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Deakin University Art Gallery

Anindita Banerjee: দাদার খোঁজে Finding Dada

Searching for her grandfather and a self of home, Anindita Banerjee uses portraits of significant men in her life overlayed with ritualistic mark-making inspired by her memories of Bengali ceremonies.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 14, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Aug 7, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Deakin University Art Gallery

Location

Deakin University Art Gallery

Anindita Banerjee is an interdisciplinary artist and a “twice uprooted passenger seat migrant” living on the lands of the Wadawurrung people of the Kulin Nation (Ballarat, Victoria). Never intending to leave her homeland, she grapples with a life that is split across places as she finds and creates a new space for her own experience. Her work interrogates ideas of cultural otherness, authentic identity, and belonging.

For this new body of work, Banerjee combed through the archives of her life to select photographs of significant men in whom she finds reflections of her Dada’s (grandfather’s) facial features. They include family, mentors, friends and cultural leaders across different aspects of her life and communities, including Indigenous Australasian peoples. She overlays their portraits with ritualistic mark-making inspired by her memories of Bengali ceremonies that she has practiced throughout her life. In her reconstructions of these rituals, she layers memories, peoples, cultures, generations and places—searching for a sense of home and self.

 

Free Admission

Monday to Friday, 10am – 4pm

Closed Public Holidays

 

Image: Anindita Banerjee, Ishaan, 2025 #2, 2025/26 (detail), inkjet print on Ilford cotton rag paper, collection of the artist, © the artist.

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