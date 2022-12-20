Exit interview: Virginia Lovett, Executive Director, MTC

Looking around a half-packed office as she readies herself to leave Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) after a decade as Executive Director/Co-CEO, Virginia Lovett has a first piece of advice to her yet-to-be-appointed successor: ‘Don’t be as messy as I am!’

Laughing as a tram rumbles past on Sturt Street outside her office window, she adds: ‘File your emails. I’ve got a hundred thousand emails to delete.’

Lovett, who joined the MTC in January 2013, is moving on to a new role at the University of Melbourne as Director, Performing Arts, where she will oversee the vision for the university’s new $70 million Arts and Cultural building, one of the largest investments ever made at the institution’s venerable Parkville campus.

Her decision to move on from Victoria’s state theatre company was in part motivated by the recognition that 10 years is a long time in the arts, she explains.

‘Other job opportunities were coming up and I didn’t know what the next step would be. And this role at the university was exactly what I was looking for; it’s somewhere that I feel that I can shape the culture and have an impact.

‘Coming out of COVID, I wanted to start to shape the conversation for the sector and doing that in the university with young people, I felt, was really quite an important place to start,’ she says.

With the MTC’s latest Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks now well established in her role, it also felt the right time to leave, Lovett adds, especially after the challenges of the first three years of the pandemic.

‘To be honest, COVID was brutal,’ Lovett says frankly.

‘But I do feel that change is re-energising, it snaps the synapses in a different way. I feel like I’ve navigated the company through an obviously very traumatic and challenging time, and it’s in a good position now – it’s ready to take off into the next chapter under Anne-Louise, and she can now get fresh legs on the field.’

Creative pathways and regional access

Lovett’s decade at the MTC, most of which coincided with Brett Sheehy’s time as Artistic Director, saw the introduction of a range of new programs, including the Women Directors program (now expanded from its original remit and rebranded as the Women in Theatre program) and the FIRST STAGE development program for playwrights.

Virginia Lovett. Photo: Charlie Kinross.

Her leadership also saw the introduction of heavily discounted $5 tickets for up to 10,000 disadvantaged students a year; more recently the company has worked with VR (virtual reality) to ensure that seeing theatre – and seeing backstage, for those young people in regional areas who may dream of working in the theatre one day – remains accessible.

‘[Brett’s and my] shared vision was to really open the doors more to the sector and to create pathways and opportunities… [Together with our colleagues] we’ve really driven education and access and regional access – and the digital productions, the digital resources and education too. And that was one of my key things: to break down those barriers between city and regional, and wanting particularly young people to have the access that we take for granted in the city,’ Lovett tells ArtsHub.

When she started at the MTC, the Education team consisted of just one person; today four people are employed in that department.

‘I do feel that it’s a responsibility of a state theatre company – if not us, who? – to reach as many people as possible and I did see that there was perhaps a deficit,’ Lovett says, acknowledging that her awareness in this area may have been informed by her seven years as Chair of Arena Theatre Company.

‘We got philanthropy to underwrite the regional tours, because then we were the only state theatre company to tour a regional live production. And I wanted to not be a sort of “fly in and fly out” company. We wanted to scaffold it with workshops for the teachers, and we did that with the help of the Geraldine Lazarus Foundation and once she came on board she used to go out to the regions with the team. And you saw the impact!’

Ensuring the MTC’s work is more broadly available to audiences across the state is also generated in part by a social commitment shared by many across the arts sector, Lovett adds.

‘I think people who work in the arts, I think we do have certain social values, a philosophy. We’ve spent 30 years in this industry… we’re not here for the money. We’re not here for the stock dividends,’ Lovett chuckles.

Most recently, she had the opportunity to don a VR headset in order to experience theatre the way some young people will in the future.

