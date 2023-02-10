Unmissable First Nations events in 2023

Festivals

Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): First Nations Gathering Space as part of Sydney WorldPride 2023 (NSW) is a thrilling extravaganza of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and global First Nations LGBTQIA+SB art, action, and adoration. With DJs, cinema, theatre, music, poets, circus, storytelling, Tidda Bingo, drag, dance, parties, Koori-oke, free exhibits, and food it’s a party, an artwork, and a gift that just keeps on giving.

23-28 February at various locations; free and ticketed events.

The Mulka Project: Djarraṯawun – Light (ACT) is a video animation projection and sound work commissioned for the 2023 Enlighten Festival. Projected onto the National Gallery’s façade, the work portrays Yolŋu cultural knowledge about Djarraṯawun through the life cycles of our world. Be enthralled and enlightened by the three major elements of Djarraṯawun: walu (sunlight), makarran (lightning) and gurtha (fire).

3-13 March at NGA; free entry.

Birrarangga Film Festival (Vic) brings together the brightest stars in global Indigenous film. Curated by Wurundjeri (Woiwurrung), Yorta Yorta screen creator and actor Tony Briggs, there are over 70 cutting edge short and feature length films from Australia, Canada, USA, Aotearoa, Chile, Norway, Finland, Solomon Islands, Hawaii, Greenland and Peru.

23-28 March at various venues; ticketed.

Parrtjima (NT) is a magical Festival of sound and light that just keeps getting bigger and better. A regular Australian Event Award winner, this year’s theme Kunturu Kulini – Listening with Heart is inspired by Uluru-Ku Tjukurrpa (The Uluru story of connection), the artwork on the Uluru Statement from the Heart by Maruka artist Rene Kulitja and the incredible Mutitjulu creation team. Journeying through the installation you’ll be immersed in the soulful song lines of the Aṉangu people of the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands surrounding Uluru.

7-16 April; free entry.

Parrtjima 2022, Grounded ‘Kaalpa (Kalyan)’, Canning Stock Route Well 23’ by Corban Clause Williams. Image: Supplied.

Yirramboi First Nations Arts Festival (Vic) is the much-anticipated biannual celebration of First Nations beauty and creative brilliance. ‘Yirramboi’ is a Boon wurrung and Woi wurrung word meaning tomorrow, and this forth iteration of the four-day extravaganza of over 180 performances across 45 locations, includes 17 world premieres and 80% new and exciting work. The Yirramboi First Nations Arts Festival program will be launched in March and will include theatre, music, dance, film, animation, circus, poetry, activism, installation, and drag.

4-14 May; free and ticketed events.

Winds of Zenadth (Torres Strait) harnesses our romantic ideas of island adventures through a loud and proud four-day celebration of the Torres Strait. Art, lavish costumes, the harmonies of song, well-oiled bodies dancing, and an abundance of storytelling work together to explain the connections between mythology, astronomy, totems, and the four winds of Zenadth. This is a true celebration of life lived in unison with the environment.

30 May – 2 June; free with more details to be confirmed.

The Karijini Experience (WA), on the breathtaking lands of the Banjima people, is a vibrant program of performance, astronomy, art, music and fine dining. Centring the customs and ceremonial practices of the Banjima people, the immersive program invites the entire family to be amazed and enlightened, and to feel connected and proud. A bucket list highlight of the 2023 experience is an opera performance in the natural amphitheatre of Kalamina Gorge.

5-9 July; free and ticketed events.

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (Qld) is widely recognised as this country’s most exciting and successful art fair. Spotlighting compelling evolutions of First Nations cultural expression and innovative artistic techniques and practices, it delivers outstanding world-class fashion, performance, weaving, painting, music, and installation. This year’s theme, Weaving Our Future: Claiming Our Sovereignty, will drive true narratives of First Nations experience toward reconciliation.

13-16 July; free and ticketed events.

Darunga Nura First Nations Dance Festival (NSW) is 10 days of awe-inspiring international First Nations dance practice. Curated by world renowned Narangga and Kaurna man Jacob Boehme, the Festival presents culture, movement, and innovation in contemporary and experimental arts practice from artists across Australia, Aotearoa, Canada, Taiwan and USA. The works can be seen in both theatres and on the streets.

