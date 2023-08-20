Me and my mentor: Britt Salt and Hannah Gartside

Each year, up to five esteemed VCA alumni artists are paired with high-performing final year Masters of Fine Art students to mentor them and provide connections with galleries.

The awarded students are able to build relationships, experience hands-on industry exposure and nurture more sustainable career pathways beyond formal education. In return, the mentors receive a small stipend, and the chance to interrogate their own practice and renew their relationships with the VCA community.

Last week ArtsHub asked VCA Masters of Fine Arts student Marion Harper and her mentor Vera Möller about their pairing and how the process was working so far.

This time we focus on artist and MFA student Britt Salt and visual artist Hannah Gartside, who is represented by Tolarno Galleries. Both artists celebrate materials with a textiles influence, and play with space and they way bodies interact with their art.

ArtsHub asks them about the process of mentorship and what it is bringing to each of their practices.

Britt Salt

Originally from Western Australia, Salt completed a Bachelor of Art (Art) with first class Honours at Curtin University of Technology, Perth. Her work has been selected as a finalist in numerous Australian art prizes and attracted prestigious awards such as the Art & Australia Emerging Artist Award and Freedman Foundation Travelling Scholarship. She has been supported by international residencies in France, the UK, China, Japan, Finland and Iceland, and has also worked in a number of commercial galleries in Perth and Melbourne.

Salt has created diverse large-scale public artworks for Melbourne International Airport, Büro North, PwC, Merri-bek City Council, Wyndham City Council, Fender Katsalidis Architects, UAP (Brisbane and Shanghai) and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

She describes her own art practice as ‘an ongoing spatial experiment where my body undertakes laborious, durational, methodical processes that intertwine line, form and space’.

‘I work with these fundamental elements of architecture and apply them to interdisciplinary fields such as, drawing, installation, sculpture and weaving to create artworks that shift with the viewers’ interaction. The materiality and illusory qualities of my work pull at the certainty of surfaces and edges, inviting the viewer to look twice and teasing out spatial reality. My art practice disrupts visual focus and spatial assumptions and, like architecture, mediates viewer and the world via the senses,’ she says.

Britt Salt, ‘Two water pipes reflected onto the wall of a gallery’. Photo: Astrid Mulder.

ArtsHub: Why do you think Hannah Gartside was matched with you as a mentor?

Britt Salt: Hannah is one of those people whose drive and determination is palpable. She has such a positive energy. I think Hannah’s ambition, love for materials and her eye for detail are reasons we were matched together. Although our practices are quite different in their process and visual outcomes, we are both interested in movement and the body. In Hannah’s practice, fabric from salvaged and collected garments dances in the air and, in mine, I create architectural spaces that imply or instigate movement of the body using minimal elements, structures or patterns.

Britt Salt’s studio space at the VCA stables. Photo: Supplied.

What are you ideally hoping to gain from the mentorship?

Confidence. The opportunity to bounce off Hannah in this mentorship is really building self-confidence in my work that I hope will sustain me long term. I think as an artist it’s part of the job that you question and critique everything around you, even yourself. When you are mentored by another artist, it’s like being given a solid platform where it’s safe to put everything on the table: your insecurities, ambition, knowledge and history, as well as your practice.

Hannah’s support, critique and knowledge are helping me build on that platform with conviction in my own abilities and the confidence to overcome shyness and engage with the wider art community in Melbourne.

What do you especially like about Hannah’s work or process and how does her work inspire you?

I love how playful Hannah’s practice is. There is a real respect for the materials she uses and a joy that is evident in the way she works with the history of a found material and its inherent qualities to create new worlds. She really celebrates materials.

What sorts of meetings and conversations have you had so far?

Britt Salt, ‘Six vertical threads over six horizontal threads’, 2022. Photo: Supplied.

We usually meet in my studio at VCA, make a cup of tea and have a play with what I’ve made recently. From our first meeting it was clear we were going to have fun and could be very honest with one another. We look at my work, really putting it through its paces conceptually and materially.

I have asked Hannah questions about how she develops her work for exhibitions and I’m always curious to hear how different artists approach a body of work. What comes across with Hannah is that she’s very methodical, makes sketches of the work she wants to create and plans her shows well in advance, while also leaving room for surprises! We also have conversations about art networks and how to align your practice with galleries and institutions that are appropriate.

What part of your practice or approach do you most want guidance or development around?

Placing my practice in the wider world. It takes time and so many conversations with people in the arts to find the networks of people that are going to champion your work. The mentorship program really super-charges this process and introduces you to galleries and events where you can meet new arts professionals and fellow artists, and find your feet in the art community.

Have you ever been a mentor, and what would you like to give back to those coming up behind you?

I’ve not been a mentor in an official sense, but I try to help out artist peers as much as possible and I’d very much like to mentor an upcoming artist in the future. As much as your own practice can be incredibly absorbing, I think reciprocity spurs a healthy art community. Sharing knowledge, skills and support with other artists, particularly emerging artists, is important. Those artists emerging today are the artists, writers, curators and arts workers of tomorrow, so any opportunity to encourage collaboration, critical thinking and creativity only enhances future cultural outcomes.

