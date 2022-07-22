The arts news you may have missed this week

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Meet MAGNT’s new Director

Do we need more artists on boards?

Art donor was a Nazi: what Wollongong did next

Female curators (re)shaping Australian art

Jennifer Down wins the 2022 Miles Franklin Literary Award

Do you agree? Australia’s 10 most famous artworks

How to write your artist bio

Internships: valuable work experience or glorified volunteering?

Be in the know

Quick Diary Dates

What’s on

Review highlights

RECORD ATTENDANCE (QLD): The 13th edition of Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) wrapped up last weekend, cracking a new 50,000-visitor record through the doors of the Cairns Convention Centre and satellite venues. CIAF will return in 2023, Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 July.

RENEWAL PROJECT (NSW): Planning has begun on the $300M Renewal of the National Art School. This week, NSW Treasurer announced $9.4M to fund planning works for the realisation of the masterplan, and fund the first three years of works.

DRAMA REVIVAL (SA): The revitalisation of Flinders University’s Drama program is being marked by two events this month – a new Australian production by graduating students under renowned Theatre director Wayne Harrison AM, and the biennial Wal Cherry Lecture on 2 August addressing radical change sweeping through Australia’s performing arts sector.

When Flinders University announced a review of Drama in 2020, and paused the intake of new actors, many said it said it was an ‘axing’ of the Drama Centre. New staff and a new 2022 intake has assured its future. Coming of Age in Australia will be performed in the Matthew Flinders Theatre from 25 – 29 July. Tickets for both.

ARTISTS ANNOUNCED (TAS): Hobart Current: Epoch has announced artists for its next edition in March to May 2023, to be staged across the city and at TMAG. Six Tasmanian projects have been selected by Creative Director Chris Twite, with the remaining four from national and international artists: Isabella Maria Foster (Tasmania), Georgia Morgan (Tasmania), Lou Conboy (Tasmania), Nathan Maynard (Tasmania), Tricky Walsh (Tasmania), Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler (Tasmania), Rochelle Haley (NSW), Darren Sylvester (VIC), Arushi Jain (US) and Florence Shaw (UK).

THEATRE FUNDING (NSW): Last week, the historic SBW Stables Theatre was secured with a $5M grant from the NSW Government’s Creative Capital program, enabling Griffin Theatre Company to create a new update to the 51-year old venue. Improvements include more seating and digital enhancement.

Ken Poggioli Double Bass, Nicolas Thomson Principal Bass Trombone and Mia Stanton Violin celebrate 75 years of QSO. Photo Peter Wallis

Quick diary dates

THIS WEEKEND: Apmere Mparntwe, The 16th Australian Ceramics Triennale will be held on Arrernte Country from 19 – 23 July. Come and spend time with artists, writers, curators, educators, collectors, passionate thinkers and makers from around the country to obsess about contemporary ceramic practice.

FREE CONCERT: Queensland Symphony Orchestra has announced a free concert for its 75th birthday on Friday 19 August in the Concert Hall – Tickets available now, until capacity.

PROGRAM LIVE: Byron Writers Festival 2022 Program released its program this week for its event to be held – with the theme ‘Radical Hope’, from 26 – 28 August.

FRINGE TIX RELEASED: Tickets went on sale this week for Sydney Fringe Festival held from 15 August until 30 September – its first physical edition in two years. Over 500 events and over 2000 artists across 50 venues and nine festival hubs promise something for everyone.

TRAVEL WORTHY: SkyFest – Miima Warrabinya (Seeking the Stars) – celebrates Aboriginal culture from 2 – 4 September, in the Central-Western NSW town of Condobolin with dance, song and storytelling under night skies.

LIVEWORKS RETURNS: Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art 2022, returns for its eighth year from 20 – 30 October, at Carriageworks, with live events, installations and digital performances and vibrant new work from Australia and the Asia-Pacific.

APAM is partnering with Arts Centre Melbourne to present Curated Conversations for Alter State, a major arts and disability festival, running 12 September – 9 October 2022, that will engage artists and audiences across Australia and Aotearoa (New Zealand).

Review highlights

Theatre review: I’m with Her ★★★★★

A conceptually outstanding curation of women’s stories by an award-winning writer.

Exhibition review: CIAF 2022 satellite program roundup ★★★★★

An immersive satellite program celebrates First Nations creativity while investigations into Blak/Black identity draw on humour and criticality in equal measure.

Book review: Daisy & Woolf, Michelle Cahill ★★★★★

Pulling characters from the margins to the fore: an elegant meditation on race, class and privilege.

