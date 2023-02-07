Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Olive Cotton Award for photographic portraiture

Entries are welcomed from photographers resident in Australia, with both professional and emerging artists encouraged to submit new portraits to the biennial Olive Cotton Award held by Tweed Regional Gallery. The major winner will take home $20,000, with a further $4000 Directors’ Choice awards and $500 People’s Choice Award up for grabs.

Entries close 30 April; learn more and enter.

2023 Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize

The $25,000 Mullins Conceptual Photographic Prize celebrates experimentation and innovation. Presented by the Australian Photographic Society and the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre, the MCPP exhibition will be shown for eight weeks from 1 July to 26 August, with finalists to be revealed on 30 May.

Entries open from 20 February to 18 May; learn more.

Commissions:

Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment commission

The Cad Factory has partnered with NSW Health and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to commission three new artworks for the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment. Expressions of Interest are now open and artists with a connection to Griffith and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District are encouraged to apply, with some opportunities specifically for artists who are members of the region’s First Nations and multicultural communities. A drop-in information session will be held on 9 February 2-6pm at Griffith Community Centre.

Submissions close 27 February; learn more and submit.

Kirksway Place office refurbishment (Tas)

Part of the Tasmanian Government Art Site Scheme Commission, the Kirksway Place office refurbishment projects is inviting applications from Tasmanian artists to create 2D artworks of adhesive vinyl to be applied to interior walls, glass doors and glass panels. An artist fee of $25,000 + GST will be paid to the commissioned artist.

Applications close 27 February; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Multi-year arts and cultural organisations support (NSW)

Arts and cultural organisations and Local Government Authorities (LGAs) looking to secure long-term funding are now invited to apply for the NSW Government’s multi-year funding, beginning with an Expression of Interest (EOI) for new applicants. Multi-year funded arts organisations gain the assurance of longer-term financial support to build capacity and present a range of arts and cultural activities over a four-year period, commencing 1 January 2025.

EOIs close 1 March; learn more and submit.

Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund (WA)

Up to six $25,000 grants are available for mid-career artists to develop and produce new work in Western Australia. The Fund supports new and ambitious ideas.

EOIs close 3 March; learn more and submit.

Playing Australia Project Investment

Playing Australia Project Investment supports performing arts tours to reach regional and remote communities across Australia. The program supports net touring costs and other designated costs associated with tours. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested.

Current round applications for projects starting after 1 June 2023 close on 7 March; learn more and apply.

City of Sydney creative grants

City of Sydney’s creative grants program provides financial and in-kind support for projects and initiatives that contribute to Sydney’s cultural life, provide opportunities for creative participation, enliven public spaces, and strengthen the sustainability and capacity of cultural and creative industries. Projects must take place between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024. An information webinar will be held on 15 February 2-4pm AEDT; register here.

Applications close 7 March; learn more and apply.

Darebin FUSE Fund 2024

Applications are now open for FUSE Fund 2024. Darebin Council is seeking to support the development and presentation of arts and cultural projects and events from Darebin-based artists and community organisations through its annual FUSE Fund. A limited number of grants between $1000 and $15,000 will be awarded for creative projects and events to be presented as part of FUSE Autumn 2024 and/or FUSE Spring 2024.

Applications close 2 April; learn more and apply.

Screenrights Cultural Fund

Screenrights’ 2023 Cultural Fund offers up to $250,000 in funding for projects that respond to the annual focus of New Visions. The Fund supports people with innovative new initiatives that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand. Applicants who are less experienced in funding submissions are allowed to draw on external assistance provided by Screenrights to help shape their submissions in order to optimise their chances of receiving funding.

Applications close 12 April; learn more and apply.

The Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund

In partnership with the Myer Foundation, the Travel Fund supports emerging, mid-career and established Australian writers and literary sector workers in pursuing professional development opportunities. This includes writers, editors, agents, publishers, librarians, booksellers, employees and associates of literary organisations and journals, and other literary professionals currently living in Australia. Applicants can apply for grants between $2000 and $10,000 for travel between 1 May 2023 to 30 April 2024.

