Exit interview: Pippa Dickson, Asialink Arts

Dr Pippa Dickson has been Director of Asialink Arts for four years (2019-2023). Part of the Asialink Group, the organisation is housed in the University of Melbourne. Prior to that, Dickson was founder of Design Island for Arts Tasmania, founding CEO of the Glenorchy Art and Sculpture Park, and was a past Director of the National Association for Visual Artists (NAVA). She has also held board positions, including Co-Chair of the National Craft Initiative, Chair of Design Tasmania (2013-2019), was an International Adviser to the Cheongju International Craft Biennale (South Korea, 2017 and 2019), and in 2015 was recognised as one of the 50 most influential people in design by the Australian Design Centre.

After a number of years based in Tasmania, Dickson relocated to Sydney in late 2021 and is now on the precipice of her next career move.

ArtsHub: You stepped into the role of Director of Asialink Arts in 2019. What was the first thing you did coming into the office?

Pippa Dickson: The thing that I noticed was an urgent need to reinvigorate and stimulate Australia’s engagement with the region. The first thing I did was to review what the legacy was for Asialink Arts. I think history is really important to understand where things are coming from, to understand where they may be able to go.

How much of the role is a balance of that diplomatic ambassadorial role and being a strategist and a manager?

Everyone in an international space is an ambassador of types. I’m of the belief that any Australian, who crosses a boundary or a border, automatically assumes a role as an ambassador – you’re conveying something of a place and identity, which is very complex.

Asialink Art’s mission is driving Australia’s creative engagement with the region, and we all do that in various ways. A large part of it is how you show up in the region, and how you represent objectives and goals.

I get the feeling that in the early days ‘exchange’ with the region was more one-way, and today it’s all about two-way. Would that be accurate?

Asialink Arts has always been quite good at balancing the outward bound and the reciprocal. Definitely, with the residency program in the early days, the reciprocal was a much smaller percentage. But the balance has now very much shifted towards two-way partnerships.

When I commenced in 2019, we really had to rethink and relook at that balance, because things had shifted so much. It’s really no longer an appropriate way to work, that sort of colonial way of thinking of going into the region. Today, we understand that it’s also about allowing our neighbours to have the opportunity to come here and to collaborate, and that has to be led and guided from the region.

That’s been a very positive rethinking, and it actually means that sometimes you just have to stop and listen to what the region is doing – what the trends are, where’s the activity and the dynamism, and then respond to that, or wait to be invited to participate. And that can be difficult.

For many in the sector, Asialink means residencies, but this has faced challenges with the pandemic. How have you continued to grow the Asialink Arts brand during those years?

In 2019, we delivered the last year of our outward bound residency programs, and that was a consequence of different dynamics and a funding landscape that was making it increasingly difficult.

We had the opportunity through supportive funders, like Creative Victoria, to explore new things, and we started new two-way reciprocal exchanges, like the Jiangsu Artist Exchange, which was a celebration of the 40-year diplomatic relationship between Victoria and Jiangsu Province in China. I think it catalysed the idea that this was possible. But, actually, to do reciprocal exchange is a lot more labour intensive, and requires greater resources. We trialled a couple of others and then, of course, in early 2020 the pandemic hit.

We’d already been engaging online quite a lot, using Zoom and different platforms to communicate, but it was still a new program. We were midway through a partnership with Monash University, supporting contemporary musicians to engage between Australia and China. That program – sonicbridge – very rapidly transformed into an online engagement. We learned a lot, and we had to go quite slowly. It also had a First Nations focus, with Fred Leone managing the program for us culturally.

It was really tough; don’t forget Asialink is based in Melbourne. But, I think we were all in such an extraordinary time that everyone was willing to give a bit of slack and allow things to take the time they needed – that capacity to be able to pivot (that was the big word and still is), and do what we needed to do to respond in an appropriate way.

(Asialink Arts program has led exchanges, touring programs and commissions throughout Asia in all art forms and its alumni extend to over 800 artists and arts workers nationally.)

What is the value of slow time – when you’re working at a strategic level building networks and relationships across so many different chasms, be they cultural or political?