Opera review: Il Trovatore ★★★★☆

Opera Australia’s re-imagining of Verdi’s story of love, revenge, persecution and revolution as a dystopian critique of the repression of minorities in 20th Century Europe.

What’s on

SYMPOSIUMS: Gippsland Art Gallery is staging a two day symposium (30 – 31 July) to coincide with its exhibition, Fragile Earth: Extinction, which brings together well-known contemporary artists. The exhibition closes 28 August.

Meanwhile at UTS Tower Foyer, UTS Gallery will present She Speaks in Sculpture on Saturday, 6 August 2-4 pm with artist artist Diana Baker Smith, moderated by Verónica Tello, and a sound performance by composer Bree van Reyk. She Speaks in Sculpture explores the contested histories of Sydney’s built environment through the work of Australian-American sculptor Margel Hinder (1906-1995). It runs until 9 September.



EXHIBITION EXPLORES BEHAVIOUR (VIC): Part exhibition, part experiment, SWARM is the second exhibition to be launched in Science Gallery Melbourne’s new purpose-built museum space, featuring sixteen large-scale installations from across the globe exploring collective social behaviour. Opens 13 August – 3 December.

FOUR IN ONE: Running until 17 September, Bundoora Homestead Art Centre has opened three solo exhibitions by Lotte Frances, Pia Johnson and Narelle White, alongside Mapping the curious heart – an exhibition featuring the work of eight First Nations women artists that celebrates new acquisitions into the Darebin Art Collection.

OPERA MUST (VIC): Melbourne Opera is staging the Donizetti bel canto masterpiece, Lucrezia Borgia. It has not been performed in Melbourne for over 30 years and will run from 28 August – 6 September at Athenaeum Theatre. With one of the most challenging soprano roles – to be performed by Helena Dix returning home to Melbourne – and directed by 2022 Green Room winner Gay Abrahams, tickets will go quickly.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Multi award-winning playwright, Fleur Kilpatrick’s Rebel tells the story of renowned senior activists from around Australia who are fighting for a future they may never see. It’s on at the Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts on Wednesday 3 August, presented by Lab Kelpie. The solo performance is given by Ayesha Tansey.

DOOM UNPACKED (SA): Opening next week, Guildhouse Projects and Flinders University Museum of Art (FUMA) will present the new exhibition, After the Fall, a perspective on the end of times, inspired by historical works in the FUMA collection and a few contemporary plights like climate change, the continuing pandemic and a war in Ukraine. Featuring artists Elyas Alavi, Kate O’Boyle and Louise Haselton. Showing until 16 September with an artist talk on 25 August 5-7pm.

DIGITAL LIVE FESTIVAL: Marking its 2nd instalment, BLEED – Biennial Live Event in the Everyday Digital – has unveiled its 2022 program. Crossing borders, between the live and digital, BLEED premieres eight ‘live’ and nine ‘digital’ contemporary art commissions – IRL and online from 25 August – 29 September.

Announcing new spanning geographies, BLEED ’22 expands across the Asia Pacific – presenting in three cities and four organisations – as founding partners Arts House (Melbourne) and Campbelltown Arts Centre (Sydney) welcome the partnership and participation of Taipei Performing Arts Center, and Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei.

BLEED considers the potential and problems of borders – while exploring the sites of intersection between humans, technology, media, history and nationhood, and our emotional, physical and digital geographies. Check out the program.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE (VIC): TYAMA is a new digital immersive experience at Melbourne Museum that takes visitors on an interactive journey through Victoria’s natural world, represented via a series of 360-degree responsive projections, with some special items from the museum collection scattered along the way. The exhibition combines art, design, technology and museum knowledge to blur the lines of reality. Opens today 22 July.

The United Ukrainian Ballet in rehearsals ahead of their Melbourne performance of Swan Lake. Image supplied.

UKRAINIAN BALLET: The United Ukrainian Ballet (TUUB) will arrive in Australia this October to perform the world’s most loved ballet, Swan Lake, in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. Each member of the Company has their own story of how they escaped the devastating war in their homeland to reach safety and join the Company, which is now based in The Hague, Netherlands. Touring dates and tickets.

REGIONAL CROSS ARTS FESTIVAL (VIC): Across two jam-packed days on 9 – 10 September, Conflux Bendigo will be staged – a diverse and exciting program of panel discussions, masterclasses, practitioner presentations, thought-provoking conversations, workshops and performances. This year’s event theme explores ‘A Brave New World’. Conflux Bendigo is presented by Emporium Creative Hub, an initiative of Creative Victoria and managed by ACMI.