Round 9 applications close 14 April; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

New Light 2023

Through a national callout, New Light will feature new, selected work by First Nations artists, exploring compelling and complex concepts. The commissioned artworks will be displayed on the outdoor screens at the King William Road entrance to the Adelaide Festival Centre in July 2023 as part of Illuminate Adelaide. ANAT is calling for applications from First Nations artists nationwide and is seeking to commission a selection of artists/groups to produce experimental moving image works of up to one minute’s duration.

Applications close 8 March; learn more and apply.

Head On Photo Festival

Head On Photo Festival exhibits diverse and engaging, high-quality work across still photography, multimedia and video art. It welcomes submissions from individual artists, curators, groups and exhibition spaces/galleries, Australian and international. The 2023 Festival will present a mix of online and in-person exhibitions across Sydney from mid-November to early December.

Submissions close 19 March; learn more and submit.

Professional development:

Charles Perkins Centre Fellowship

Established Australian creative writers are invited to apply for the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre Fellowship, which provides a grant of $100,000 for writers to begin work on a project exploring issues around health. The honorary appointment will see an Australian writer working in a creative genre (including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, performance, digital media and screen) develop their project in residence at the Charles Perkins Centre with full access to the University’s library and the opportunity to collaborate with the Centre’s researchers, educators and clinicians. The Centre’s topics of interest include health, well-being, food, ageing, social disadvantage and cultural identity.

EOIs close 27 February; learn more and submit.

Women of Colour Executive Leadership Program (Vic)

A new program will support 20 diverse women across the state of Victoria to upskill and navigate the distinct barriers that women of colour – including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women – face in advancing their careers, through workshops, mentoring and coaching over seven months beginning in May. Under the program, workplaces of the participants will also contribute a one-off $10,000 co-payment to help identify ways they can strengthen diversity in the workplace and be more inclusive.

Applications close 28 February; learn more and apply.

Scene Shift Residency (NSW)

Presented by a partnership between Cad Factory and Brand X, Scene Shift Residency Program gives a regional artist studio space and accommodation in the Sydney CBD and a Sydney artist studio space and accommodation in rural NSW to support the flow of artistic exchange and learning. The residencies are self-led and self-determined, where artists can explore their practice within a different context.

Applications close 1 March; learn more and apply.

Deep Creek Residency Fellowship (SA)

Writers SA, together with Matilda Bookshop and in association with Ultimo Press, presents the second year of the Deep Creek Residency Fellowship for a South Australian writer. This year’s annual fellowship provides time and space to work on a writing project, a mentorship session with bestselling Adelaide author of The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, a consultation with Ultimo Press and more.

Applications close 1 April; learn more and apply.

Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund residency program

The Artist Fund residency program in 2022-23 offers opportunities in three locations: Minderoo Station in WA’s Pilbara, Forrest Hall overlooking the Swan River in Crawley and the Minderoo Foundation Exmouth Research Laboratory. Each residency lasts for four weeks and is accompanied by a $5000 grant.

EOIs now open; learn more and submit.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Artspace has announced that it has commissioned Kudjla/Gangalu artist Daniel Boyd to present a work at the Dhaka Art Summit, Bangladesh, curated by Diana Campbell. The third co-commission between Artspace and Dhaka Art Summit will be presented at the event this year from 3-11 February. Titled বন্যা/Bonna, Dhaka Art Summit 2023 considers the ways in which humans form, inherit and establish vocabularies to understand the world around us, and the mistranslations that can ensue when we try to apply singular terms to unfamiliar contexts. Boyd has created a new large-scale, site-specific iteration of Untitled (37°33’51.2”N 126°58’24.4”E), which was first presented as part of 경로를 재탐색합니다 UN/LEARNING AUSTRALIA at the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) in 2021, co-curated by Artspace and SeMA.

