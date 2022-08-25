Cruising past COVID; rebooting gigs onboard

Brett Annable describes what he does as being, ‘less about cruise ship entertainment, and more about art’.

Annable is Head of Entertainment for P&O Cruises Australia, and is charged with organising the entertainment across a fleet of three ships, each with around six stages or entertainment venues and featuring rotating acts and dozens of performers at any one time.

‘We need lots of people… there’s a lot of performance on here,’ he said.

Talking with Annable onboard the Pacific Encounter – the second of P&Os ships to return after two years of COVID ‘mothballing’ – he told ArtsHub: ‘We’ve got a cast of 12 in our main theater, a cast of six here in Black Circus [cabaret-style theatre], we have about 20-odd musicians, about three or four comedians on every single cruise and then we have some fly-in-fly-out guest entertainers, who come on and perform their show, and they could be jugglers, magicians – so a wide variety of different performers.’

While it might sound like a shopping list or checklist, the roll call signals the gig industry is back for cruise ships.

‘For the entertainers, and particularly the Australian entertainers that come on, it is part of their livelihood along with their land-based gigs. All of that stopped overnight,’ said Annable.

Annable explained that each ship delivers two main productions, but also casual music offerings every night, from acoustic guitar duos and piano vocalists to rocking four piece party bands playing blues, RnB, jazz, funk and everything in between.

They even offer themed cruises that call for additional specialist entertainers, such as a Comedy cruise and a Country cruise.

Speaking of the ‘arrival of COVID’ in Australia – which many in those early days associated with the cruise industry – and it impact on the sector, Annable said: ‘We had to call up entertainers and say, look, the next six months of bookings are gone, because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We hope it’s only going to be six months, but it might be eight months, it might be 12 months, and it just kept longer and longer and longer.

Our beautiful family of entertainers who relied heavily on the cruise industry just had nothing. Brett Annable, Head of Entertainment, P&O

Annable described it as ‘heartbreaking to watch not only the cruise industry, but the entertainment industry in general just evaporate.

‘We’re thrilled to be back, and able to be providing venues for performers from all over the world, Australians and internationals to come on and work in quality venues, under really good conditions, great sound and lights and great theaters and audiences who are just hungry for entertainment,’ he added.

Uncorked is Blanc de Blanc’s new production onboard the Pacific Endeavour. Image supplied courtesy P&O Cruises Australia.

Shifting cruising definitions and perceptions

‘The days of creating a what I used to call “cruise ship entertainment” has gone,’ Annable said of the contemporary style of cruise ship entertainment.

A show like Blanc de Blanc’s Uncorked (a new production on the Pacific Encounter created by Scott Maidment’s company Blanc de Blanc) is something ‘you can see anywhere in the world,’ he added.

Maidment told ArtsHub: ‘In 2016, it [Blanc de Blanc] happened at Sydney Opera House, then it toured to LA to the Hippodrome [Casino], then to Vegas – and from there we planned to come to P&O, but it all stopped [with COVID].

‘We are lucky to be back – and now it will have its next five years on Pacific Encounter,’ added Maidment.

Obviously, the cruise ship market is a competitive market, but productions like Uncorked, and other productions like Grease and Hairspray, which have moved from the mainstage to the seas, are brought in to create that edge.

Annable said: ‘I guess it’s competitive, as is any entertainment. But it comes down to just how good your act is.’

Speaking of that notion of ‘quality’ and shifting perceptions, Maidment noted that Kevin Maher – choreographer to the pop royalty of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Madonna – shaped Blanc de Blanc, while award winning lighting designer Philip Gladwell also put his name to the production.

Annable continued: ‘We’re always out there looking for new shows, looking for new concepts. We tend to look for our talent at festivals, whether it be international, like Edinburgh, or whether it be Adelaide or Brisbane or Melbourne, that’s the kind of the market. If you look around the audience there, they’re our guests.

‘That’s always been sort of the vision behind the entertainment we book, that we try to showcase the best of modern Australia.’

Entertainment is a large part of the cruising experience, and opportunity for gig workers with the return of cruising. Image Blanc de Blanc on Pacific Endeavour. Photo P&O Cruise Australia.

While some theatres tend to have a genre or reputation for certain productions, the programming for cruise ships is as broad as it can be.

‘It’s a big part of the product, because you are on board for you know, three days, five days, seven days, sometimes longer. I think it is important to have things that appeal to a wide variety of audiences,’ Annable said.

That equates to a huge industry attracting a large number of gig workers from across the performing arts sector, as well as auxiliary staging crew.

Contracts and gig life onboard

Annable said that entertainers are usually contracted for a period of four to six months onboard, and then they take a break. ‘We rotate them around,’ he added. ‘We have entertainers from the UK, from the US, some from Australia, so it really is a very international cast.’

He added that the majority of P&Os Guest Entertainers were from either Australia or New Zealand.

‘A lot of Australians come on board and they’ll do shorter contracts. So they might come on and just do three days, or they might come on and do a week-long cruise, but then they go and somebody else comes in,’ he explained.

With regard to other signed entertainers, Annable continued: ‘We have singers, magicians, jugglers all coming on and off, and our music program features Australian musicians as well as international artists.’

The offerings onboard are generally free, but the new show Uncorked is ticketed. ‘One reason is so that we get the right audience in; there are adult themes and nudity and it’s outrageous.’

Pacific Encounter took its maiden voyage as the Star Princess in 2001. It has been extensively refitted during COVID, and has been relaunched this month as a new concept dining and entertaining cruise with P&O Cruises Australia.