‘We “blue-skied” about students and young people having virtual reality goggles and standing on the stage of the Summer [Theatre] and going up into the fly tower. And, as of last week, we’ve done it. I put those goggles on. And we’re now going to pilot that to two schools on the Murray, so that they can be sitting in Swan Hill and be in the rehearsal room down here. Now, I think that’s amazing!’

Early career learnings

Early in her career, Lovett worked in media and communications for institutions such as the National Gallery of Victoria (at a time when reproducing media releases on a photocopier instead of a Gestetner was considered high-tech) followed by the Sydney Theatre Company and Sydney Festival. What did such roles teach her that she carried over into her time at the MTC?

‘The ability to deal with a broad church of personalities would be something that I think was the grounding there… I think how it prepared me was an understanding of the industry and an understanding of organisations and how different departments work.

‘And also, my father always said to me, “be nice to the people on your way up because you’ll meet them again on your way down”. So I think there was that sort of building of skills and seeing how people operated, and starting to hone my own leadership skills in the process.’

What makes a good arts leader?

When asked what skills are essential for good leadership in the arts, Lovett replies succinctly: ‘Patience.’

After a moment she adds: ‘I don’t think people in corporate land sometimes understand the complexity of running an arts company. We have to have an ability to juggle many balls in the air at the same time; I think there needs to be a high level of empathy and I think you do need compassion, but you also need to understand the industry. You need to understand an artistic mindset.’

Arts leaders also have to have an understanding of the importance of risk, Lovett continues. ‘You need to understand what it means to make work and all the emotional currency and agency that goes into that, but also have that business mind to try and keep the company moving forward.’

Above all, she stresses the importance of not micromanaging or, as she terms it, ‘getting caught up in the weeds’.

‘I think once you start to get into the weeds, you’re doomed! You’ll be in the weeds all the time. So yes, trusting people, I think, is really important,’ she explains.

‘People really work in the arts… They’re experts! They’re such committed experts that I just trust them to do their jobs. I always surround myself with people who do better work than I do. I’m not great on detail. So I get all the detail people around me,’ Lovett laughs.

Highlights and lowlights

Asked what she is proudest of from her 10 years at the MTC, Lovett says: ‘I’m so proud of the company, to be honest. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. All the productions – I just sit there and I’m in awe of what we put on stage, [though] some of them are more my favourites than others.’

Having had the opportunity to watch so many plays evolve from early developments through to fully realised productions, she adds: ‘Magic happens here.’

She’s also enormously proud of how the MTC team rallied to get the company through COVID, especially the long and gruelling lockdowns of 2020-21 and the associated challenges around working together at a time when social distancing and occupancy rules in rehearsal rooms and workshops were so carefully controlled and scrutinised.

‘It was brutal, particularly for theatre companies in Melbourne, but we came together as a company. I remember in that first year, I was in the rehearsal room just before Easter and I told the whole staff, “I don’t know what’s happening, but we’re going to have to stand a lot of people down,” and then I sent an email every night for a year. But they went, “Whatever we can do, we’ll do it, to save the company.” And that was very humbling. They rose to that challenge and I found that extraordinary.’

In terms of regrets, Lovett says most relate to the impact of COVID on the company’s activities and trajectory in areas such as growing youth audiences and increasing diversity at the MTC on and off stage. She also notes that Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks and the company’s new Executive Director/Co-CEO – once that person is appointed – can and will work together to undo the worst impacts of the pandemic years.

Speaking of her successor, we conclude by returning to the subject of advice – is there anything Lovett especially wants the MTC’s next Co-CEO to know?

‘I think whoever takes over will have a wonderful company to work with and a wonderful group of people. I think they’ll have an amazing time with Anne-Louise. I think the MTC is poised for a very exciting chapter. I think they can really take the Melbourne Theatre Company somewhere new – skyrocket it somewhere else,’ she says.

‘And I’m looking forward to watching it all from Row P or wherever I’ll be pushed back to – where the old CEOs congregate in the theatre. I’ll be very excited to watch,’ Lovett concludes, laughing again.