One of the single biggest issues that we face in Australia in the arts, is this short-term cycle – we have to finish a project within a certain time period. It’s generally embedded from a political cycle. And I think trying to dismantle that, and go into that space as you described as slow time, is really important, and critically important for international relations.

You’ve raised $10 million for art projects over your career. Funding remains a great challenge in the arts generally, so what’s your advice, especially when funding exchanges?

One of the things that I’m most proud of, has been our capacity over the last couple of years to build a patron base. We’ve really managed to diversify our philanthropic base, and it shows that these benefactors believe in this work of Asian engagement, and know that they can help enact change.

Arts funding absolutely needs – and depends on – government support still, because the government provides the imprimatur for that philanthropic support. Everyone wants to know that their money is going to be doubled, or it’s going to have impact through contributions from others. People are ultimately interested in impact. I really think philanthropy is untapped in Australia.

Obviously, there’s also the corporate sector, but I think there’s generally a little bit of an aversion to it in the not-for-profit sector, because you don’t want to get mission drift. You don’t want to be led by what a funder may want. Sponsorships are a negotiation, and sometimes you may have to make compromises around programs to deliver value for your partners as well.

Rebuilding now, and reinvesting in international exchange, that is the challenge. And I think we’re yet to see that bounce back. It actually doesn’t take a lot of money to make international engagement more dynamic and more impactful.

Pippa Dickson delivering the Regional // Regional Asialink Arts program. Image courtesy Asialink.

Turning to highlights, what are you most proud of?

I’m really proud of deepening the engagement outside of the usual suspects, and what I mean by that, is really focusing on the individual, and small to medium sectors across Australia and their efforts to engage with Asia and the Pacific.

I already mentioned sonicbridge – the Chinese artist that we worked with on that program was based in Wuhan in China, and when we announced that there was a lot of diplomatic freezing around the source of the pandemic. What was important for us as an organisation was to demonstrate how much we care about people. And that is fundamental to this work.

The other program is Regional // Regional, which connects regional, remote and rural festival directors and producers with their peers across the region. I’m from the periphery of Western Australia, and then I lived in Tasmania for most of my adult life, and I think when you have those perspectives of what it is like to be on the periphery, you really see the value and importance of Australia being a cumulative whole, and that we need to provide opportunities for everyone to engage – not just those who are privileged in the cities.

Stepping away from this role, what advice would you give yourself starting again?

The pressure is always to go fast, and to respond and react. During the pandemic, many people in the arts couldn’t perform, couldn’t show up, couldn’t do things. So the advice is to slow down a little bit and try to really take stock and listen, rather than react.

And, I would say, to also continue to show up, both physically in the region to reinforce the value that you place on your relationships, but also to show up digitally. Because it’s from those relationships that trust is built, and it’s only through trust that any international work can take place.

Asialink is situated within a university environment. How advantageous is that in terms of what you deliver?

It’s hugely advantageous, actually. The University of Melbourne is an enormous brand – it’s the number one university in Australia. It’s got its global reputation, and an enormous alumni base. That network is really powerful to call on.

As an example, just a few weeks ago, I was delivering the Singapore Arts Now project for the Tasmanian Creative Industries program. I needed some support for an event on the ground, and a PhD alumnus helped. That is what being part of the university can mean – having that really powerful network to draw on.

Being part of the university complex can be very dynamic and, while sometimes challenging, I think it’s the right place for Asialink Arts. Institutions do walk a fine line at the moment; as well as being gatekeepers – which is a very negative sort of idea that thing gets vetted and filtered through someone’s lens or someone’s power – they are also door openers, so trying to balance that is key.

What’s next for Pippa Dickson?

Taking a break for a little bit, and then looking for new opportunities. I am clear that I want to build upon some of the work, and the networks, that have been fostered over the last four years initially, but really, the last 20 years of my career. It’s about connecting the dots at the moment, and enjoying living in a new city with Sydney.

Pippa Dickson concluded her tenure as Asialink Arts Director on Wednesday 12 April 2023. A recruitment process for her replacement has started.