A word of advice for our era: ‘Never be surprised’

With more than 25 years of experience in the arts and adjacent industries, as well as her role as Melbourne’s ‘Night Mayor’ (Chair of City of Melbourne Night-Time Economy Advisory Committee), Penny Miles shares with ArtsHub her views as to where the arts are next heading, and offers advice for those who want to make the most out of the opportunity…

Many working in the arts would have felt how the fog has lifted in the sector this year. There hasn’t been the usual buffer of a slow January/February – instead, it has felt like a dive straight into the deep end with a calendar chock-full of events, programming, performances and major announcements, most notably in the launch of the National Cultural Policy, aptly titled ‘Revive’.

In many ways, it really feels like a revival of the sector, and a time to distill all of the learnings of the past few years into a pathway for the future.

Miles says: ‘We’ve now got a very clear vision of how important the arts and culture are in setting the authenticity of a city. They add the layer of vibrancy and energy, and are the reason that people want to come in, connect, celebrate and commemorate all of those incredible things.

‘The night-time economy is an incredibly exciting space to be able to position the arts as intrinsically valuable as all the other sectors. We’re not a poor cousin, we’re not an afterthought – that’s the most exciting thing for me.’

Although there are still challenges in the way – such as audience engagement numbers, supporting businesses, and employment in the arts and cultural sectors – Miles is optimistic that ‘from pressure comes diamonds’ with a whole of industry approach.

Could creative talent in other sectors … be a good thing?

One of the main concerns for the recovery of the sector is staff shortages, after many workers have had to scout out other opportunities in a gig economy suspended by COVID-19. But looking at the broader climate and the breadth of skills that creatives and arts workers can bring, can this actually be a good thing for the increasing cross-fertilisation between arts, entertainment, commerce and government?

Miles is confident that there is value in creative thinking in all kinds of work, and skills from other sectors can also be invaluable for arts workers. ‘My energy and passion is something that I have learned from being in the arts and infused into other workplaces,’ she says, having worked in policy, liquor and gaming, with counselling networks and more. ‘When I returned to the arts, I brought with me some skills around risk management, crisis management, and things that have been so valuable and that I champion back in the arts.’

In her view, ‘removing those barriers [between sectors] and not seeing ourselves behind this hard wall’ is the way to go.

She continues: ‘As we can see from the National Cultural Policy, the arts is threaded all the way through in this connection with the broader ecosystem, including relationships with education, tourism, economy and employment departments… Wouldn’t it be great if corporate boards had more artists on them to think creatively, differently, laterally and in innovative ways? I think if we saw those doors as being much more flexible and fluid, that’s where those opportunities are.’

This cross pollination is what will help the sector grow and expand – for artists but also arts workers. ‘The spirit of collaboration is what will strengthen us while we have this loss of talent, and the stronger we get, the more we will be able to attract talent back into the sector,’ Miles adds.

Keep calm and dream big

When asked to share one of her biggest lessons learned through her career journey, Miles says it’s ‘never be surprised’.

‘What I mean by that is just be ready for the world,’ she says. ‘We don’t work in isolation. There are many things around us that influence what happens in our day-to-day or the big picture. Sometimes they’re hugely dramatic like a pandemic, sometimes they’re much smaller. But if we walk through the world with our jobs acknowledging that there are so many factors at play, so many stakeholders… never be surprised that you don’t control them and what comes your way is what you need to manage.’

It’s also about staying calm and focusing on what’s in front of you, something Miles has had to learn along the way and a motto that she now lives by.

Penny Miles. Photo: MJC.

For recent graduates, or anyone at any stage of their careers, that may feel anxiety creeping up, ‘My advice is to know your values,’ says Miles. ‘Know what you stand for and get really good at communicating what your strengths are. Absolutely start building networks for yourself and start tapping into them.’

Before joining Tony Grybowski and Associates, Miles did her first consultancy projects free of charge, but ‘don’t do it without a plan!’ she warns. ‘Don’t give your skills away without understanding what the value and the investment is, and what the benefits of that return could be.’

While this approach may not be feasible or realistic for everyone, the lesson remains – know your value and stand by it. And when the right time comes, pay it forward and feed your skills back into the sector. That way the cycle continues.

In her role as a cultural strategist, she says, ‘I have the privilege and opportunity to see so many different companies and help them behind the scenes – organisations like the Australian Dance Theatre, City of Moonee Valley and The Substation, where it is so rewarding to help set them up for success.’

Casting her eyes over the future of the sector, Miles says we need to ‘look at our brand as an industry’.

‘What are we saying collectively?’ she asks. ‘Now being in the later stages of my career, I would definitely encourage those who are emerging and mid-career to think bigger than the moment you’re in, think longer term, lift your vision and your gaze, and definitely be more collaborative.’