In similar news, Mutti Mutti, Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta and Boonwurrung woman Maree Clarke has been awarded the prestigious Yalingwa Fellowship, a $60,000 award for a Senior First Peoples artist living and working in Victoria. Clarke’s creative career spans more than three decades and she is recognised as a pivotal figure in the reclamation of south-east Australian First People’s art practices, notably for her work making traditional possum skin cloaks and kangaroo teeth and river reed necklaces.

The fellowship will support Clarke to undertake research and development and create ground-breaking new work. Yalingwa is delivered in partnership with the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) and TarraWarra Museum of Art, which includes the Fellowship, the employment of First People’s curators, and the development and presentation of a major exhibition of First People’s art.

The current Yalingwa Curator, Palawa woman Jessica Clark, will deliver the third Yalingwa exhibition at ACCA in July. Titled Between Waves, the exhibition will include a new work by Maree Clarke, and new commissions by artists Dean Cross, Brad Darkson, Matthew Harris, James Howard, Hayley Millar Baker, Jazz Money, Cassie Sullivan and Mandy Quadrio that explore and experiment with the visible and invisible energy fields and flows of light, time and vision.

Announcing 2023 Yalingwa Fellow, 6 February 2023. Left to right: Nina Taylor (MP Member for Albert Park), Jessica Clark (ACCA Yalingwa Curator), Maree Clarke (2023 Yalingwa Fellow), Steve Dimopoulos (MP Minister for Creative Industries). In front of Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

Carriageworks has announced 2023’s 11 artists in residence at the Carriageworks Clothing Store building. Established in 2017, the program provides artists working at the forefront of contemporary practice with a subsidised studio space in the heart of North Eveleigh, Sydney.

The 2023 Carriageworks Resident Artists are: Eddie Abd, Clare Britton, Elizabeth Day, Helen Grace, Karleen Green, Shivanjani Lal, Jazz Money, Jason Phu, Daley Rangi, Salote Tawale and Anne-Marie Te Whiu. The artist residency program at the Clothing Store has supported more than 30 artists across five years to date.

Gosford Regional Gallery has awarded Monica Rani Rudhar with this year’s EMERGING art prize worth $5000, selected by Artspace Sydney Curator Talia Linz from six finalists. Rudhar’s work explores her connection to her Indian heritage through the presentation of super-sized gold earrings, reflecting her family’s practice as goldsmiths. Works by the 2023 finalists, Remy Faint, Alexandra Jonscher, Lihnida Krstansoka-Blazeska, NC Qin and James Rhodes, will be on exhibition until 26 March at the Gosford Regional Gallery.

Mirikai Peters, Visual Arts student from Centralian Senior College was announced as the 2022 Minister’s Choice Award winner with Red Rock, a large painting on canvas. The Mparntwe/Alice Springs artist is one of 50 talented finalists from 11 schools across the Northern Territory selected in the annual Exit Art student exhibition held at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory. Other category winners include Elena Baxter for the Jackson’s Drawing Supplies Award, Cheyene Lewis for Tactile Arts Award, Shanice Bayizere for the Art Educators of the NT Award and Danae Moore for the Darwin Visual Arts Award.

ACE’s 2023 Studio Program artists have been announced, they are: Teresa Busuttil (Helpmann Academy Studio Residency), Georgia Button (Adelaide Central School of Art Residency), Brad Darkson, Jennifer Mathews, and Truc Truong.⁠ The ACE Studio Program provides professional development opportunities, including studio visits with Australian and international curators, participation in public programs, mentorship by ACE staff, and prominent profiling and promotional opportunities.

Performing arts:

March Dance has announced Amy Flannery and Charemaine Seet as the 2023 Mini Bursary Recipients , supported by City of Sydney and Critical Path. Both Flannery and Seet will embark on new dance works to be presented later in the year. In addition, 2023 March Dance Residency Recipients have been revealed. They are: Sabrina Muszynski, Bonnie Curtis, Amy Flannery, Romain Hassanin and Olivia Hadley, Eliza Cooper, Annalouise Paul, Pepa Molina, Ashleigh Veitch, Cassidy McDermott Smith, Laura Osweiler, Lux Eterna, Mikayla Nangle, Phaedra Brown, Reina Takeuchi and Tom Kentta, and Jake Edwards. Each will present works as part of March Dance’s 2023 program, beginning with Muszynski’s 2nd Skin from 27 February to 3 March.

