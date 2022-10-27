This week’s arts news & trending topics

We’ve recapped the hottest news headlines, the reviews creating a buzz, dates for the diary and a wrap of the topics that trended this past week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Vale Sue Nattrass AO

Nattrass broke new ground for women in the performing arts.

Are ‘quiet firing’ and ‘quiet quitting’ real in the arts?

The arts might be the perfect breeding ground for the global trend of ‘quiet firing’ and ‘quiet quitting’ in a sector systemically plagued by burnout and job shortages.

Fashion appropriation igniting backlash from art sector

News of wearable collections that exploit working-class labour and lack artwork authorisation prompts deeper questions into the increasing crossover between fashion and art.

A safe-ish Budget that dares to be boring

Esther Anatolitis examines the Budget’s arts and cultural impacts, and the policy work to come.

Björk to perform exclusive Australian gigs at Perth Festival

The Icelandic singer-songwriter will perform a series of concerts in Perth in early March 2023.

Redevelopment plans put Meat Market in a tight squeeze

Concerns arise over the ‘minimal consultation’ regarding the potential reallocation of space at one of Melbourne’s most established venues-for-hire in the independent sector.

Quick Diary Dates

Other news you may have missed

Top Reviews for the week

Theatre review: OzAsia Festival, SNAP ★★★★☆

A colourful blend of sophisticated illusions and technological trickery.

Book review: Waypoints, Adam Ouston ★★★★★

This brilliant novel immerses the reader in the emotions and obsessions of its hero.

Exhibition Review: Consuelo Cavaniglia, Mel Douglas, Liam Fleming, Louis Grant ★★★★1/2

Four exhibitions that shift perceptions around the medium of glass, pushing it to the front of contemporary making.

Dance review: The Long Walk ★★★★☆

A conversation between dancers and the environment around them.

Concert review: Exhilaration, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra ★★★★★

Pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk plays Prokofiev with outstanding clarity and precision.

Sydney Festival returns from 5-29 January 2023, with the full program recently announced.

Similarly, Perth Festival announced its program this week, returning from 10 February to 5 March 2023.

Melbourne Now returns to The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia from 24 March – 20 August 2023, featuring 200 Victorian-based artists, designers and studios and with over 60 world premiere works commissioned.

Head On Photo Festival 2022 kicks off for a month across Sydney.

Heide Museum of Modern Art presents the first major survey in Australia of the celebrated British artist Dame Barbara Hepworth DBE from 5 November to 13 March 2023.

Bendigo Art Gallery, in partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria, will showcases over 200 artists and designers in Australiana: Designing a Nation, running from 18 March to 25 June 2023 and exploring how popular notions of Australian identity and style have changed over time.

Why is there no minimum wage for a visual artist?

Visual artists’ incomes are precarious at the best of times, so why aren’t there laws regulating their pay and conditions?

The cost reality of sculpture’s pleasure

A first in its 24-year history, Sculpture by the Sea Bondi is encouraging people to donate what they can, to walk and view.

Is social media affecting how we engage with art?

A Q&A with artist Dan Bourke about the impact of Web 2.0 on our cognitive reading of art, pointing to childhood learning in a new exhibition.

Being a studio assistant has ‘opened up my mind set’

Speaking with artists who have been on both sides of the studio assistant relationship, here is what the role entails and how to get the most out of it.

Santos pulls plug on Darwin Festival sponsorship

A coalition of climate and arts philanthropists has offered $200,000 to Darwin Festival to replace the support of fossil fuel company Santos.

Have we become micro-managers thanks to COVID?

The pandemic fuelled a new type of management, but has it diminished team trust, and is the constant virtual contact adding to burnout?

Australia’s largest sustainable public art commission

Australia’s largest sustainable public art work will be installed at Barangaroo. We spoke with the artists from the Erub about their climate message.

