as we’ve seen them come through here and as we’ve waved goodbye to them at the other end – there are actually some of them who have huge potential to go on and do some really interesting things. And many of them do, but this just will hopefully give them a leg up,’ he adds.

About the ANAM Fellowship program

Fellowships will not be tied to the delivery of specific projects and outcomes, but are designed to give independent musicians the space and flexibility to explore and grow ideas that will enable them to develop a sustainable artistic practice.

There is no age limit, and ANAM alumni who trained at ANAM for at least two years and who have completed their formal training – either in Australia or aboard – more than two years ago will be eligible to apply.

Flautist Eliza Shephard (who studied at ANAM between 2016 and 2018) welcomed the announcement of the fellowship program.

‘For freelance musicians particularly, a big thing is always finances – especially with the cost of living getting higher. And, so often, we get stuck in either just finding gigs that pay, rather than gigs that allow us to be creative,’ Shephard says.

‘I talk a lot about the Holy Trinity: good people, good repertoire and good pay. And often, you can get two out of three, that’s usually the sign of a good gig. But if you can get all three, which can be extremely rare at times – to be working with incredible musicians and other creatives and to be paid an appropriate amount to be playing repertoire that you’ve been dreaming of doing for years – is extremely rare.

‘So this fellowship is extremely needed because it gives musicians that space; it takes away that stress of, “Where is my next paycheque coming from?” but also addresses the need to be creative. It’s allowing you as a musician to lean into that side, which we don’t often get the time and space and, dare I say, finances to do, so I’m over the moon to hear about it,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Sometimes, solo musicians have to make hard choices in order to keep a roof over their heads, Shephard continues: ‘Often we have to choose money over the artistic merit of something, because it may be a quiet month.’

The value of the fellowship program goes beyond just paying rent, however. As Nick Bailey explains: ‘For many of our students there’s no question that this is a calling – and many of them will go without food to make music or be compelled to take up work that will distract them from that pursuit, so the fellowships will create some space for them to do the work they wish to pursue.’

Charles Goode AC, Chairman of The Ian Potter Foundation and The Ian Potter Cultural Trust, said in a statement: ‘In establishing the Ian Potter Emerging Performers Fellowships in partnership with ANAM, The Ian Potter Cultural Trust continues its commitment to support outstanding emerging Australian artists.

‘Through this collaboration, we will provide crucial support to classical musicians forging independent artistic careers and, in doing so, nurture exceptional and talented individuals who represent the future of Australia’s vibrant classical music sector. We look forward to seeing the first two fellowships awarded later this year,’ Goode concluded.

Applications for the first two 2024 Fellowships from ANAM alumni who have completed their formal training prior to 1 January 2022 will open on 28 August 2023.

Visit the ANAM website for application details.