Why I studied … Bachelor of Design (Interior Architecture) at QUT

Sarah-Jane (S-J) Botham is an artist and designer who grew up in Canberra and has lived all over the world. She is currently living on Bribie Island in Queensland and is a dedicated advocate of positive change through ethical design. Her design interests span interior architecture, industrial design, design theory and design thinking, all geared towards addressing intricate societal and environmental challenges.

Fascinated by cutting edge sustainable design practices, Botham is interested in biotech alternatives to plastics and eco-friendly solutions that minimise waste. She envisions a future where visionary thinking and environmental consciousness lead a transformative movement in design.

Botham’s artistic journey commenced with photography during a year-long student exchange to rural Ontario, Canada, armed with her father’s old Canon analogue SLR and a collection of lenses. This ignited her interest in photography, which later proved to be the gateway to her exploration of visual arts. She initially pursued a Bachelor of Photography at QCA (Queensland College of Art), but shifted to sculpture, ultimately earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. While traveling extensively and teaching after completing a graduate diploma of teaching, she found herself settling in Cairns, in Tropical North Queensland in 2012, where she decided to take her art more seriously.

Since then, Botham has showcased her art in several solo exhibitions and contributed to various group exhibitions. She has also developed unique techniques for working with paper to create large-scale stencils that draw with light. The foundation of her work lies in her fascination with using light as a medium, a passion that originated from her photography days. Her creativity and curiosity led her to study industrial design and interior architecture to further her skills.

In 2022, Botham became increasingly aware of the rapid development of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies and its potential risks and opportunities for humanity, specifically for artists and designers.

ArtsHub: You have been an artist and teacher for many years and you have a fine art and teaching degree. Why did you choose to go back and do a Bachelor of Design (Interior Architecture) at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), and what is the easiest definition of “interior architecture”?

S-J Botham: I had exciting plans for developing my career as an artist in 2020. At the beginning of February I was returning to Australia after spending two months as an artist in residence in Trondheim, Norway developing new artworks. The plan was to work a few months in Australia and then to have a three-month artist residency and an exhibition of new work created in in Tokyo in July. But, as it turned out, I was lucky to get back from Norway not long before the borders closed! So, unfortunately my Tokyo trip was cancelled. I didn’t like the idea of risking my family’s health by continuing to work as a relief teacher in schools during a pandemic and I was looking for a silver lining, so I decided to study design.

Actually, initially I thought I’d just do a couple of units of industrial design with no real thought of completing the full degree. It turned out that I really enjoyed studying and, as we know, COVID dragged on. After first year, I ended up switching from industrial design to interior architecture with the thought the skills gained there would better support my arts practice.

I think of interior architecture as designing spaces with a focus on how people experience being in that space, so it has some obvious overlap with installation art.

‘Kirkjufell’ by S-J Botham, installed at The Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns 2017. Photo: Supplied.

How long have you wanted to study design and interior architecture, and what drew you to it?

Initially I was drawn to the idea of further developing my drawing and presentation skills, thinking that some CAD (computer aided design) skills could be useful in my arts practice. I was also interested in the possibilities of design as an agent of social change, specifically in terms of packaging design, waste minimisation and designing better experiences for people.

COVID presented an opportunity to return to study, which I wanted to do – and design seemed like a good fit for me. Also, for someone like me who adores plants, QUT Gardens Point is such a gorgeous space to spend time in.

What was the best aspect of the course for you? And the hardest?

I love being a student. I love learning new things and being pushed to come up with creative solutions. It’s also great to have external deadlines!

What was unexpectedly hard about the course was the sheer amount of time it takes to really do design well. Although I was able to get some advanced standing for my fine arts degree, which meant I was only taking three subjects most semesters, and wasn’t working outside of my studies, it still took up most of my time. Which makes me really worry about how hard it must be for all the students who need to spend significant time working outside of their studies in order to survive financially. Any good done by the government investing in education is reduced when students aren’t supported enough to be able to completely focus on their studies while they’re at uni. A lot of students in my cohort were really struggling to have enough time to focus on their studies with the hours of outside work they had to do to survive during this cost of living crisis we currently find ourselves in.

It really seems unfair to younger generations that they are expected to take on large student debt, but then are not able to get the most out of the learning opportunity as a result of a financial need to spend lots of time working outside of their studies. I keep comparing it to my father’s generation, which got their degrees free.

‘MacroChroma Botanica’ Botanical Gardens – Cairns, Australia. Digital photography series by S-J Botham. Image: Supplied.

What advice would you give someone else looking to get into this type of course?

Be prepared for the fact that doing design well takes a lot of time, including passive time of just allowing ideas to percolate.

Has your ambition for what you want to specialise in changed in any way since starting your course?

Prior to doing this course I was quite content with trying to build my arts practice and use art as a way to try to get people to think about important issues. Now, I’m more driven to try to use design to actually make genuine, measurable change in the physical world.

Do you have, or would you like to have, a mentor?

