Exit interview: James Berlyn, WAYTCo

In a sector where passion is a major driver for so many, it’s easy to become overworked and burnt out. Managing stress, and recognising when a role is starting to take too much of a toll, is important to monitor.

Last Monday, theatre-maker and director James Berlyn finished up as Artistic Director of the Western Australian Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) after six years.

‘I had thought I would stay for another two years, but last year, actually, my dad died, COVID happened, my mum wasn’t well, and it’s the first time [the job] was taking more than it was giving,’ Berlyn tells ArtsHub.

‘It’s been a journey of six days a week on three-and-a-half days’ pay for six years – and that was absolutely my choice. But it was starting to cost a bit more, and I felt like I had achieved everything that I thought was possible – and even many things that I thought were improbable to impossible. And to stay beyond that, when it was exacting a rather hefty toll, felt a little counterproductive,’ he says.

Berlyn joined WAYTCo in 2017 as Executive Producer and transitioned to Artistic Director in 2019. During his tenure he developed a significant body of work for WAYTCo, including widely celebrated productions YOURSEVEN (2018), REST (2019) and BESIDE (2021). Berlyn ended his tenure on a high note, with a sold-out Perth Festival season of the company’s recent work, Seven Sisters and a just-concluded national and international tour of Adam Kelly’s ARCO Jnr.

In 2021, Berlyn was a recipient of a prestigious Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award, celebrating excellence in the performing arts.

‘I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve all achieved,’ Berlyn says, reflecting on his time at WAYTCo.

‘We took a company that was rumoured to be about to be defunded and, over two successive three-year agreements with the State Government, have got it into a position where next year, the principal GM (general manager) and AD (artistic director) roles will be full-time. And where we had half an ensemble when I started, we now have three, and we’ve successfully completed three Perth Festival shows in a row, won a slew of awards, and have been touring regionally, nationally and now internationally with one of our shows. So it’s been an extraordinary gift.’

Last week WAYTCo appointed former company member and Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) graduate Amelia Burke to the role of Acting Artistic Director and Berlyn wishes her well in the role. ‘This town needs a strong youth sector,’ he says.

‘I was reading a working paper by a colleague here who said Denmark is a country of about five million people, and it has 200 performing arts companies based on, for and around young people. And that’s really quite interesting when you think of Melbourne, which is a city the size of the population of Denmark, and the numbers don’t stack up at all.

‘It comes back to those same old arguments about how we value the lives of our young people, how we value the opportunities they have access to,’ Berlyn continues.

‘Certainly in my experience at WAYTCo, as a state-funded organisation, I felt it was critical that we focus on access and a diversity of access routes, and creating a place that feels like an emotional refugee hub or a cultural refugee hub for people who aren’t only obsessed by cricket and football. Those obsessions are great and fine and people have great times with that. But they don’t represent the sum total and I think the arts are massively underrepresented,’ he says.

One of the key things Berlyn learned during his time at WAYTCo is the importance of sensitivity and inclusion when discussing young artists’ work with them.

‘When you’re working with young people who give you an idea for a work that doesn’t meet the criteria, you have to train them in the idea that “no” means “thank you, what else have you got?” It doesn’t mean “No, I never want to work with you again” or “you’re a fundamentally bad person”, which was my state of mind as a young person, I have to admit,’ he explains.

WAYTCo’s 2023 Perth Festival production, ‘Seven Sisters’. Photo: Jessica Wyld.

His advice for anyone considering working with young people in the arts is simple.

‘Listen, be patient and be comfortable with being put passionately in your place. Because while you had an experience of being a young person, you don’t know what the experience of those young people you’re working with is, necessarily. You have to listen. And then, be generous and be transparent. I think young people are very, very good at seeing a disparity between someone who talks the talk and whether or not they walk the walk. I think integrity matters, and honesty matters,’ he says.

During his six years at WAYTCo, Berlyn has become more passionate than ever about the importance of young people’s access to the arts, whatever their circumstances.

‘I was talking to another colleague recently who was talking about cultural solutions to cultural problems. And anyone who’s aware of the plight of young people in Western Australia at the youth detention centre, Banksia Hill, understands that – and certainly that’s something that we made inroads to address at WAYTCo and if ever there was a case for funding and support for young people, it’s very clearly there,’ he says.

‘From my perspective, locking up young people for most of the hours of the day over long periods of time is not going to produce a well-adjusted young person at the end of that process. And I feel that that’s been tried! So surely there are other things to add to the mix?

‘For me, my experience of art exploration, curiosity and practice as a young person really galvanised in me a sense of place, of belonging, of connection and of self-esteem. And, at the very least, having access to more performing arts and visual arts as a young person can’t hinder – it can only help,’ Berlyn concludes.