Mikayla Nangle, ‘Fault Lines’, performed by Mikayla Nangle and Jack Tuckerman. Photo: Paul Dear.

Six talented female and non-binary comedians will present shows at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival supported by the Labor Government as part of the Stand Up! grants program. In partnership with the 2023 Festival, the recipients will take part in professional development and be supported to mount their festival shows, alongside a grant of $5000 each. The winners are: Daisy Webb, Grace Jarvis, Hannah Camilleri, Rose Bishop, Sashi Perera and Scout Boxall. The 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival will run from Wednesday 29 March to Sunday 23 April at venues throughout Melbourne.

Writing and publishing:

Winners of the 2023 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards have been announced. Jessica Au’s Cold Enough for Snow took out the Prize for Fiction (and was also the inaugural winner of the Novel Prize 2020). The book is described as ‘a deftly woven story told in just over 100 pages’ of a mother and daughter travelling in Japan. Eda Gunaydin’s debut essay collection Root and Branch: Essays on inheritance, won the Prize for Non-Fiction. The Upwelling, a debut fantasy speculative fiction novel for young adults by Queensland writer Lystra Rose, was awarded the Prize for Indigenous Writing.

Gavin Yuan Gao’s debut poetry collection At the Altar of Touch was honoured with the Prize for Poetry, with judges calling it ‘a lucid, lyrical work that demanded attention’, while We Who Hunt the Hollow, a debut Young Adult novel by Kate Murray set in a fantastical future Melbourne, was awarded the Prize for Writing for Young Adults. The Prize for Drama went to The Return, an ambitious and unflinching work about Indigenous repatriation by Torres Strait Islander dramatist John Harvey, while Melbourne writer Mick Cummins took home the Unpublished Manuscript Award for One Divine Night, a gritty work exploring homelessness, the social system and family complexities. The People’s Choice Award, awarded to the best book of 2022 as voted by Australian readers, went to Astronomy: Sky Country by Karlie Noon and Krystal De Napoli. Learn more about the 2023 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards winners.

Varuna, The National Writers’ House, has received a $815,827 grant from the WestInvest Community Grants Project that will be going towards the planning and construction of a new multipurpose architect-designed building on the Varuna grounds. The building will provide an accessible venue, workshop and office space as part of Varuna’s commitment to community engagement, diversity and inclusiveness. Executive Director Veechi Stuart said in a media release: ‘Varuna is deeply grateful to the NSW State Government for this much needed funding. I cannot stress strongly enough that this new building is not just about bricks-and-mortar. It will enable Varuna to create a thriving cultural hub for workshops, literary events, writing groups and community programs. We’re really excited to offer everyone – no matter their

age, ability or life experience – the opportunity to connect with the transformative power of the written word.’

Shortlisted and finalists

Nominations have been announced for the 2022 Matilda Awards, with winners to be presented at a Queensland theatre industry gala on 27 February 2023. Shortlisted works include Holding Achilles (Dead Puppet Society, Legs On The Wall, Brisbane Festival and QPAC), Adrift (Counterpilot and Metro Arts), First Casualty (Queensland Theatre), Othello (Queensland Theatre and Brisbane Festival), Batshit (Brisbane Festival and Metro Arts), Boy, Lost (Belloo Creative), Again, You Have Trusted Me (Sarah Stafford and Backbone Youth Arts) and more.

Matilda Awards Chair Jan Irvine said in a media release: ‘There is an impressive number of new Australian works nominated this year and it’s worth noting Metro Arts accounts for 19 nominations across 12 categories, cementing itself as a champion of independent and emerging local artists.’ The winner of the Gold Matilda will also be announced at the gala, presented for a standout production or performance element in recognition of an individual company or group for their contribution to the industry. Find the full list of nominees.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.