I would love a mentor, or a champion or a patron. As someone whose arts practice and design interests span art mediums (installation, photography, sculpture, craft, technology) and design disciplines (architecture, industrial, interaction, systems) I’ve actually had quite a hard time finding my place in both the art and design worlds. I could definitely use (and would greatly appreciate) some guidance and help navigating a path forward. It feels like it took years to start to finally fumble my way through the art world and just as it seemed like I was starting to find my feet, COVID hit and I had to pivot. I’m glad that change in direction brought design into my world, but now that I’ve finished my studies I am again feeling a bit lost.

No one really talks about how tough the art world is to navigate when the work you are interested in making doesn’t easily fit in existing genres or have obvious markets, especially for those who aren’t born into families or communities with an interest in the arts. Even having time and space to make work has been a big challenge for me. I would love to be able to devote myself fully to developing my craft, but so far haven’t really been able to find a way to make that happen full-time.

Read: Why I studied … Master of Contemporary Art at VCA

Trying to find genuinely cross-disciplinary design roles as a new design graduate is also proving to be quite difficult, especially when I’m committed to using my skills to try to make positive change in the world, but am starting out with a lot of diverse experience and knowledge that should be helpful, but isn’t necessarily the experience and knowledge that organisations think they want in a designer.

Finding my way along a path less travelled has proved to be somewhat difficult, and I definitely think finding an appropriate mentor could help me with navigating this challenging road. I’d definitely be keen to hear from anyone who has any advice or insider knowledge to share.

Can you give us one tip about your area of interest that you wish someone had told you?

If you want to study architecture or interior architecture, start a good digital filing system for all your digital people silhouettes and other digital assets from the start of your studies. Trust me, it will make life easier.

Ideally, five years from now, what would you be doing?

I must say that the five-year outlook at this moment in time is particularly difficult to even dream about. I’ve been following the development of generative AI since early last year and I’m anticipating some pretty rapid economic changes arriving from that. Then there is the changing climate and rising global political instability… I think the next five years are going to see some drastic changes and I find it hard to even visualise what day-to-day life will look like then.

Ideally though, my dream would be sharing my time between my arts practice and contributing my design and other skills to helping facilitate some of the rapid changes we require as a society to help mitigate some of the worst impacts from human-induced climate change.

Artistically, I’d have time, space and exhibition opportunities to really delve into further experiments in creating immersive light-based installations, with both tangible and intangible experiential components – to be able to research into the details of important issues and translate them into interesting artworks that educate, inspire and provoke thought, action and awe in those experiencing them.

Design wise, there are a few areas of interest I’d like to find great people to work on with: solutions for the many issues around plastic and waste more generally, innovative solutions for the housing crisis, helping create quality of life for all, political change to reduce wealth inequality, ensuring the massive changes coming with AI are positive for people and the planet and don’t lead us to a dystopian world with a few big tech corporations as the new overlords.

Some images from a design for ‘Nest’ – a speculative micro hotel and pick your own fresh vegetables business created as part of S-J Botham’s studies. Image: Supplied.

Who are three artists/writers/designers whose work inspires you?

I’m completely obsessed with light and how we as humans experience it, so James Turrell is an artist whose works often really resonate with me. I’ve been lucky enough to travel quite extensively and come across many of his works around the world. One of my favourites being the Art House Project Minamidera on Naoshima in Japan.

I also have adopted Teshima Art Museum by architect Ryue Nishizawa and artist Rei Naito as my artistic spiritual homeland. Seriously, the photographs cannot convey the experience of being in that space – go there! I love art that can’t be captured in photographs. We’ve become too obsessed with shallow 2D visual experiences and have lost focus on the visceral experiences spaces can create. Teshima Art Museum is all about the experience of being in that space at that moment. I love it! Even just thinking about being in that space brings me a sense of calm.

I’m actually very inspired more generally by Japanese art, craft and architectural traditions in general, particularly the dedication to developing craft and skill and the reverence with which they treat natural materials. Yes, I’m still sad my opportunity to do a residency in Japan was lost to COVID, but at least I discovered design.

You’ve written in the past (on LinkedIn) about your concerns around AI and its effect on artists. How are you feeling about AI as time goes on?

As time goes by, I’m actually more concerned about impacts of AI. There is a real risk that these technologies will further entrench and consolidate power to just a few large tech corporations, massively accelerating wealth inequality. I can’t see how this will be good for society at large, especially happening at a time when we really need to focus rapidly on preparing for the impacts of the changing climate.

I also have huge concerns with the ethics of how many of these models are trained, basically with colonialist attitudes towards the exploitation of people and their labour. Exploiting both the people who created the content on which the AI models are trained, through scraping their work from the internet without their knowledge or consent, as well as those workers in developing nations who are paid exploitative wages and exposed to traumatising content. I worry about the future of humanity when our next major commodity and utility is built in such a dehumanising way.

How things are made impacts what they become, and I can’t help but worry that systems fundamentally built on exploitation of people will mainly be used for further exploitation.

Then there is the fact that AI is incredibly energy and water intensive, at a time when we actually need to be trying to transition to clean energy and developing more sustainable ways of using water. A massive AI boom is going to require huge amounts of new physical infrastructure to house all the computational resources required. This seems somewhat counter to what we need to be focusing on in terms of climate change.

To find out more about S-J Botham visit her website or find her on LinkedIn.

Find out more about QUT’s Bachelor of Design (Interior Architecture).