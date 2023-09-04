Australian Kirsten Lacy, permanently at the helm of Auckland Art Gallery

Kirsten Lacy stands facing a crowd of Tangata Whenua shoulder-to-shoulder with Pākehā. Her opening speech for Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery’s latest exhibition Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia, travelling from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA), flows freely between te reo Māori language and English. Her connection with the room is warm, and genuine.

Lacy has been director at the Gallery since 2019. She did not know te reo when she arrived, but has learned largely through her staff and by participating in a staff choir, which she set up. Creating communities comes naturally to Lacy. During art school, she set up an artist-run gallery in Melbourne. She went on to hold positions with Heide Museum of Modern Art and Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) and, at just 27, was appointed Director, Shepparton Art Museum in regional Victoria, a position she held for eight years (2007–2015).

Testament to her leadership skills, Lacy was next appointed as Deputy Director of the NGA (2015–2018), before heading to Aotearoa New Zealand. She is the third Australian Director to take the helm at Toi o Tāmaki, and the second woman in the Gallery’s history of 11 directors, following Rhana Devenport.

‘There’s a lot of dialogue here around why there’s not a Kiwi leading the Auckland Art Gallery, or why we’ve had three Australians lead. There’s a questioning around the cultural authority to lead,’ Lacy tells ArtsHub. ‘But there’s very little awareness in that dialogue around the role of the Australian art market for Kiwi artists, and arts workers.’

‘I can think of about 12 Kiwis who are running galleries, or overseeing curatorial teams in Australia, and making a really important contribution,’ she continues. ‘I feel like the cultural cringe argument that’s been published heavily in recent weeks, is actually, in part, reinforcing that cringe itself,’ says Lacy.

‘I think it’s really important for New Zealanders to succeed in an international market. And they are doing that in Australia.’ When asked about her contract, Lacy tells ArtsHub that she, ‘was offered a permanent role; they wanted me to stay’.

The role of cosmopolitism in an art ecology’s growth

In a recent edition of the Gallery’s magazine, Art Toi (April 2022), Lacy wrote about cosmopolitism. ‘The word also has its original meaning, “composed of people from all over the world”, which is highly applicable to Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, and an institution such as Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. This discussion is critical and relevant to the very basis on which our strategic vision, our diverse staff caucus and our broad-ranging artistic collaborations are founded. A cosmopolitan perspective sits at the heart of one of our three positioning statements: we are “the home of international art in Aotearoa”.’

While we may dwell on the fact that a string of Australians have led New Zealand cultural institutions – Zara Stanhope and Charlotte Davy are also in current leadership positions, with many others holding past key roles – Lacy chooses to direct the dialogue in the opposite direction.

In her article in Art Toi (April 2022) she gave a list of New Zealand curators and directors in leading roles at Australia institutions: Dr Emily Cormack, Melbourne Art Fair; Geraldine Barlow, Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art; Serena Bentley, Curator, ACMI; Rebecca Coates, former Director, Shepparton Art Museum; Vikki McInnes, former Director, Margaret Lawrence Gallery; Anna Briers, Senior Curator, University of Queensland Art Museum; Justin Paton, Head Curator of international art, Art Gallery of New South Wales; Dr Lara Strongman, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia; Blair French, former CEO, Carriageworks; and Mark Feary, artistic director, Gertrude Contemporary.

Lacy adds to ArtsHub: ‘Their work has bought New Zealand art into an international context, conversation and market. It’s good mahi, and it is not driven by the policing of cultural or national borders, but by opening curious minds.’

She says: ‘It’s a matter of time before they secure a role in New Zealand, but there are so few positions. To lead, you need to be prepared to move around. A key thing is getting that international experience.’

Sharing her thoughts on cosmopolitism with Deputy Director Tom Irvine, Lacy says he laughed and said: ‘I’m a cosmopolitan Māori sis! Biculturalism is the forerunner to multiculturalism. We got your back, rangatira! Carry on.’

Lacy explains: ‘[He was] at once locating himself, and me in relationship to him and his whenua, as both his sister and the Gallery’s (migrant) leader. I have heard it suggested that the bicultural nature of Te Tiriti is a barrier to multiculturalism and, conversely, that multiculturalism is a barrier to honouring Te Tiriti. In my experience, neither is true. To be cosmopolitan in outlook, we have many and diverse relationships, but before we can have many, we first honour mana whenua.’

Growing Māori staff and audiences has been key

Has that philosophy made a difference to her level of personal investment in the role? Maybe. What is sure, however, is that Lacy is deeply embedded in connecting the Gallery to the community.

Over her four-year tenure to date, the number of Māori staff has grown significantly. There was a large injection of project-related appointments in 2020, many of whom have stayed on in permanent roles. ‘We didn’t have a Pacific Art Curator when I arrived,’ says Lacy, adding it was the first role she created. ‘I think scarcity is an issue that Rhana [Devenport] also encountered.

