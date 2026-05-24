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Dangerous Beauty

Celestial Vespers Exhibition

The Celestial Vespers Exhibition explores rituals and memory inviting visitors into a slower and more reflective world inspired by twilight the fleeting moment when heaven and earth become one.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 6, 2026 10:30

Event Ends

Jun 7, 2026 10:30

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Venue

Dangerous Beauty Art & Design

Location

46 Bank Street, Molong NSW 2866, Australia

Celestial Vespers Weekend

There are moments when art becomes more than something we observe. It becomes atmosphere. Ritual. Memory. A form of collective pause.

This June long weekend, Dangerous Beauty presents Celestial Vespers an immersive exhibition experience exploring twilight, sacred beauty, botanical ritual, and the universal human longing for transcendence.

Held within the historic interiors of the former 1876 bank building at Molong, the exhibition transforms the space into a contemplative environment of candlelight, music, fragrance, photography, painting, textiles, and sensory installations inspired by evening rituals from cultures around the world.

Drawing inspiration from Christian Vespers, Sufi music traditions, Hindu evening prayers, sacred geometry, astronomy, and the emotional symbolism of dusk, the exhibition invites visitors into a slower and more reflective world.

Throughout the weekend, guests can experience:

  • Fine art photography and atmospheric artworks
  • Botanical-inspired paintings and drawings
  • Curated music playlists and immersive soundscapes
  • Biophilic textile and interior lookbooks
  • Artisan fragrance experiences
  • Workshops in perfume creation and botanical wellness rituals
  • Limited edition prints and artworks available for purchase

At the heart of the exhibition is the belief that beauty still matters deeply in a divided and accelerated world.

Dangerous Beauty explores the intersection of nature, memory, science, ritual, and design — asking how environments, scent, light, sound, and art can reconnect us to ourselves and to one another.

As twilight falls and music fills the old bank halls, Celestial Vespers becomes less an exhibition and more a shared experience of atmosphere and reflection.

Visit the exhibtion 6-7 June from 10am 46 Bank Street Molong Online from 7th June 2026

Book a workshop

Perfume Making Workshop. Saturday 6th June 2.30-4.30pm

Botanical Diffuser and Bath Salts Workshop. Sunday 7th June 2.30-4.30pm

 

For more information click here

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