14-23 July at Carriageworks and various locations; free and ticketed events.

Garma Festival (NT) of traditional Yolŋu life and culture is this continent’s largest Indigenous gathering. Held on the lands of the Yolŋu people, Garma showcases their knowledge systems and customs through miny’tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling. Garma is a quintessential life-defining cultural experience that clears the mind and nourishes the soul.

4-7 August; ticketed.

Tarnanthi (SA) is an ambitious and innovative festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture. Exhibitions, film screenings, music and performance are presented alongside workshops, artist and curator talks, and an education program that fosters a deep reflection on unwavering cultural connections. The 2023 must-see feature of Tarnanthi is the first survey exhibition of living legend Vincent Namatjira OAM at AGSA.

20 October 2023 – 21 January 2024 at various venues; free and ticketed events.

Vincent Namatjira, Going Out Bush, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide presented as part of Illuminate Adelaide 2022. Photo: Sia Duff.

Touring shows

Yuldea is the highly anticipated first work of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s new Artistic Director Frances Rings. A ceremonial affirmation of the Aṉangu peoples’ deep connection to their desert land, Yuldea tells the story of the moment that the two lines of the Transcontinental Railway meet. The cultural collision of industry and the environment is momentous and features costumes from multi-award-winning Jennifer Irwin and songs from the sensational Electric Fields.

Touring from 14 June – 14 October at various venues; ticketed.

The Visitors is set to be one of the most talked about stories in contemporary history. Based on the incredible popularity of its award-winning premier season at Sydney Festival 2020, Muruwari bestseller playwright Jane Harrison has adapted The Visitors into both a libretto and a novel. The Victorian Opera’s The Visitors will premiere at Arts Centre Melbourne in October 2023; and The Visitors novel will be published by HarperCollins. Harrison’s stage production of The Visitors will also be part of Sydney Opera House’s 50th anniversary program this year.

11 September – 14 October at Sydney Opera House; ticketed ($51 – $109).

The Visitors world premiere opera, composed by Christopher Sainsbury, is lauded to be Victorian Opera’s most successful adaption yet. Adapted from Muruwari woman Jane Harrison’s award-winning play and directed by Isaac Drandic, it tells the 1788 story of the arrival of the First Fleet into Gadigal Harbour through the eyes and lives of seven Aboriginal Elders.

18-21 October at Arts Centre Melbourne; ticketed ($39 – $150).

NAIDOC Week

Literature

First Nations Classics Series (Vic) is a Wheeler Centre, Blak & Bright First Nations Literary Festival series of events featuring readings and performances from the First Nations canon.

2-9 July; more information to come.

Theatre

At What Cost? (Tas) is Trawlwoolway man Nathan Maynard’s critically acclaimed play about identity, and race relations entangled by the knotty history of colonisation. Directed by Noongar man Isaac Drandic, this provocative Palawa story speaks to the displaced, those fearful of being replaced, and all Australians wanting to better understand Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander connection to Country.

6-8 July at Theatre Royal; ticketed ($50 – $90).

Visual Arts

Ngura Pulka – Epic Country (ACT) is epic in size, spirit, and culture. Thirty major works by three generations of First Nations artists from the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Art Centre Collective include 27 large scale three by three metre paintings; two astonishing three-by-five metre paintings and an amazing installation of 2500 spears.

3 June – 8 October at NGA; free entry.

Nyunmiti Burton in the APY Studio Adelaide. Photo: © APY Art Centre Collective.

Transitions Now: Contemporary Aboriginal Forms and Images from the collection and Transitions: Historic and Contemporary Barks 1948–2021 (Qld) offers a unique experience of seeing radical contemporary Aboriginal art practice alongside traditional bark painting. The vibrant lines of the crushed earth pigments on sheets of eucalyptus bark reverberates through time into the diversity of narratives, materials, and techniques of the contemporary works.

Transitions is on view until 10 April, Transitions Now is on view until 18 June at QAGOMA; free entry.

Our Mob and Our Young Mob (SA) is a calendar highlight for talented First Nations emerging artists from all over South Australia. A safe space to explore new ways of using materials and techniques to tell their stories and culture through art, Our Mob and Our Young Mob is also a welcome place to share art and culture with the public.

19 August – 8 October at various venues; free entry.