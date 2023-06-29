Giving Attitude: report findings on private giving

Every two years, Creative Partnerships Australia (CPA) takes the pulse on private giving in Australia, to better gauge the attitudes around philanthropy and its impact on the sector. The report is now up to edition 2.5, and its tracking of incremental growth is designed to both inform policy and aid advocacy for greater investment in the sector.

Launched today (29 June), Giving Attitude 2.5 has found that, overall, the total value of private sector support has declined 26% ($142 million) since the last report in 2021 (2019/20 financial year), from $540.3 million to an estimated $398.4 million (2020/21 financial year).

Both reports covered the pandemic period, but this later data shows the impact of its longer tail. And, when pitted against pre-pandemic figures, the drop is even more significant. On the upside, however, both the Giving Attitude 2 and 2.5 reports demonstrate that cash support has remained a significant contributor to the sector, alongside government support and earned income – indicating that a culture of philanthropy is becoming more embedded.

A deeper pandemic picture of personal giving

The report found that, ‘the latest estimate represents a 34% decline compared to Giving Attitude 1, when the value was $608 million prior to the pandemic (during the 2018 calendar year and 2018/19 financial year)’.

It’s not surprising that earned revenue also dropped in activity during this report period (23 August 2022 to February 2023). The report found:

Overall, there has been a $90 million reduction in cash support across donations, fundraising, bequests and sponsorships.

There was a $64 million reduction in the value of volunteer hours (declining from $97 million to $34 million).

The average number of supporters per organisation declined significantly during the pandemic: individuals from 115 to 89, business sponsors from five to three, and trusts/foundations (including private ancillary funds) from three to one.

Individuals continue to provide the greatest share of support for the industry (over 90%).

These declines are a double blow, given that the arts and culture industry is reliant on that private sector support, which accounts for 21% of all turnover in the industry, according to the report.

Read: Developing a culture of arts philanthropy

Charting the scale of giving from small to large organisations

‘What we found was an uneven pattern of success,’ says the CPA’s CEO, Fiona Menzies, regarding private giving during the pandemic.

‘Unsurprisingly, larger organisations with fundraising teams were able to continue to engage with their donors and supporters more easily than smaller organisations.’

Menzies makes the point that currently only one in four companies employs dedicated fundraising staff, and three in five have never done so.

‘Overall, 28% of organisations in Giving Attitude 2.5 had no fundraising program,’ she says. In terms of hard dollars, this highlights a decrease in private sector support for organisations with a turnover below $50,000 (micro), and between $50,000 (small) and $250,000 (medium), experiencing declines of 41% (micro) and 47% (small to medium) respectively at the start of the pandemic, and a further 27% and 40% as the pandemic continued.

‘In contrast, larger arts and culture organisations with an annual turnover of $5 million or more, witnessed an 18% increase in private sector support at the start of the pandemic, which then tapered off as the pandemic continued, eventually registering a 30% decline in private support as noted in Giving Attitude 2.5.

Similarly, organisations with a turnover between $1 million and $5 million experienced a remarkable 55% increase (Giving Attitude 2), then declining by 12% in the next financial year (Giving Attitude 2.5).

The report found that ‘donors and sponsors pivoted as economic pressures built to provide more in-kind sponsorships (from $25 million to $38 million) and pro bono support hours (valued at $32 million up from $27 million)’.

Menzies adds, ‘Organisations experienced loyalty from existing supporters, but found it more difficult to engage with prospective new supporters when they could not engage them with their work in-person.’

This may in part also be because the sector reduced fundraising staff salaries (by around $25 million), fundraising event expenses (by around $11 million) and marketing (by around $11 million) over the report period.

Read: How to run a successful EOFY fundraising campaign

Not all gloom

While surveying the sector, CPA found that the industry largely felt ‘optimistic about the future of private sector support’, despite the setbacks.

The report found that 47% anticipated success in the next 12 months for their fundraising program, influencing their belief that private support will make up 25% of total revenue within five years.

The report found that ‘personal approaches remained the most effective strategy to raise private sector support during the pandemic’ and that ‘belief in the importance of private sector support has risen in both reports since Giving Attitude 1′.

Menzies concludes: ‘To succeed in attracting and maintaining business partnerships and philanthropic gifts, organisations need to apply a whole-of-organisation approach (led from the top), employ dedicated fundraisers, and understand that building relationships requires the investment of time and resources.’

To read the full report, and preceding reports.

Giving Attitude was established in 2018 as a biennial survey. The data collected for Giving Attitude 2.5 was collected from 23 August 2022 to February 2023.