Aunty Donna’s absurd rise: lessons from Australia’s biggest comedians

Melbourne comedy group Aunty Donna have just embarked on their DREM tour, which has sold out some of Australia’s biggest theatres and will take them around the globe. It’s yet another milestone for a troupe that went from Ballarat arts students to Netflix stars.

Aunty Donna’s career trajectory is an instructive case study for independent artists across the country. The familiar route for Aussie comedians typically includes years on the Melbourne stand-up set, punctuated by appearances on panel TV shows, vying for a well-paid spot on commercial radio.