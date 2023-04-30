Introducing ArtsHub’s education and career portal

ArtsHub is now gathering our study and career stories in one easy place, the new ArtsHub Education Directory. Here you can read the latest articles about learning and teaching, as well as search through our courses, peruse career development opportunities, take out some advertising or sign up for a free student membership.

Across our over 22-year history, ArtsHub has always covered education and career development for the Australian creative community. Many of our subscribers and members are students, teachers and life-long learners, always on the lookout for fresh ideas, relevant arts news and tailored career advice to navigate the particular challenges of working in the arts.

With this in mind, ArtsHub is giving renewed focus to education and careers in the arts, and we are devoting more resources to coverage of arts education at TAFE, university and beyond. Our stories will cover education and student news as well as more general career advice.

On the ArtsHub Education Directory, we’ll be profiling students enrolled in various courses and asking them about their real, lived experiences while studying (with answers not just from the institution’s marketing department). We’ll be talking to academics and arts workers about what they do, from a series spotlighting ‘Your thesis in a nutshell’ to a regular sweep of what’s happening in higher education in the arts.

You can also expect practical tips on mentoring, coaching, networking and job-hunting, as well as deep dives into maintaining sustainable, evolving and multi-hyphenated careers.

Beyond careers, degrees and professional qualifications, we also want to explore the spiritual and personal side of nurturing creativity. After all, the arts are for everyone and creativity is our human birthright, whether we’re knitting, painting, storytelling or making music around the campfire. Or maybe you’re plotting your post-retirement renaissance with a return to visual or performing arts study – just for the joy of it!

Did you know that if you’re a student or teacher in Australia with an ‘edu.au’ email address, you can sign up for a free ArtsHub membership? This means you’ll receive monthly student newsletters with a study focus as well as access to all ArtsHub news and other content. To gain full access to our curated and highly-sought after arts jobs listings, a student membership can be upgraded for just $69 a year (regular rate $149).

The ArtsHub Education Directory is a work in progress. We’d love to hear from you about your ideas and needs, the courses you’re running and the solutions you’re finding. We can’t promise to answer every email or showcase every degree, but we’re listening and we’re interested. We’ll be evolving to serve you.

You can contact me, Rochelle Siemienowicz, ArtsHub‘s Education and Career Editor at rochelle@artshub.com.au with relevant media releases, pitches and story ideas. For other enquiries contact advertising or memberships.

Here’s to learning, growing, and building a stronger creative community.