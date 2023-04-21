How is a design boom changing our city?

Some may say design is solutions-driven, whereas art tends to pose more questions than answers. The boundaries between the two disciplines are increasingly blurred, with many intentionally challenging the idea of using ‘functionality’ to differentiate the two.

In the past decade, Victoria has seen a considerable boom in its design sector alongside a rapidly increasing population. Major calendar events such as MPavilion, Craft Victoria’s graduate show FRESH! 2023, Top Designs 2023 at Melbourne Museum and development programs such as the Koorie Heritage Trust’s Blak Design initiative or the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards, speak to this focus and demand for design practices.

Design practices are also buzzing regionally. Geelong was named a UNESCO Creative City of Design in 2017 for its Indigenous design heritage and modern innovations. Major exhibition Australiana: Designing a Nation is currently on view at Bendigo Art Gallery and Shepparton Art Museum’s annual Fresh: GV Top Art and Design exhibition, featuring works by VCE students in the Goulburn Valley Region, closes this weekend after running for two months.

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has embedded design into the fabrics of its exhibitions, programming and commissions. Melbourne Now, Melbourne Design Week and Melbourne Design Fair, MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission, NGV Architecture Commission and more, further show this interest from an institutional level.

Timothy Moore, Curator, Contemporary Design and Architecture, NGV tells ArtsHub: ‘Melbourne has experienced significant growth and development with over one million people moving here in the last decade. This has been matched by a 10% increase in the number of design consultancies to around 6000 that are creating, making, servicing and manufacturing in Victoria.’

The accumulating wealth of homeowners goes hand in hand with a growing appreciation of contemporary design. Designers are also thinking about the ‘big-picture issues’, adds Moore, where ‘the concerns of Melbourne’s designers, architects and landscape architects are pluralistic’.

Property developers are the big players in funding and commissioning design and architecture, but there has also been a change in thinking over the past decade.

Lou Weis, Creative Director of Broached Commissions, tells ArtsHub: ‘I think what’s happened is that for big property developers, both commercial and residential, they’ve realised that just delivering art to a completed area and kind of plonking it down is not really cutting it anymore.

‘The process of integrating art and applied arts into these developments is complex. It essentially means mainstreaming the art and design commissioning process into the fabrication of the building, and all of the design methodologies that go with that… It really requires a development of a certain size to make that kind of financial and human resources commitment to the arts, but it’s definitely a move that’s been happening over the last decade,’ says Weis.

Challenging design

Broached Commissions was founded by Weis in 2010 and approaches design from a ‘research and narrative-driven’ standpoint. It recognises design as ‘a diverse industry the primary role of which is the aestheticising of power’.

Weis explains: ‘Let’s ask this question: “What is the role of design, generally speaking?” The role of design is to express the virtues of power because, to commission design, you need to have the money to write a brief and pay someone to respond to that brief… An object that is high design, for example a light, is going to be much more expensive than just something mass-produced from Bunnings.’

Following this train of thought, to be a ‘design city’ then speaks directly to power and wealth. But how does this change our everyday experience of the city? And how do we deal with the ethical questions such as sustainability, systematic inequalities and access?

Many contemporary designers are already tackling these concerns in their practices – concerns that are shared by artists. Rather than saying that design and art practices are merging, really it’s the issues and thinking that are uniting them towards a common goal.

In Moore’s view, ‘Design is in Melbourne’s DNA,’ but it is also being constantly reimagined.

He continues: ‘There are tens of thousands of years of cultural practices in Melbourne on the lands of the Kulin Nation. These practices are multigenerational and collective, and not bounded by disciplinary terms. Collectivism, intergenerational support and multidisciplinary practice are evident in Melbourne’s design scene today … which is unusual in other parts of Australia and the world.’

The responsibilities of design

The Koorie Heritage Trust‘s Blak Design initiative is a critical professional development program for First Nations practitioners, developed in partnership with the NGV and RMIT University.

Architect, academic and deign advocate Jefa Greenaway talks to ArtsHub about Indigenous agency and the upcoming Blak Design Matters First Peoples Design Forum – a First Peoples-only event to highlight new benchmarks in design and engage First Nations practitioners.

Blak Design Matters was first conceived in 2017 with its namesake exhibition curated by Greenaway. ‘One of the rationales in doing that was to actually showcase and celebrate practitioners within design disciplines, which are often not considered as being something … First Nations people contribute [towards],’ says Greenaway.

‘What it has done is galvanise the interest among Indigenous people to engage in the space and engage in conversations to unpack what that means for them… The polemical question is, who authorises Indigenous design? Who benefits?

‘Who can call themselves an Indigenous designer is a more nuanced conversation. At the end of the day, there is the risk of the commodification of culture, whereby non-Indigenous practitioners see it as a competitive advantage [to incorporate Indigenous design], but don’t understand the complexities of the process to engage with Elders and Knowledge Keepers. There are layers of complexities that are often overlooked in favour of the aesthetics,’ explains Greenaway.

In addition, seeing how design is embedded in our lives also means looking beyond design outcomes as products. The design process is critical.

Greenaway says: ’I think as creative practitioners we actually operate within a social contract to do well [for] the communities in which we serve. As a result, there is an obligation to consider sustainability as a key tenant to design practices. This notion of “design obsolescence” is anathema to good design… One of the best design outcomes is developing a strategy, analysing and strategically challenging the need for “design for design’s sake”.’

Weis adds that Broached Commissions seeks to ‘critique the role of design as predominantly not an agent of change’. He explains: ‘If design were truly progressive and sustainable, it would be saying “Buy less”, but that’s not how the biggest design studios in the world function.’

He continues: ‘Design is a tool of persuasion, so if we can encourage the design industry to accelerate the move away from unsustainable ways of living by getting people to adopt new products and services – that’s when design could be useful.’

So, where are the opportunities for art and design practitioners?

In Moore’s view, the binary distinction between art and design is no longer relevant. In fact, this joint space is fertile ground for new creative opportunities.

Furthermore, recognising the power of design has opened up new pathways.

Moore says: ‘During Melbourne Design Week, and at the Melbourne Design Fair in particular, we’re showcasing how design can go beyond just being functional. The works on display may have started with a practical need, but they challenge our thinking about the world in terms of self-expression, cultural traditions, and the role of materials and objects.

Moore continues: ‘Money, governments or science can’t solve systemic, complex and longer-term global issues on their own. Design can help us mitigate and respond to these complex problems by testing out possible scenarios, creating new ideas and imagining the future before it arrives.’

Weis says thinking about transitioning away from unsustainable design practices is a top priority, with massive opportunities.

‘If you look at sustainable energy as an example, people [would say] “it’ll never work” but now we’ve reached the point where sustainable energy has reached parity with the costs of fossil fuel… There’s an enormous amount of profit and opportunity … for innovation and design to say, “Hey, if we did it like this, everything would be better”.’

As an educator of over 25 years, Greenaway is especially hopeful that we are beginning to see this change. ‘The younger emerging talent coming out of design schools have an acute sense of responsibility – it’s not something that we even need to teach them about.’

His advice is ‘in order to be the best, you learn from the best, and you actually do the hard graft of learning the craft and the skills to become a good designer’.

Greenaway continues: ‘In an age when everything is running at a million miles an hour, sometimes you actually have to slow down instead of jumping 10 paces ahead of yourself. [This process is integral] so you become multifaceted and multidimensional in terms of being a designer, and so you don’t become pigeon-holed into the sort of sectors that you may work within.’