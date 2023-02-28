New ArtsHub initiative to platform disparate voices

With support from the Meta Australian News Fund in partnership with The Walkley Foundation, ArtsHub is excited to announce a new initiative to boost our long-standing commitment towards platforming writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.

We believe a plurality of voices is essential, not only through arts programming, but also in the media landscape.

The project will see ArtsHub source and invest in new freelance writers on a broad range of topics that are not restricted to their location or identity, but provide opportunities to shine a light on diverse perspectives informed by lived experience. The five-month pilot program will expand ArtsHub’s editorial team and give a national stage to writers from all states and territories, and regional hubs. The grant will be primarily allocated towards writers’ fees with the ambition to prove that ArtsHub can build a sustainable model for its future editorial engagement.

ArtsHub is now inviting expressions of interest from writers to take part in this paid opportunity that will further our commitment to championing diverse voices in public interest journalism.

This is an opportunity for writers from underrepresented backgrounds, including First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ writers, writers with disability and/or those in regional and remote areas. At ArtsHub we are an age-inclusive organisation and encourage young, emerging writers as well as senior citizens to apply.

We are also especially interested in hearing from writers based in Tas, ACT, NT and SA to support the national coverage at ArtsHub.

Please send through a short bio with your experience and topics of interest, accompanied by two to three writing samples to editor@artshub.com.au with the subject line ‘WRITER EOI’.

EOIs close Friday 14 April 5pm AEDT.

This new project is supported by a grant from the Meta Australian News Fund – a $15 million three-year investment to Australia-based publishers to improve and foster public interest journalism. The judging process is managed by The Walkley Foundation independently of Meta.