Education in Brief: week-long strike at Melbourne University

All National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) members at the University of Melbourne stopped work from midday on Monday 28 August for a strike that may last up to a week, in what the NTEU claims will be the longest large-scale strike action at an Australian university campus for a decade or more.

Members from the Faculty of Arts, Melbourne Law School, the Victorian College of the Arts School of Art, student services, stagecraft and the library voted last week to take action, after representatives of the Vice-Chancellor, Duncan Maskell, did not engage on a number of issues, including job security, pay, workloads and flexible working arrangements. Of particular concern for the strikers is the limiting of the university’s constant restructures of departments and use of rolling fixed-term contracts.

The striking workers include academics (securely employed, contract and casual), librarians and support staff, and is believed to be widely supported by students. Workers are seeking a 15% wage increase over three years, or an increase in line with increases in the consumer price index that measures inflation plus 1.5%.

Among other strike activities for students is a ‘radical education week on South Lawn – counter-classes run by striking staff, a radical walking tour of the university, and marches against university management all week’.

As reported by The Age, University of Melbourne union branch president David Gonzalez said the negotiations had dragged on for more than a year. ‘Staff don’t take any strike action lightly, especially not for an entire working week,’ he said. ‘We have been left with no choice.’

The Age also reported that, according to a University of Melbourne spokesperson, the institution had already reached in-principle agreement on a number of matters and would soon enter intensified negotiations ‘to resolve the sticking points’.

Sexual harassment reportage at universities

In The Sydney Morning Herald, Sydney University reveals more than 100 staff and students were victims of sexual assault or harassment last year, according to an inaugural report into sexual misconduct, intended to improve transparency and reduce barriers to victims coming forward.

This comes following revelations that 29 out of the 39 universities that promised to report sexual assaults and harassment were doing so in an inaccessible way – or not at all.

High schools, sexism and the science curriculum

From The Guardian: female scientists found to be almost entirely absent from Australian high school curriculum, a new study has found, with researchers warning lack of representation could be contributing to the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects. A study in the Australian Journal of Education analysed the curriculum of the four Year 11 and Year 12 STEM subjects that are taught in Australian schools – biology, chemistry, physics and environmental science – and found only one female scientist, British chemist Rosalind Franklin, named in high school curriculums in Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

And for something positive: art + science = 3D biological animations

The Intersection of Art and Science, Using 3D Animation to Tell Stories of Biology is a free student webinar for Years 9 to 12. Hosted by ACMI and presented by Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Independent Schools Victoria’s Arts Learning Festival, this session asks the questions: what is biomedical animation, what does a biomedical animator do, and how do you become one?

In the webinar multi award-winning biomedical animator Dr Maja Divjak will answer these questions and demonstrate how 3D animation can be used to visualise the invisible world inside our cells.

Image: Dr Maja Divjak, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Divjak’s creations have exhibited twice at the Vivid Festival of Light, Music and Ideas and have won multiple awards including Best of Show for both Science and Health categories at the Doctors Without Borders Film Festival, Best Documentary Short, Award of Excellence at the Vegas Movie Awards and were an Official Selection at the international science film festival, SCINEMA.

Teachers should register here to be part of this session on Wednesday 25 October, 10.30am-11.15am AEDT.