How is your Masters project coming along, and what are your biggest challenges?

My masters project is going well. I’ve been working site specifically with architectural structures and building drawn or woven works out into three-dimensional space. A series of laborious gridded tapestries anchor this project, and a world has begun to expand from the elements of the tapestry. I use the warp thread from tapestry-making to create line drawings in space that create speculative structures, almost walls, almost ceilings, almost floors.

I’ve also started making “almost furniture”! This is a series of chairs that are unstable – usable, but not quite safe. In this world I’m creating, I look at what a human body needs from an architectural space to exist.

Hannah Gartside

Hannah Gartside works across sculpture, installation and video. Prior to her visual arts training she worked as costume-maker for five years, mainly on productions for Queensland Ballet, and this background with the fabric is evident in her sensual and poetic works that transform found fabrics and clothing ‘to articulate experiences and sensations of longing, tenderness, care and desire’.

Those who attended Melbourne Now at the NGV from March to 20 August 2023 may recall seeing Gartside’s whimsical, whirling kinetic textile installation Forest summons (for Lilith), 2022–23: ‘…intended to take visitors back in time to an imaginary forest ball, where the whirling and gyrating sculptures are both the trees and the dancers’.

Hannah Gartside, ‘Forest Summons (for Lilith)’, 2023, photo Sean Fennessy, part of ‘Melbourne Now’ exhibition at the Ian Potter Centre, National Gallery of Victoria. Photo: Courtesy the artist and Tolarno Galleries.

Gartside received a Bachelor of Fine Art (Sculpture) from the VCA in 2016, and a BFA (Fashion Design) from QUT in 2007. She appeared in Primavera, the MCA’s annual exhibition of young Australian artists under 35 in 2021 in Sydney and other recent exhibitions include Making Art Work, Institute of Modern Art, Brisbane, Qld (2020); Fun Room, Wangaratta Art Gallery, Wangaratta, VIC (2020); Fantasies, Ararat Gallery TAMA, Ararat, VIC (2019) and Performing Textiles, Ian Potter Museum, Melbourne, VIC (2019). She has undertaken residencies at Australian Tapestry Workshop, Melbourne (2020) and in California at the Varda Artist Residency (2017).

ArtsHub: How did you come to be involved in the VCA Access program as a mentor and what do you hope will come from the process?

Hannah Gartside: I was invited by the committee through my representative gallery, Tolarno Galleries. I would like to teach in a university sculpture studio program. So personally, this is experience towards sitting with students, listening and supporting and engaging with their ideas and work. I hope that after graduating, Britt will be able to realise her more complex site-specific room-sized installations in galleries and museums, along with continuing her weaving etc.

Can you describe what kinds of mentoring you’ve been doing with Britt so far?

I go to Britt’s studio about every six weeks on Friday mornings and we have tea and look at her works in progress and drawings and talk. Sometimes I share aspects of what I’m doing if it feels relevant. Her graduate exhibition is in November/December, which I am supporting her towards, as an artificial “end point” or resolution of some of her physical enquiries and experiments.

Why do you think you’ve been paired with Britt, and what is it about her work and her practice that you particularly like or connect with?

Britt and I both enjoy patterns and ordering and repetition. I guess it’s something about “putting things to rights”, in the way that you can in your artwork, and also there can be a soothing quality to repetitive actions. I knew of and really enjoyed Britt’s work with black and white patterns that she was applying to metal wall sculptures in about 2017, when I was also working with black and white disorienting optical patterns, but in fabric using quilting processes.

We are also both interested in physical space, in real people moving through our three-dimensional installations. So there is a concern for the viewer, and their physical body and how they experience the space.

What kinds of mentoring have you yourself benefited from as an artist and what would you like to be able to give to your mentee?

I was fortunate to have artist Heather B Swann visit my studio a couple of weeks ago, and that was very special. I was grateful for her way of seeing and understanding my work with fabric and its associations and connections beyond the literal. I have also been lucky to be able to chat to artist Jemima Wyman occasionally. In my first year at VCA, artist Cate Consandine was my main teacher. In our one-on-one sessions, I felt that my ideas and concerns were carefully held by her, and I learned a lot from being around her sensitivity to the material world.

Hannah Gartside, ‘Fantasies’ installation view, Ararat Gallery TAMA. Photo: Louis Lim, 2019, courtesy the artist and Tolarno Galleries.

If you were giving advice to your artist-self 10 years ago, would you tell her to do anything differently?

Short answer: no. It has been an internal fight to get to where I am with my work. And I think that the struggle (self-doubt/searching/striving) built in me the resilience and discipline required to be an artist. At 25 I hadn’t yet studied art, I had a fashion design degree, and I was working as a costume-maker and side stage dresser on classical ballet productions. Those experiences, and ways of handling and understanding cloth and clothing, and telling stories with fabric are embedded in my art practice.

