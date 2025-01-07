This year, acclaimed works by Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse and more join the public domain

This year many famous literary works, artworks, films and musical pieces will be entering the public domain. Effectively, copyright protections are no longer in place for these works, meaning anyone can now access, distribute, display or modify these iconic compositions.
Traditionally, New Year’s Day has long been seen and celebrated as ‘Public Domain Day’. Accordingly, 1 January is highly anticipated each year by creatives as it largely gives free rein for the use of iconic works in new ways.
Australian copyright laws – as well as those of the US, the UK, most of the European Union and South America – state that works enter the public domain 70 years after the end of the year of death of the creator. So works by artists, writers, composers and filmmakers who died in 1954 will enter the public domain in Australia this year. This is the case for Matisse, André Derain and Frida Kahlo, to name a few.
Below are some of the notable, artists, authors, composers and filmmakers whose work will enter the public domain in 2025:
Visual artists
Nina Genke-Meller, 1853-1954
Henri Matisse, 1869-1954
André Derain, 1880-1954
Henri Laurens, 1885-1954
Frida Kahlo, 1907-1954
Authors
Cicely Fox Smith, 1882-1954
Francis Brett Young, 1884-1954
Enrico Cavacchioli, 1885-1954
Alain LeRoy Locke, 1885-1954
Kalki Krishnamurthy, 1899-1954
Composers
Charles Ives, 1874-1954
Franco Alfano, 1875-1954
Raymond Hubbell, 1879-1954
Arthur Johnston, 1898-1954
Wilhelm Furtwängler, 1886-1954
Filmmakers
Lionel Barrymore, 1878-1954
Thea von Harbou, 1888-1954
Zhang Shichuan, 1890-1954
So why does this matter? With the removal of copyright laws on these works, copying, distributing, displaying, performing, modifying and using works for any purpose/without attribution is allowed.
Make the most of the new year, and allow your creativity to flourish, by building on the work of these artists, authors, composers and filmmakers to enhance your own creations and ideas. Adapt novels into plays, build on music compositions and layer sounds, modernise a classic film, create a new artwork using Matisse or Kahlo’s work as a base, the world is your oyster!