‘You know the conditions – the contexts – don’t stay static. The challenge we had, I think, was the Curator, Māori Art role, and this is something I think institutions get really wrong. They have a First Nations designated role, and there’s an expectation that that person does everything – they’re the kind of one-stop shop. That’s not realistic, and is a burden. It doesn’t create a safe environment for anyone. And that’s really the space that I felt I walked into, and was described to me as that.

‘Ideally, your curator of Māori or First Nations art is to be focused on exhibition-making, collection development, and sharing with community and visitors. There’s a whole body of work outside of that, which needs to take place at an institution in terms of tikanga – so the correct and proper way in which we do things. And then there’s the stewarding of the institution for all people here at Tāmaki, and ensuring that First Nations voices can be heard and listened to in the shaping of our strategic directions. You can’t expect one person to provide that.’

Lacy tells ArtsHub that in the journey of training staff in language and Māori concepts, she realised pretty quickly a number of roles were absent.

‘We didn’t have a Maori position on the leadership table, so we created one,’ she says. That position Te Arepa Morehu (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi), Head of Kaupapa Māori is currently vacant. Lacy also appointed a Senior Māori as her Deputy Director and created an advisory committee with Māori representation.

‘Then we needed a translator who could work with us,’ she continues. ‘We needed educators that could actually bring our staff on a journey of cultural knowledge development. So, we created two roles there. Now where we’re at is recognising that we need to be creating a pipeline for Māori to be moving into Gallery and Museum work. So traineeships, assistant curatorial positions and the like.’

‘That “whole of gallery” thinking came together in 2020 with the exhibition Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art, which was an all-Gallery takeover of Māori art. ‘We wanted to see institutional change, so led that with a big project.’ The Gallery also presented a major exhibition on Pacific feminism, acquiring most of the works into the collection.

Lacy says that a key goal has been to uplift Māori visitors. ‘I think the next step is to learn more about our Māori non-visitors. We’re really curious to know what would enable greater access for Māori and Pacific peoples, and what that would look like?’

The importance of action and public-facing statements

‘I really believe in running a very efficient and effective organisation,’ Lacy tells ArtsHub. ‘And that’s “efficient” in a whole range of ways, from decision-making processes to resources to energy consumption. We don’t have a lot of spare capacity lying around. And we don’t have underperformance either.

‘What I can tell you about the [Gallery’s funding] is it was around NZ$11.8 million that was the upper limit that I got it too. But we’ve had a NZ$2 million budget reduction from last year to this year, which is the result of our Council not having enough ratepayer dollars to pay for the services they’re required to deliver.

Today, Lacy explains her budget is sitting at around NZ$8 million and her staffing bills are NZ$8 million. ‘So everything beyond the staffing we raise. I try not to cry poor, but just speak about what our impact is, and how much we want to grow that, and our capability to grow it. And to look for partners who want to create something and have aligned values with us. I think that’s worked.

‘For example, in this recent round of cuts, the private philanthropic community offered support without being asked. It was a just under a million dollars’ worth of staffing cuts that we’ve just gone through, and we saved a vast majority of the key roles that were needing to go. That did not require one newspaper story, or phone call campaigning. People wanted to – and felt a responsibility to – come forward.’

Lacy continues: ‘The natural approach has been to go cap-in-hand, or campaigning. I think, to put a different spin on this, if you’re relevant and efficient – and doing work that is valued – you can raise money, commercially, or philanthropically or through corporate grants. It actually keeps you, I think, closer to the public, and public accountability in a way, because you’re not going to be able to raise the money, if you’re not relevant.’

Bringing those things together – value, relevance, language and supporters – will be extended this month in a first: the renaming of one of the Gallery spaces. This will coincide with the Anniversary of Auckland, Tāmaki Makaurau, which was founded on 18 September 1840.

Under Chief Apihai Te Kawau, land was made available for British settlement. Since then New Zealand’s first governor, William Hobson, who partnered in the Treaty, has solely carried the naming right to the Gallery spaces. Now, Chief Apihai Te Kawau will also have the right.

‘There is not one public monument or public space in the whole of Auckland that acknowledges his leadership. I hope, that in doing this small gesture, we can demonstrate what partnership can produce, because it’s good for all of the protagonists. They were so brave in stepping out in trust and partnership. It’s good to reflect on these relationships.’

The timeliness is not lost on Lacy, who reflects on our own situation in Australia. ‘The National Gallery Australia cannot come out in a public statement on the Voice Referendum, because they receive Federal Government money, and the Ministry has told all of the national cultural organisations that they can’t take a position. But if they did, what would happen?

‘The role of art and creative thinking is to keep that upward pressure on – to keep asking those questions and to keep leading in those ways,’ Lacy adds. ‘I do think, when a leader steps forward and makes a public statement, it has weight, it has influence, and you’ve got a responsibility to use your position, or power, even if it comes at personal cost, I think.’

Reflecting over her four years at the Gallery, and the accomplishments she has made hand in hand with her team, Lacy concludes: ‘Today it’s just a healthy environment to walk into – it feels good to be here in the Gallery!’

Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery is currently showing Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia until 28 October 2023. The exhibition has travelled from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA).

The writer was in Auckland as a guest of the NGA.